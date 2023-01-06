Read full article on original website
LSU Signees Dominate All-American Bowl, Jalen Brown Shines
LSU has been well represented when it comes to high school All-American showcases this week. With four Tigers participating in the Under Armour All-American Game on Tuesday and five more LSU signees suiting up for the All-American Bowl on Saturday, it’s been a busy stretch for the future of this program.
FSU offers 2024 LB Brandon Booker
Florida State offered DeSoto (Texas) junior linebacker Brandon Booker on Sunday evening. Booker mentioned FSU linebackers coach Randy Shannon when sharing news of the offer. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound linebacker, who is not yet ranked by 247Sports.com or the 247Sports.com Composite Recruiting Rankings for the 2024 class, was ultra-productive as a junior. He helped DeSoto to a 14-2 record and a state championship, while recording 137 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks. He also had four interceptions, two pass breakups, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown. His junior season highlights are below:
Former Florida State defensive end transitioning to FCS to continue college career
The former Seminole has found a transfer destination.
OL Caden Jones Commits to Florida Gators at All-American Bowl
De La Salle offensive tackle product Caden Jones commits to Florida over Texas A&M and Houston during the All-American Bowl.
Seminoles Fall in Overtime at Boston College
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – A hard-fought, physical contest against Boston College did not go Florida State’s way on Sunday, falling to the Eagles, 77-71, in overtime at Conte Forum. The Seminoles (15-3, 4-1) got the stop they needed in regulation to set up a possible game-winning bucket tied...
Who Should the Gators Pursue in the Transfer Portal?
Taking a look at five transfer portal prospects that the Gators need to land to replenish a thin roster heading into the 2023 offseason.
FSU LB signee Blake Nichelson finishes with most overall tackles in All-American Bowl on Saturday
The All-American Bowl took place today inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and Florida State had a few signees playing in the prestigious game. FSU class of 2023 signees Manteca (Calif.) four-star linebacker Blake Nichelson and Fleming Island (Fla.) four-star running back Samuel Singleton both participated in a week of practices and activities leading up to Saturday's All-Star game. Singleton's final statistics were unavailable on a stat sheet given to 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins.
Former LSU LB Antoine Sampah Reveals Transfer Destination
Former LSU linebacker Antoine Sampah has announced he will be transferring to Campbell University. A 4-star recruit out of high school, the Camels now reel in one of the highest ranked prospects in program history. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound product of Woolridge, Virginia was listed as the third best player in...
Former Florida State staffer hired as Director of Player Personnel at USF
A rising name to watch moving forward with ties to the Seminoles.
Tallahassee, January 09 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Rising star wide receiver to return to Florida State in 2023
Massive (literally) news for the Seminoles early in the offseason as one of their top skill players is running it back.
Florida State extends scholarship to athletic edge-rusher out of the NCAA Transfer Portal
The Seminoles are keeping their options open in the portal.
Former LSU LB DeMario Tolan Takes Visit to SEC Rival
Former LSU linebacker DeMario Tolan, who entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Wednesday, is already on the move in search of a new home. The freshman standout for the Tigers is fresh off of a visit to Auburn. Tolan emerged late, becoming a dynamic piece alongside Harold Perkins on LSU’s...
Gadsden County offensive lineman ready for next step with Jacksonville State
This Sunday, Gadsden County High School's Daveion Harley begins the next chapter of his life when he heads to Alabama to early enroll with Jacksonville State.
Takeaways from Tallahassee — The Buc stops at FSU
The Bucs’ chief operating officer will share his biggest takeaways with the biggest Seminoles in business. First things first: Happy birthday to lobbyist and all-around good guy Ron Pierce. As we come off a week of celebrations and parties in Tallahassee, RSA is having their own special celebration for Pierce as he turns the big 5-0. Pierce has spent more than half of these years as a fixture in Tallahassee politics and has matured into a strong leader, mentor and confidant to many in the business. His team at RSA spent the day Friday celebrating this milestone birthday with him. Please join us in also wishing Ron a very happy birthday. The best is yet to come!
Gadsden County High School looking for new football coach
Less than one year after filling their last coaching vacancy, the Gadsden County football program is on the hunt for a new head coach again.
Need some plans? Here are the must-know upcoming events in Tallahassee
Tallahassee’s vibrant nightlife and diverse entertainment scene offer a plethora of different options to change a lazy afternoon into a very exciting evening. In the upcoming Spring semester, both on and off campus, there are many events for everyone to enjoy – regardless of the budget. Concerts showcasing...
Chipley picks up road victory over Blountstown
BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Chipley boys basketball team won on the road over Blountstown 53-48 Friday night. Chipley improved to 9-0 and will host Jay on Thursday, January 12. Blountstown fell to 9-4 and will visit Liberty County on Monday, January 9.
Top Beaches Near Tallahassee Florida What you Need To Know
The Secret’s Out: Exploring the Hidden Gems at the Best Beaches Near Tallahassee Florida. Tallahassee may not be the first city you think of when planning a beach vacation, but this vibrant Floridian capital is actually quite close to some of the best beaches on the Florida Gulf Coast of Mexico. It is actually home to friendly beaches and towns.
FAMU Announces Pastor Quincy Griffin as 2023 MLK Convocation Speaker
Florida A&M University alumnus and Tallahassee pastor Quincy D. Griffin, Sr. has been announced as the 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Convocation speaker. The event will be held at 10:10 a.m. Friday, January 13 in the Al Lawson Multipurpose Center, 1800 Wahnish Way, Tallahassee. “Pastor Quincy Griffin is a gifted...
