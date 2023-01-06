ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocktail of the week: Zahter’s Night – recipe

Mauve over: Zahter’s Night cocktail, courtesy of Zahter in London.

Zahter’s night

This is one of our signature cocktails, and it’s inspired by, and named after, the beautiful sunsets of Istanbul, when the sky turns a stunning mix of red, orange, pink, purple and blue. This drink reminds me of that lovely feeling you get when watching the sun set on the Bosporus.

Serves 1

2g loose butterfly pea tea (from healthfood stores and online)

50ml gin – we use Monkey 47

20ml elderflower cordial

15ml fresh lemon juice

1 sprig fresh rosemary

, to garnish

Make an infusion by pouring 250ml boiling water over the tea and leave it to steep and cool.

Put the gin, cordial and lemon juice in a shaker filled with ice, shake hard, then strain into a shot glass. Strain 30ml of the cooled tea into a long glass filled with ice, garnish with the rosemary and serve alongside the shot. Pour the shot into the tea and wow your guests as it turns an amazing, purplish blue.

The Guardian

If Harry sounds callous about killing, he is. All of us who served were – at least he knows why

As a former soldier, I’ve followed Prince Harry’s career with a mix of ironic and genuine interest. We served at similar times and in the same war. Friends who worked alongside him in the Household Cavalry and Army Air Corps reflect that he was a decent, rather laddish officer who did his job – which is about the highest accolade available to anyone who went to Sandhurst.
The Independent

Undercover video finds cows on dairy giant farm that supplies Iceland and Costa Coffee ‘in filthy conditions’

Cows were found emaciated, lame and struggling to walk on a farm that supplies a dairy giant whose customers include Costa Coffee, Iceland, British Airways, Budgens and Londis, investigators claim.The animals were also handled roughly, with one being hit in the udder and others being slapped or having their heads pushed, footage suggested.Some had their legs shackled and others were filmed hobbling and showing signs of pain, activists said. Dead calves were photographed in wheelie bins and a dead cow was left outdoors “with the potential to spread disease”.The video was shot undercover by vegan organisation Viva! at a...
