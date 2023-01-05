Read full article on original website
Electrical board concern at The Villas
A smoky situation at an Emporia apartment building Sunday turned out to be an electrical issue. The trouble happened around 8:40 a.m. at The Villas At Emporia, 1839 Merchant Street. A statement from the Emporia Fire Department said crews found “a light haze and a hot electrical smell” in one apartment.
Southeast KANSASWORKS will be hosting an informational session for Laid-Off Workers
Southeast KANSASWORKS, in partnership with Flint Hills Technical College, will be presenting about career and training resources and unemployment benefits available to those who have lost employment due to mass layoff or permanent closing. We invite all individuals recently affected by job loss to attend this event. The session will...
Emporia bowling teams begin season in Wichita
The Emporia High School bowling teams began their seasons at North Rock Lanes in Wichita on Saturday. The girls finished 11th with a total pinfall plus bonus of 1,908 while the boys took 16th with 2,278. The girls block scores were 288, 327, 353, 332, 317 and 291. The boys scored 360, 398, 409, 338, 419 and 354. This was a baker-formatted tournament, which means the first bowler bowls the first and fifth frames, the second bowler bowls the second and sixth frames, and so on.
Phase II roadway, drainage improvements to start on 18th Avenue, County Road 180
Phase two of roadway and drainage improvements on 18th Avenue and County Road 180 are expected to start this week, closing thru traffic in the area for the duration of the project. The city said the work is taking place between Roads G and F5. The intersection of Road F5...
Emporia man transported after evading animal on US-56
An Emporia man was hospitalized following a single vehicle wreck on Highway 56 Saturday afternoon. According to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, 42-year-old Mark Hanson was traveling westbound on Highway 56 when, in the 300 block, an animal ran out in front of him causing Hanson to run his 2019 Nissan Sentra off the road. The car traveled into the ditch and struck a tree.
Novella E. Merry
Novella E. Merry, Burlington, Kansas, passed away Friday morning, January 6, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Society care home in Wamego, KS, at the age of 99. Mrs. Merry was born in Emporia, KS, on August 15, 1923, the daughter of George A Lodle and Ethel M. Jacobs Lodle. She graduated from Emporia High School and attended the College of Emporia, Emporia, KS. She married Loren D. Merry at Cottonwood Falls, KS, on June 20, 1942.
Beware possible mid-week mix
If you've been missing true winter weather, a short spurt of it may be coming this week. The National Weather Service advises “some rain and snow” could fall on the Emporia area Wednesday night. But a storm system will move through quickly.
One hurt in State Street crash
At least one injury is reported after a lunch-hour collision near downtown Emporia. Authorities received several reports from the public around 12 p.m. about a wreck at Sixth and State Street. It was not immediately clear what led to the crash, but at least one person involved requested an ambulance.
Emporia State women fall to No. 7 Central Missouri
The Emporia State women’s basketball team fell to No. 7 Central Missouri, 80-64, at White Auditorium on Saturday afternoon. “It seems like we’re getting everybody’s best effort when it comes to what teams are doing offensively,” head coach Toby Wynn said. “That being said, I thought our effort was immensely better than it was in our previous three games. If we played as hard as we did today, I think we would have given ourselves a much better chance to win the games before this.”
Shed fire reported west of Emporia
A barn northwest of Emporia was a total loss Monday morning after a devastating fire. According to Emporia Fire Department Captain Ben Lienemann, the fire department was dispatched to 251 Road 200 for a reported barn fire at 4:22 a.m. Upon arrival, crews found a large machine shed fully engulfed.
Production begins at new Fanestil facility
Fanestil Meats has a lot to celebrate in the new year. Not only did Emporia’s oldest manufacturing plant open its newly expanded meat processing facility on its W. US Highway 50 campus, but the company also surpassed its 80th year in operation.
Braxton Higgins wins diving at Wichita North
The Emporia High School boys diving team competed at Wichtia North on Friday. Braxton Higgins won the event with a score of 504.75.
Online auction, movie night fundraisers planned for Camp Hope
Fundraising events for Camp Hope kick off Tuesday. This year, the youth summer camp will be raising funds through an online auction and sensory-friendly family movie night. Jessica Knuth, camp coordinator, said interested parties can participate in the auction from Jan. 10-12, with bidding coming to an end at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
Area school sports roundup – Jan. 6
LEROY — Lebo High School took care of Southern Coffey County in a 74-15 rout on Friday, remaining undefeated at 8-0. Audrey Peek registered 27 points and five steals, Brooklyn Jones added 15 points, six rebounds and seven steals, and Saige Hadley recorded 19 points and seven rebounds.
ESU men’s basketball holds on for win against Central Missouri
The Emporia State men’s basketball team grinded out a 75-72 win over Central Missouri at White Auditorium on Saturday. “A huge credit to Central Missouri,” head coach Craig Doty said. “That’s the best defensive team we’ve seen this year because they don’t let you do what you want to do. I think what we’re starting to see at this point in the season is that teams are focused less on themselves and more on shutting down what we want to do.”
Charges dropped against accused identity thieves
Two men who were accused of stealing more than 100 people’s identities have their good names back. Lyon County prosecutors dropped their case against James Robert Jones, 38, last week. Magistrate Judge Douglas Jones ordered Jones released Wednesday. Fellow suspect Jordan Phillips, 26, was let go in mid-December afer...
