Bakersfield, CA

Person of interest sought in SE Bakersfield double homicide

By Luis Garcia, Jose Franco
KGET
KGET
 5 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said they are searching for a person of interest in a southeast Bakersfield double homicide Friday.

Bakersfield police said they are searching for Jovannie Ayon, 31, in relation the deaths of two men found at a home in the 600 block of Darling Point Drive early Friday morning.

Jovannie Ayon / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

Ayon is described as 5 feet, 9 inches, weighing 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The department said Ayon is considered armed and dangerous.

Officers were called to the home at around 5:25 a.m. The Bakersfield Police Department said two men were found dead. One person was seen being led away in handcuffs at the scene, but that person was not identified.

Neighborhood shaken by double homicide in southeast Bakersfield

No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on Ayon’s whereabouts is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.

