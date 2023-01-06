ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Viva Satire!
5d ago

Modern Republicans are the least Patriotic and Christian in our Nation's history, for still supporting the least competent and trustworthy President in American history Trump.

empath
5d ago

They are the worst of Americans. Ego and power is their mantra. They truly hate free Americans. They want to control you body, mind and soul. But so far, they are just imploding on each other. Let hope the destroy themselves from within.

agssing
5d ago

The Republicans are a total disgrace and demean the offices they inhabit. They care nothing about doing the people’s work and only care about keeping power. I only hope people remember this for the 2024 election😡 They are not even self aware enough to see that their perceived “majority” is anything but, and that by sheer luck of having a few squeak back into office ( ie. Boepart) they have a minuscule “majority”. They clearly don’t see that most Americans rejected them last election.

