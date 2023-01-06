ACI Learning Provides Over $2.3 Million in Scholarships and Launches Free Training to Help Close the Digital Skills Gap

Read full article on original website
Related
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Help Shape the CGRC Exam – Formerly Known As CAP
As practitioners know all too well, it is paramount to remain up to date with the changing landscape of cybersecurity. We regularly conduct Job Task Analysis (JTA) studies to review exam content and outlines to ensure the accuracy, relevance and excellence of all (ISC)² exams. The Certified in Governance,...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
QuSecure’s Leading Post-Quantum Cybersecurity Solution Wins 2022 CyberSecured Award for Quantum Computing
SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–QuSecure™, Inc., a leader in post-quantum cybersecurity (PQC), today announced that its industry-leading PQC solution QuProtect™ won the 2022 CyberSecured Award, as announced in December 2022 by 1105 Media’s Security Today brand, the leading industry media brand providing technology, education and solutions for security professionals. QuProtect, the industry’s first and only end-to-end PQC software-based solution uniquely designed to protect encrypted communications and data with quantum-resilience using quantum secure channels, won in the Quantum Computing awards category.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
CSI Selects Microsoft Azure as Platform for Its Public Cloud Solutions
PADUCAH, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Computer Services, Inc. (CSI), a leading provider of end-to-end fintech and regtech solutions, today announced it is working with Microsoft to rebuild its solutions in the public cloud on Microsoft Azure. Working with Azure allows CSI to seamlessly integrate and execute its long-term strategic vision for cloud solutions that provide financial institutions and global organizations alike with scalable technologies to meet evolving customer needs, increase revenue and improve speed to market. Solutions developed through the collaboration have already been adopted by customers such as Iowa-based Marion County Bank.
Comments / 0