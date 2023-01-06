Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
White Olive, a Greek and Turkish restaurant, opens in Midtown.Raj guleriaManhattan, NY
Related
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Aaron Rodgers refusing to give his jersey to Lions rookie had NFL fans speculating about ... retirement?
It was a small moment in the chaos of the Packers’ Week 18 loss to the Detroit Lions that eliminated Green Bay from the postseason: Aaron Rodgers was caught on camera being asked something by Lions rookie Jameson Williams. It was, perhaps, a request for Rodgers’ jersey from the...
David Andrews Started Crying When Asked About These Patriots Teammates
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Following the Patriots’ season-ending 35-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, neither Devin McCourty nor Matthew Slater confirmed whether they planned to retire. But, after listening to David Andrews and others talk about the two Patriots legends, it’s hard to imagine them being...
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Breaking: NFL Head Coach Fired Sunday Night
The Houston Texans have reportedly made a decision on head coach Lovie Smith. Smith has reportedly been fired by the franchise on Sunday evening. The Texans beat the Colts on Sunday afternoon, finishing the season with a win, but losing out on the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
What we heard in Patriots locker room: Players pack bags, thank you’s to Matt Slater, Devin McCourty
On Sunday, the New England Patriots lost what Jerod Mayo dubbed a “plastic bag game,” spelling an end to their season. On Monday, those very plastic bags were strewn about the locker room at Gillette Stadium as player packed up their belongings. It marked the last time the 2022 Patriots would gather as a team.
NBC Sports
Damar Hamlin texted teammates to say, “I’m sorry that I did that to y’all”
The Bills capped a difficult, emotional, and unprecedented week with a win over the Patriots. After the game, cornerback Tre’Davious While spoke about moving past witnessing a teammate suffer cardiac arrest on the field. And White made it clear that the situation with Damar Hamlin continues to play in the mind of White and his teammates.
Everyone Said The Same Thing About Bill Belichick After DeAndre Hopkins Report
The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly looking to trade superstar wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins this offseason. So where could DHop be heading next? Given the Patriots' need for a No. 1 wide receiver and Bill Belichick's highly-complimentary opinion of Hopkins, many believe New England could be his ...
Look: Rex Ryan's Comment On Bill Belichick Is Going Viral
ESPN's Rex Ryan had plenty of AFC East battles against Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots over the years. And after missing the playoffs for a second time in three years since Tom Brady left for Tampa, Ryan thinks Belichick might be getting exposed. Saying on-air: "Give me Tom Brady and ...
Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft met, Patriots will make changes on offense (report)
Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft have reportedly finished their year-end debriefing, and apparently 2023 will be rife with change for the Patriots offense. According to NBC Sports’ Tom E. Curran, “no persuading on the part of Kraft was necessary” during the meeting. Belichick acknowledged things weren’t good enough on offense this season and he’s ready to make some alterations.
Patriots have 'done their research' on possible Matt Patricia replacement
The New England Patriots are already looking towards the 2023 season, starting at the offensive play-caller position. Instead of making a legitimate offensive coordinator hire, following the exit of Josh McDaniels, coach Bill Belichick threw an offensive play-calling sheet in former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia’s hands and went about business as usual.
Here are 10 coaches who could be the Patriots next offensive coordinator
Bill Belichick’s plan didn’t work. When longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels went to Las Vegas last offseason, the Patriots coach surprised everyone when he appointed Matt Patricia (offensive line/play caller) and Joe Judge (quarterback) in charge of the offense. The results were disastrous. Quarterback Mac Jones took a...
Patriots staff will coach East-West Shrine Bowl, might not have coordinator change
The Patriots and Falcons will be coaching prospects at the East-West Shrine Bowl next month. That means New England might not be undergoing an offensive coordinator change, as NESN’s Zack Cox explained: “The process for picking those teams goes by draft order, and teams that’ll have new (head coaches) or coordinators aren’t considered.”
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
91K+
Followers
74K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0