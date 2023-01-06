Michiana is entering the week quiet and warmer than average. Partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures will fill the air tonight, but Monday and Tuesday are a different story. Temperatures approaching the mid 40s will kick in Monday afternoon and the sun will briefly poke its head out during the warmup. Tuesday, overcast conditions will dominate, but we continue to warm. Some areas in Michigan might experience a rogue shower during the afternoon hours. Wednesday will end the short-lived streak of pleasant weather as an incoming low will initially bring rain in the morning that lasts through early Thursday. Later in the morning on Thursday, a southwest to northeast freezing line will bisect Michiana. Areas closer to Lake Michigan can expect predominantly rain while regions closer to the Indiana/Ohio state border will see accumulating snow. Most of the rain will change to snow flurries by early Friday morning and will fall across the majority of Michiana.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO