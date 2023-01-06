ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – Hunter Henry came to the Patriots with a goal in mind. A promising tight end, he always showed he could make an impact on offense. During his time with the Los Angeles Chargers, however, he had issues with durability. Injuries happen all the time in football, but after playing 55 of a possible 80 games in his first five seasons, Henry came to New England wanting to stay healthy and be available.

8 HOURS AGO