ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wcsx.com

Michigan Has the Snowiest City in the U.S.

If you aren’t a fan of snow, then Michigan is not the place for you. We have lots of snow each winter season here in the Mitten, and sometimes that bleeds into the fall and spring months, too. Now, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Michigan has the No....
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Danger May Be in Your Home and You Wouldn’t Know. Radon Gas!

Ever heard of Radon gas? No? It's time to be aware of it because many homes across Michigan and Grand Rapids may have Radon and not even know it. It can be pretty nasty stuff, actually, because the EPA, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, says 21,000 people die annually from lung cancer caused by radon. It's something to be taken seriously.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
abc57.com

Week starts off pleasant, but finishes with rain and snow

Michiana is entering the week quiet and warmer than average. Partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures will fill the air tonight, but Monday and Tuesday are a different story. Temperatures approaching the mid 40s will kick in Monday afternoon and the sun will briefly poke its head out during the warmup. Tuesday, overcast conditions will dominate, but we continue to warm. Some areas in Michigan might experience a rogue shower during the afternoon hours. Wednesday will end the short-lived streak of pleasant weather as an incoming low will initially bring rain in the morning that lasts through early Thursday. Later in the morning on Thursday, a southwest to northeast freezing line will bisect Michiana. Areas closer to Lake Michigan can expect predominantly rain while regions closer to the Indiana/Ohio state border will see accumulating snow. Most of the rain will change to snow flurries by early Friday morning and will fall across the majority of Michiana.
MICHIGAN STATE
thesuntimesnews.com

The Wolves and Moose of Michigan’s Isle Royale Battle for Survival

In the northwest corner of Lake Superior’s icy waters, the ancient drama of life and death, predator vs. prey, plays out on Michigan’s Isle Royale. Observation of this struggle, now in its 64th year, is the world’s longest predator-prey study. The National Park Service is in the...
MICHIGAN STATE
awesomemitten.com

50+ Awesome Facts About Michigan

On Jan. 26, 1837, our beautiful Mitten became the 26th addition to the United States. Since then, our great state has carved out a rich and vibrant history and its own slice of uniqueness among the nation’s 50 states. Perhaps it’s Michigan’s two peninsulas or the Mackinac Bridge or...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Why have eggs been so expensive lately?

The price of a dozen eggs has skyrocketed as avian influenza and inflation impact the supply chain. (Jan. 5, 2023) The price of a dozen eggs has skyrocketed as avian influenza and inflation impact the supply chain. (Jan. 5, 2023) Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 010523. Clouds continue with...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan gets its first rail biking business

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Mid-Michigan woman took her love of railroads and cycling and turned it into a unique business. It’s the first business in the state to offer rail biking - coming soon to Traverse City. 2019 Grand Ledge High School graduate Macie Hefron owns Wheels on...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
WILX-TV

Invasive group A strep infections in Michigan: What you need to know

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Doctors in Mid-Michigan are offering health and safety advice as west Michigan doctors see an uptick in invasive group A strep infections. There aren’t any cases in Mid-Michigan currently, but that could change. Group A strep infections are rare but can cause serious complications, even...
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

Did the 26 Foot Long World Record for Longest Human Poop Happen in Michigan?

There is a load of stories about a woman who broke the world record for the longest single poo. Do the stories pass the smell test?. Researching stories like 'the longest poop in the world' isn't the worst part of my job, but it's a solid #2. Recently, someone sent me a TikTok telling the story of a woman in Michigan breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest poop. She allegedly did so, publicly...in a Bloomfield Hills, Michigan bowling alley. My curiosity got the best of me. I guess you can say, I couldn't hold it anymore. So, the research began. I stepped in this article called 'Fun Poop Facts' from the Hello Tushy website that said this about the alleged rectum record,
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy