Fighting Over Our Breakfast Party For The Engineers

Today ends our first official week in the new studios!

While we've been here, a team of engineers has been coming in with us in the early mornings to help make sure everything runs smoothly. As a thank you, Elvis decided to bring in a catered breakfast buffet for the engineers. In an email, we were told breakfast was coming at 9:30am. However some people on the show are complaining about it....

Diamond is pissed no one told her and Scotty B is mad that the breakfast is coming at 9:30am, which is usually when he eats lunch! Watch above as we argue about it.