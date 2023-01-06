Read full article on original website
Related
The Young And The Restless Star Beth Maitland Suffered A Tragic Loss
"The Young and the Restless" and the fictional citizens of Genoa City are, at their core, defined by family. There are many families that have come and gone throughout the years on "Y&R," but for decades, the Abbott family has remained a pillar of the community. Despite Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson), and Bill Abbott (Jason Thompson) getting most of the screen time, Traci Abbott (Beth Maitland) is at the heart of the family.
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Dog The Bounty Hunter costar David Robinson's autopsy reveals that he died from heart disease
The late Dog's Most Wanted star David Robinson's cause of death has been released after his wife shared the results of an autopsy. She previously denied rumors of a heart attack.
"General Hospital" Star Dies
Sonya Eddy, best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson on the show "General Hospital," has reportedly died, according to Variety. Johnson's death was announced by Frank Valentini, executive producer for "General Hospital."
Shemar Moore’s girlfriend, Jesiree, is pregnant with his first child
Shemar Moore is going to be a dad. The “Criminal Minds” star announced Monday that he and his longtime girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, are expecting their first child together. Moore, 52, shared a video that revealed the sex of their baby — it’s a girl — and revealed that her name would be Frankie. “Today is the day. You know your boy’s got butterflies,” he began the video, which was shared to his Instagram. “Today is a special day. This is a legendary day. Today, your boy Shemar Motherf–king Moore…is going to find out if he’s going to be a daddy to a...
Popculture
Country Singer and Wife Welcome Baby Boy Named Lyric
Drew Baldridge and his wife, Katherine Kraus, have a new favorite lyric. The couple welcomed their first child, a boy they named Lyric Lee Baldridge, on Dec. 30. The country singer, 30, is best known for his songs "Dance with Ya" and "Rebound." Krause and Baldwridge married in May 2021.
Actor and Little Person Advocate Matt Gogin Dead at 40
Matt Gogin, an actor and advocate for little people in entertainment, has died of COVID at the age of 40. Gogin’s credits include roles in the 2002 comedy The New Guy and Tiptoes the same year. More recently, he appeared in the 2019 short film Stalls and 2009’s Made for Each Other. His father, the actor and little-person advocate Michael Gogin, announced his Dec. 13 death on Facebook, writing that “he had become very ill with the covid and died suddenly of pneumonia complications.”
What Anderson Cooper—Who Lost Dad at 10—Said About Prince Harry Diana Grief
"One of the things that surprised me and interested me was how the loss of his mother when he was 12 years old completely altered the course of the rest of his life," said Cooper of Harry.
Scientists accidentally recorded a brain dying. Here is what they found
Does your life flash before your eyes when you die? How did scientists record a brain dying? Does this happen for everyone?
Popculture
John Wayne's Granddaughter and Her Baby Fall Ill Ahead of Christmas
Jennifer Wayne, the granddaughter of legendary actor John Wayne and a member of country stars Runaway June, is having a less-than-ideal holiday weekend. As the country star shared on Instagram, she and her baby girl are dealing with an illness. As Wayne shares on Instagram, her baby girl had a...
Dying mom leaves husband 15-point list of rules on how to raise their eight kids
She left him pointers on bedtime rituals, hair care, how much screen time the kids get, a reminder to use sunblock, ironing shirts, etc.
Former Child Star Adam Rich Was Open About His Struggles With Addiction and Depression
Adam Rich, the former child television actor from the sitcom Eight Is Enough, died at his home on Jan. 7, 2023. He had charmed American audiences by playing the youngest brother Nicholas on the series about a widowed father of eight children. What happened to Adam Rich since his famous childhood, and how much was Adam Rich's net worth?
Scientists confirm that life flashes before your eyes upon death
All the important moments seen in a split second right before deathPhoto byImage by Juraj Varga from Pixabay. Historical literature from different departments has described an interesting experience where all have their life flash before their eyes in a second just before they take their last breath. To be more precise, it is not their whole life, but the most important moments in their life which usually represent happiness and positive emotions that they see before death.
'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Hospitalized
One-half of the two stars of TLC's "1000-Lb. Sisters" has been hospitalized. According to an exclusive teaser for season 4 shared by People, Tammy Slaton was rushed to the hospital after she "quit breathing" and everything will be featured in the show this season.
Fears Grow For Ailing Al Roker Revealed After Weatherman's Health Issues Exposed
Health-challenged Al Roker's recent hospitalization with potentially deadly blood clots in his arms and legs has led medical experts to forecast a murky future for the popular weatherman, RadarOnline.com has learned. "Clots like these can be very serious," warned New York internist Dr. Stuart Fischer. "They can lead to sudden death or severe heart episodes."Roker, 68, raised concerns when he disappeared from his weather map for two weeks last month, before he finally announced he had been in a New York hospital receiving treatment for blood clots.Fans immediately flooded the Today website with good wishes for the ailing weatherman,...
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's Relationship Has Endured Its Fair Share of Ups and Downs
When thinking of the true elder statesmen of rock and roll music today, you'd be hard-pressed to not mention Ozzy Osbourne. Throughout decades of sold-out concert tours, award-winning albums, and critical acclaim, Ozzy has solidified himself in the annals of rock history for generations to come. Article continues below advertisement.
‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ Star’s Daughter Reveals Shocking Discovery 17 Years After Her Mom’s Death
After an incredible life and an illustrious career, actress Donna Reed passed away on January 14, 1986. The It’s a Wonderful Life star left behind her then-husband, Grover Asmus, and four children, Mary Anne, Timothy, Penny Jane, and Anthony, all of whom she shared with agent and producer Tony Owen, her previous husband.
AOL Corp
'Eight Is Enough' star Adam Rich has died at age 54
Adam Rich, best known for his role as Nicholas Bradford on the popular TV series Eight Is Enough, died at age 54 on Saturday. The actor rose to stardom in the beloved series, which first hit television screens in 1977. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office confirmed Rich's death...
Bam Margera Says He Was “Pronounced Dead” After Contracting COVID and Suffering 5 Seizures During ICU Stay
Bam Margera is sharing the grisly details behind his December hospitalization after recovering and being released. The Jackass star, who was admitted to the ICU for COVID-19 late last year, revealed to his former co-star Steve-O that he had been battling the virus, plus seizures and pneumonia. While appearing on Steve-O’s Wild Ride podcast yesterday (Jan. 5), Margera said he was “pronounced dead” in early December after contracting the virus. “Basically, I was pronounced dead on Dec. 8,” Margera said. “I did not know that I had gnarly COVID and my body was shutting down. I went into four seizures, each one lasting 10 to...
Influencer Elena Huelva dies from cancer aged 20
Elena Huelva from Seville, battled with Ewing sarcoma throughout her late teenage years. She was diagnosed with the rare type of bone caner in 2016.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
124K+
Post
1093M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 1