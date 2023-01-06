Read full article on original website
Soccer-Man City exit League Cup after shock loss to Southampton
SOUTHAMPTON, England, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Champions Manchester City crashed out of the League Cup after suffering a shock 2-0 defeat at struggling Southampton in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.
Soccer-Real Madrid beat Valencia on penalties to reach Super Cup final
Jan 11 (Reuters) - Thibaut Courtois saved Jose Gaya's poorly-struck spot kick to give Real Madrid a 4-3 penalty shootout win over Valencia after the teams had finished level at 1-1 after extra time in their Spanish Super Cup semi-final in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.
Soccer-Messi scores on return as PSG extend Ligue 1 lead
Jan 11 (Reuters) - Lionel Messi celebrated his return to competition after the World Cup by scoring a second-half goal as Paris St Germain extended their Ligue 1 lead to six points with a 2-0 home win against Angers on Wednesday.
