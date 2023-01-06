Cocktail of the week: Zahter’s Night – recipe

Mauve over: Zahter’s Night cocktail, courtesy of Zahter in London.

Zahter’s night

This is one of our signature cocktails, and it’s inspired by, and named after, the beautiful sunsets of Istanbul, when the sky turns a stunning mix of red, orange, pink, purple and blue. This drink reminds me of that lovely feeling you get when watching the sun set on the Bosporus.

Serves 1

2g loose butterfly pea tea (from healthfood stores and online)

50ml gin – we use Monkey 47

20ml elderflower cordial

15ml fresh lemon juice

1 sprig fresh rosemary

, to garnish

Make an infusion by pouring 250ml boiling water over the tea and leave it to steep and cool.

Put the gin, cordial and lemon juice in a shaker filled with ice, shake hard, then strain into a shot glass. Strain 30ml of the cooled tea into a long glass filled with ice, garnish with the rosemary and serve alongside the shot. Pour the shot into the tea and wow your guests as it turns an amazing, purplish blue.