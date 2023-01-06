ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Soccer-Messi scores on return as PSG extend Ligue 1 lead

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Lionel Messi celebrated his return to competition after the World Cup by scoring a second-half goal as Paris St Germain extended their Ligue 1 lead to six points with a 2-0 home win against Angers on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy