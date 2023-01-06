ACI Learning Provides Over $2.3 Million in Scholarships and Launches Free Training to Help Close the Digital Skills Gap

PADUCAH, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Computer Services, Inc. (CSI), a leading provider of end-to-end fintech and regtech solutions, today announced it is working with Microsoft to rebuild its solutions in the public cloud on Microsoft Azure. Working with Azure allows CSI to seamlessly integrate and execute its long-term strategic vision for cloud solutions that provide financial institutions and global organizations alike with scalable technologies to meet evolving customer needs, increase revenue and improve speed to market. Solutions developed through the collaboration have already been adopted by customers such as Iowa-based Marion County Bank.

2 DAYS AGO