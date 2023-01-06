Read full article on original website
cbs19news
Barbershop opens its doors to be a safe place
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- With a spike in shootings around the area, some organizations are looking to comfort Charlottesville residents who may be worried their community is becoming unsafe, including a local business. The 100 Black Men of Central Virginia, a mentoring program for young African-American boys, and the...
cbs19news
City of Promise Dreambuilders Program applications due soon
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Any parent classified as “low-income” who also has a student at a Charlottesville City School now has the opportunity to receive $1,500 to achieve their family goals. It's called the Dreambuilders Program, which is operated by City of Promise, a local group with...
cbs19news
Orange County landfill hosting tire amnesty voucher events
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Orange County residents will have two opportunities to dispose of unwanted tires without paying the usual tipping fee this year. On Jan. 5, the Orange County Litter Control Committee approved a request from the landfill to hold two Tire Amnesty Voucher Events in 2023.
cbs19news
Upcoming events for MLK Day
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Next Monday is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, and local organizations will be holding events to mark it. The Continuing His Dream and Works event will be taking place at the Carver Recreation Center beginning at 1 p.m. This event will include speakers, music, dance...
cbs19news
Bi-annual Broadcasters for Blood drive coming up
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A blood drive is coming up next week, and there are lots of open slots for people to donate. The winter Broadcasters for Blood drive will be taking place Jan. 16 at the DoubleTree Hotel. The American Red Cross says there are nearly 190...
cbs19news
Living Earth School launches new program
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Living Earth School and its dedicated instructors have brought nature-based educational programs and mentorship to Central Virginia for two decades. Now, Living Earth is expanding its adult offerings with the introduction of the Deeper Roots Immersion program. “The best benefit our participants get is...
cbs19news
Charlottesville ticket among three worth $10,000 from Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Three tickets purchased in Virginia for Tuesday’s Mega Millions lottery drawing are each worth $10,000, including one purchased in Charlottesville. According to Virginia Lottery, more than 178,500 tickets were bought across the Commonwealth for the drawing. The three $10,000 tickets, which matched four of...
cbs19news
PVCC to feature documentary on Vinegar Hill and Urban Renewal
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A documentary about the “renewal” of a Charlottesville community will be featured at a special event at Piedmont Virginia Community College. PVCC will be hosting the screening and a discussion of “Raised/Razed” with the film’s makers, Lorenzo Dickerson and Jordy Yager....
Route 1 near I-95 in Spotsylvania reopened after crash
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place near the intersection of Route 1 and Spotsylvania County Parkway. All southbound and northbound lanes of Route 1 are now closed on either side of the I-95 interchange as a result.
cbs19news
DMV: Preliminary data sees increase in traffic fatalities involving commercial vehicles in 2022
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles says there has been a significant increase in the number of fatal crashes in the area. According to a release, that includes a major increase in the number of people killed in crashes that involved commercial motor vehicles across the Staunton region.
cbs19news
Increasing cancer screening for underserved groups across Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Community health centers across parts of Virginia are expanding their partnership with the University of Virginia Cancer Center to increase cancer screenings for underserved groups in Central, Southside and Southwest Virginia. Cancer is the second leading cause of death in America, with roughly 600,000 deaths...
cbs19news
New information, identities released in Belmont shooting Snook calls 'extra concerning'
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville Mayor Lloyd Snook said that anytime there's a shooting, it’s concerning to the city government. But the new details released on Monday about the Belmont neighborhood shooting made this particular incident extra worrisome to him. "That we've got somebody from Maryland being arrested...
One hurt, one killed in shooting in Charlottesville
One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Charlottesville.
cbs19news
Upcoming Hepatitis A vaccine clinic for food workers
CULPEPER, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Food handlers in Culpeper, Orange and Madison counties can get a free Hepatitis A vaccine at an upcoming event. The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District will be holding a clinic on Jan. 27 beginning at 5:30 p.m. According to a release, the free vaccine is available to...
cbs19news
Two facing charges for Sunday shooting on Monticello Road
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Maryland has been arrested for a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon in Charlottesville. According to the Charlottesville Police Department, Jose Omar Rivas Sorto was arrested at the scene and charged with felony shooting from a vehicle. The victim, identified as Osvaldo Lopez-Hernandez...
cbs19news
Local restaurant, gym team up for workout-friendly menu
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A local restaurant and gym are teaming up to offer healthy post-workout meals. Multiverse Kitchens, a digital food hall that offers different restaurant concepts under one roof with one chef, and MADabolic, a strength-driven interval training boutique fitness gym, have collaborated to create "Mad Scrambles."
WHSV
Tractor trailer crash shut down southbound lanes at MM 223
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - UPDATE: VDOT is reporting all lanes are back open. VDOT is reporting that all southbound lanes are closed at MM 223 near Staunton due to a tractor trailer crash. Traffic backups are about 4 miles as of 6:52 p.m. WHSV is working to get more...
cbs19news
Police respond to shots fired at Monticello Road, one dead
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One person is dead and another is injured after shots were fired at Monticello Road in the Belmont neighborhood. The Charlottesville Police Department responded to a shooting around 1:40 p.m. Sunday on the 400 block of Monticello Road. The gunshots took place outside Fitzgerald’s Tire.
WHSV
Waynesboro man allegedly starts kitchen fire
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Fire Marshal’s Office (WFMO) has arrested an individual who they believe started a fire on Port Republic Road on Jan. 3. According to a press release sent out by the WFMO, the Waynesboro Fire Department (WFD) responded to a reported structure fire in the 300 block of Port Republic Road. The WFMO says the fire was kept to the kitchen, and no one was hurt. After a preliminary investigation, the WFMO says that the fire was reportedly intentionally set on the stove by the alleged offender, 19-year-old Tajiri Hunt, of Waynesboro.
cbs19news
Charlottesville ranks among most stressed college towns in America
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A study from Preply ranks Charlottesville eighth among the most stressed college towns in the United States. It found nearly 30 percent of tweets were from stressed students at the University of Virginia. Many of the topics included academics, finances, food, housing, health, violence, and safety.
