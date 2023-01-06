Read full article on original website
East-west rail commission sets 2nd meeting in Greenfield as boosters look to discuss nuts-and-bolts governance
GREENFIELD — The Western Massachusetts Passenger Rail Commission will host its second meeting later this month in Greenfield. Boosters hope commissioners at that meeting will start hashing out who will build, govern and fund the long-planned east-west passenger rail expansion. “The first hearing was more of a focus on...
MassLive VP of content leaves company
SPRINGFIELD – Ed Kubosiak Jr., MassLive vice president of content, has left the company effective immediately, the president of MassLive announced Wednesday. Kubosiak had been suspended since Dec. 21, following an arrest by East Longmeadow police and a charge of domestic assault. That charge was subsequently dropped after the alleged victim recanted and refused to press charges.
Select Board member wants Southwick to band together to negotiate energy costs
SOUTHWICK — Select Board member Jason Perron suggested to his fellow board members Monday evening that Southwick should explore options for negotiating “locked in” energy rates amidst fluctuating energy costs. Perron said he would like to see Southwick take part in a municipal aggregation program, which communities...
Single family residence sells for $835,000 in Westborough
Lingling Guo and Andrew Clementi bought the property at 59 Bowman Street, Westborough, from Rt Colonero on Dec. 20, 2022, for $835,000 which works out to $339 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a underground/basement, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
The Boston couple giving away their billion dollar fortune
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. One couple who continues to give back to their community is Bill and Joyce Cummings.
Bed Bath & Beyond announces more store closings, including these Mass. stores
Bed Bath & Beyond added more store locations to its list of expected store closures announced in September. The company said it is planning on closing 150 stores but did not state when those closures would be happening. The list released in September included 3 Massachusetts locations. The stores are...
westfordcat.org
Westford COVID-19 Update: Much of Mass. Considered High Risk
WESTFORD — Westford’s coronavirus cases have increased week over week according to data published by the Department of Public Health on Thursday. Between Dec. 18 and Dec. 31, 63 positive cases have been reported in Westford. In those two weeks, Westford reported 64 positive tests, with 14.29% of 448 tests returning positive.
GoFundMe launched for quadriplegic Springfield woman after van totaled in crash
A Springfield quadriplegic was said to have lost her ability to connect with the outside world after her mobility-accessible van was totaled by an uninsured driver in a December crash. Now faced with no way to travel or purchase a replacement vehicle, a local Springfield resident launched a GoFundMe to help her purchase a new accessible vehicle.
Single-family residence sells for $360,000 in Worcester
Eliazar Mercado and Damaris Mercado bought the property at 5 Fourth Street, Worcester, from Maureen Baker on Dec. 19, 2022. The $360,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $343. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 10,957-square-foot lot. Additional...
Westfield School Committee gives up skate park land to pave way for renovation
WESTFIELD — The School Committee voted unanimously this week to give up control of the land near Westfield Middle School where the city skateboard park is located, so the Parks Department can apply for grants to fund a renovation of the park. Community Development Director Peter J. Miller appeared...
GoLocalProv
Brown Student’s Death - University Issues Statement and Friend Reacts
The death of Jeffrey Schlyer has shaken the Brown University community. He died this weekend after being reported missing by his roommate on Friday. GoLocal first reported his death on Tuesday night. His body was found in East Providence on Saturday. Brown University issued a statement on Tuesday night. "The...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties January 8, 2023 edition
Amanda Marie Cotto and Jeffrey Craig Barsaleau to Stephine S. Busbee, 55 Royal Lane, $240,100. Anthony J. Smigelski Jr., and Patricia A. Sniegowski to Fahad Rajee, 1001 Suffield St., $335,000.
Springfield’s 413 Cafe broken into by man arrested twice in 3 days, police say
The 413 Cafe, a small coffee and bagel shop in downtown Springfield, is temporarily closed after it was broken into Sunday night, its owner and local police said. In a series of Facebook posts, owner Christina Raschi said she hoped the cafe could reopen by Friday once she cleaned the space and repaired damage from the break-in.
whdh.com
Fitchburg woman wins $1M lottery prize, plans to buy house, car
FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Fanny Almanzar Thomas of Fitchburg has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$1,000,000 Winning 7” instant ticket game. Almanzar Thomas chose the cash option on her prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). She plans on using her winnings to buy a house and a car.
Chicopee middle schools, alternative school work toward better environment to boost learning
CHICOPEE —Faced with multiple students who continue to have social, emotional and behavioral problems caused by more than 18 months of pandemic isolation, principals said they are spending time and money to improve school culture. Principals from Edward J. Bellamy and 1st Sgt. Kevin Dupont middle schools and Chicopee...
WCVB
Mass. lawmaker proposes bill to allow human composting
BOSTON — An unusual subject is getting some attention from at least one Massachusetts lawmaker: whether or not you should have the right to have your body composted after you die. A push is underway to bring human composting to Massachusetts. "I'm wanting to introduce the legislation because I...
Single-family residence in Northborough sells for $880,000
Meligy El and Ola Hassan acquired the property at 226 Boundary Street, Northborough, from Tracy L Hinchey on Dec. 22, 2022. The $880,000 purchase price works out to $358 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 0.9-acre lot.
Native groups say they’ll fight revised plan for controversial Northampton roundabout
NORTHAMPTON — A new plan from the state Department of Transportation for a tighter roundabout at North King and Hatfield streets isn’t swaying a Native American critic tasked with protecting the 8,000-year-old undisturbed village hidden under the earth near the site. “What really galls me is that the...
I-Team: Evidence connected to Ana Walshe case found at Peabody trash facility
PEABODY- Investigators searching through trash at a transfer station in Peabody Monday found evidence connected to the disappearance of Ana Walshe, sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team. The Cohasset mother has been missing since New Year's Day.Video from SkyEye showed investigators wearing protective suits and police officers with dogs at the facility on Newbury Street in Peabody.Police said Brian Walshe, Ana's husband, is charged with misleading investigators. Sources told the I-Team a search warrant was executed at their Cohasset home. A bloody knife that was found is being tested at the state lab for DNA.It is unclear what evidence was found...
newportdispatch.com
5 arrested in coordinated “round up” in Nashua, Hudson
HUDSON — Five people were arrested during a coordinated drug and criminal activity raid in Hudson and Nashua last week. Police say they arrested Anthony Tidwell, 27, of Nashua, New Hampshire, for possession of a controlled drug felony (methamphetamine). He was released on personal recognizance bail pending his future...
