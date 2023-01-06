Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Central Illinois hospitals’ top baby names of 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — As Springfield hospitals move into 2023, their maternity centers looked back at 2022 to find out what the most popular names were for babies born there. A total of 3,359 babies were born at HSHS St. John’s and Springfield Memorial Hospitals in 2022, an average of 4.6 per day per hospital. […]
WAND TV
Springfield native to appear on Jeopardy this Wednesday
(WAND) — Central Illinois residents will get to see one of their own on Jeopardy this week. Springfield native, Yogesh Raut will be competing on the classic game show this Wednesday. Regarding the experience of appearing on national television, Raut said the following via email,. "I’ve gotten tons of...
wjbc.com
A pair of Springfield EMT’s reportedly “knew better and just didn’t care”
SPRINGFIELD – The December death of a Springfield man has drawn the attention of the NAACP. Teresa Haley, the organization’s president in Springfield and in Illinois, says the case of Earl Moore, Jr., 35, shows the disparities in health care for Blacks and whites. Moore, who was Black, was hallucinating when a loved one called 9-1-1. EMT’s Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley allegedly were rough with Moore, putting him prone on a stretcher and strapping him in tightly across his back.
ktvo.com
Former Kirksville woman killed in Illinois car crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Family friends have started an online fundraiser for a northeast Missouri native killed in a car crash in central Illinois. The tragedy happened last Thursday afternoon six miles south of Springfield. The coroner identifies the victim as LaDonna Rude, 42, of Pawnee, Illinois. Rude grew up...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Springfield
Springfield might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Springfield.
newschannel20.com
Older adult assistance made easy at The Villas Senior Care Community
Springfield, IL — Find comfort knowing your loved ones are cared for at The Villas Senior Care Community. CEO, Rick Edwards and Director of Assisted Lifestyle, Russ Bogdanovich joined Marketplace with insight into what life is like for residents.
newschannel20.com
Missing teen in Monticello located near Sangamon River
MONTICELLO,Ill. (WICS) — Police in Monticello and Piatt County found Kayden Kelley, 18, who went missing on Friday. Kelley was last seen on Bell Avenue in Monticello during the afternoon Friday possibly walking toward Allerton Park. Kelley was located by the Sangamon River. An Illinois State Police air unit...
newschannel20.com
Springfield Audubon Society held their annual meeting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Today was the annual Springfield Audubon Society meeting. The meeting took place at the Adams Wildlife Sanctuary. The public could come and hike through the sanctuary and bird watch, which began at 11:00 am and afterwards there was a potluck. Participants were encouraged to bring...
newschannel20.com
Beardstown Superintendent passed away unexpectedly
BEARDSTOWN, Ill. (WICS) — Beardstown Superintendent Michael Smith, passed away unexpectedly early Saturday morning. School for Monday was canceled in wake of the news and all events and practices for Monday are also canceled. Activities will resume on Tuesday. The district has not shared how he died. Smith had...
newschannel20.com
Body camera footage released of man face down in stretcher
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield Police released the body camera footage of the police with Earl L. Moore Jr, 35, of Springfield. The victim, Moore was placed face down on the gurney and had straps tightened across his back. Moore later died that night when he was taken to...
Here's Why Flags in Illinois Are Flying at Half-Staff
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has decreed that all individuals and entities covered by the state’s Flag Display Act are to fly flags at half-staff in honor of a downstate fire chief who passed away last week. According to the proclamation, flags were to be lowered to honor Maroa Fire...
newschannel20.com
Body camera footage released from the night Earl L. Moore Jr. died
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Two Springfield EMS workers are charged with first degree murder, and we now have the body camera video from the night the man they are accused of killing. The two EMS workers facing charges in his death. Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan both charged with...
wlds.com
Two LifeStar EMS Workers Arrested For First-Degree Murder in Springfield Patient’s Death
Two LifeStar EMS workers in Springfield have been charged with first-degree murder of a person in their care. In a press conference today, Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright said that 35 year old Earl L. Moore was in the care of two Lifestar EMS workers after they were called to a home in Springfield last month. 50 year old Peter Cadigan and 44 year old Peggy J. Finley have each been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in Moore’s death. The citations for Finley and Cadigan were filed by the Illinois State Police.
newschannel20.com
Two EMS workers charged with first-degree murder in Sangamon County
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Two EMS workers are facing murder charges after the death of a Springfield man. Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright announced today that Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan are being held on $1 million bond each for first-degree murder. The two are accused of...
KWQC
Man wanted for attempted murder in Bettendorf arrested in Illinois
FULTON Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island man wanted for attempted murder in Bettendorf was arrested in Fulton County, Illinois, according to deputies. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Daniel T. Morgan, 32, around 5:30 p.m. Friday at Casey’s gas station in Lewistown, according to a media release.
WAND TV
Innovafeed will bring jobs to Decatur
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – French based Innovafeed has broken ground in Decatur for a plant which will be home to its U.S. flagship operations. Innovafeed will be producing insect protein at the facility. The company told WAND News in 2022 it is investing $250 million. The facility, which will...
WAND TV
Springfield coach inducted into Illinois Track and Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame
LOMBARD, Ill. (WAND) — Springfield Southeast coach, Barbara Montgomery has been inducted into the Illinois Track and Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Montgomery has coached at Springfield Southeast for 29 years. According to her bio on ITCCA's website, Montgomery has coached teams to a total of 10...
One dog dead, one person displaced following Springfield fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One dog is dead and another person was displaced following a fire in Springfield on Saturday night. Springfield Fire Department Chief Brandon D. Blough said crews arrived on the scene at White Birch Dr. and saw an attached garage on fire. The fire also spread to the attic. The fire was […]
Domestic altercation causes fire in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Battalion Chief Timothy May said the Decatur Fire Department responded to a fire caused by a domestic altercation on Sunday morning. Crews arrived on the scene at the 1100 block of E. Henderson Ave. around 5:00 a.m. They saw light smoke coming from the front door of the house. The fire […]
newschannel20.com
Flags to fly half-staff in honor of Maroa Fire Chief
MAROA, Ill. (WICS) — Governor JB Pritzker has ordered all flags across the state to be flown at half-staff from sunrise on Monday, January 9th, till sundown Tuesday, January 10th in honor of fallen Maroa Fire Department, Chief Larry Peasley. On Wednesday, the Maroa Fire Department announced that Chief...
Comments / 0