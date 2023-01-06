ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardner, MA

MassLive.com

MassLive VP of content leaves company

SPRINGFIELD – Ed Kubosiak Jr., MassLive vice president of content, has left the company effective immediately, the president of MassLive announced Wednesday. Kubosiak had been suspended since Dec. 21, following an arrest by East Longmeadow police and a charge of domestic assault. That charge was subsequently dropped after the alleged victim recanted and refused to press charges.
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells for $835,000 in Westborough

Lingling Guo and Andrew Clementi bought the property at 59 Bowman Street, Westborough, from Rt Colonero on Dec. 20, 2022, for $835,000 which works out to $339 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a underground/basement, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
westfordcat.org

Westford COVID-19 Update: Much of Mass. Considered High Risk

WESTFORD — Westford’s coronavirus cases have increased week over week according to data published by the Department of Public Health on Thursday. Between Dec. 18 and Dec. 31, 63 positive cases have been reported in Westford. In those two weeks, Westford reported 64 positive tests, with 14.29% of 448 tests returning positive.
WESTFORD, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family residence sells for $360,000 in Worcester

Eliazar Mercado and Damaris Mercado bought the property at 5 Fourth Street, Worcester, from Maureen Baker on Dec. 19, 2022. The $360,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $343. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 10,957-square-foot lot. Additional...
WORCESTER, MA
GoLocalProv

Brown Student’s Death - University Issues Statement and Friend Reacts

The death of Jeffrey Schlyer has shaken the Brown University community. He died this weekend after being reported missing by his roommate on Friday. GoLocal first reported his death on Tuesday night. His body was found in East Providence on Saturday. Brown University issued a statement on Tuesday night. "The...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whdh.com

Fitchburg woman wins $1M lottery prize, plans to buy house, car

FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Fanny Almanzar Thomas of Fitchburg has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$1,000,000 Winning 7” instant ticket game. Almanzar Thomas chose the cash option on her prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). She plans on using her winnings to buy a house and a car.
FITCHBURG, MA
WCVB

Mass. lawmaker proposes bill to allow human composting

BOSTON — An unusual subject is getting some attention from at least one Massachusetts lawmaker: whether or not you should have the right to have your body composted after you die. A push is underway to bring human composting to Massachusetts. "I'm wanting to introduce the legislation because I...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Single-family residence in Northborough sells for $880,000

Meligy El and Ola Hassan acquired the property at 226 Boundary Street, Northborough, from Tracy L Hinchey on Dec. 22, 2022. The $880,000 purchase price works out to $358 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 0.9-acre lot.
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
CBS Boston

I-Team: Evidence connected to Ana Walshe case found at Peabody trash facility

PEABODY- Investigators searching through trash at a transfer station in Peabody Monday found evidence connected to the disappearance of Ana Walshe, sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team. The Cohasset mother has been missing since New Year's Day.Video from SkyEye showed investigators wearing protective suits and police officers with dogs at the facility on Newbury Street in Peabody.Police said Brian Walshe, Ana's husband, is charged with misleading investigators. Sources told the I-Team a search warrant was executed at their Cohasset home. A bloody knife that was found is being tested at the state lab for DNA.It is unclear what evidence was found...
PEABODY, MA
newportdispatch.com

5 arrested in coordinated “round up” in Nashua, Hudson

HUDSON — Five people were arrested during a coordinated drug and criminal activity raid in Hudson and Nashua last week. Police say they arrested Anthony Tidwell, 27, of Nashua, New Hampshire, for possession of a controlled drug felony (methamphetamine). He was released on personal recognizance bail pending his future...
NASHUA, NH
