Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
What we heard in Patriots locker room: Players pack bags, thank you’s to Matt Slater, Devin McCourty
On Sunday, the New England Patriots lost what Jerod Mayo dubbed a “plastic bag game,” spelling an end to their season. On Monday, those very plastic bags were strewn about the locker room at Gillette Stadium as player packed up their belongings. It marked the last time the 2022 Patriots would gather as a team.
Will Matt Patricia coach offense again? We asked Bill Belichick; here’s what he said
The 2022 “process” of having Matt Patricia calling plays into the huddle and Joe Judge working with quarterbacks has come to an end. The result? One of the worst New England Patriots offenses of Bill Belichick’s tenure, an 8-9 record and another season of falling short of the postseason.
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their leader in the huddle.
Steve Young offers blunt take on Brock Purdy
The San Francisco 49ers have been a smashing success this season. The Niners haven’t lost since mid-October, carrying a 10-game winning streak into the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend. And legendary former 49ers quarterback Steve Young believes he knows the team’s secret to their success. Brock Purdy has been sensational in relief for the Niners Read more... The post Steve Young offers blunt take on Brock Purdy appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft met, Patriots will make changes on offense (report)
Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft have reportedly finished their year-end debriefing, and apparently 2023 will be rife with change for the Patriots offense. According to NBC Sports’ Tom E. Curran, “no persuading on the part of Kraft was necessary” during the meeting. Belichick acknowledged things weren’t good enough on offense this season and he’s ready to make some alterations.
Here are 10 coaches who could be the Patriots next offensive coordinator
Bill Belichick’s plan didn’t work. When longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels went to Las Vegas last offseason, the Patriots coach surprised everyone when he appointed Matt Patricia (offensive line/play caller) and Joe Judge (quarterback) in charge of the offense. The results were disastrous. Quarterback Mac Jones took a...
Injured Bills player Damar Hamlin discharged from Buffalo hospital and heading home
Damar Hamlin is heading home. Nine days after his scary injury against the Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin was cleared by doctors and released from a Buffalo hospital, the Bills announced Wednesday. Hamlin was involved in a frightening incident last week when he collapsed on the field and went into cardiac arrest...
Patriots sign 11 players to futures contracts, giving them shot at 2023 roster
The New England Patriots are bringing 11 players back from their practice squad and giving them a shot at making the team in 2023. On Tuesday, the Patriots announced that they had signed the following players from their 2022 practice squad to futures contracts:. LB Terez Hall. DB Brad Hawkins.
Patriots staff will coach East-West Shrine Bowl, might not have coordinator change
The Patriots and Falcons will be coaching prospects at the East-West Shrine Bowl next month. That means New England might not be undergoing an offensive coordinator change, as NESN’s Zack Cox explained: “The process for picking those teams goes by draft order, and teams that’ll have new (head coaches) or coordinators aren’t considered.”
Patriots 2023 roster projection: Who’s coming back? Who could leave?
The New England Patriots will soon be on to 2023. After a season-ending loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, it’s wrap-up day at Gillette Stadium as the 2022 team packs its bags and calls it a year. So how will the team look in 2023? That much is...
Hunter Henry’s proven to be durable and a key piece to Patriots offense
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – Hunter Henry came to the Patriots with a goal in mind. A promising tight end, he always showed he could make an impact on offense. During his time with the Los Angeles Chargers, however, he had issues with durability. Injuries happen all the time in football, but after playing 55 of a possible 80 games in his first five seasons, Henry came to New England wanting to stay healthy and be available.
