247Sports

FSU offers 2024 LB Brandon Booker

Florida State offered DeSoto (Texas) junior linebacker Brandon Booker on Sunday evening. Booker mentioned FSU linebackers coach Randy Shannon when sharing news of the offer. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound linebacker, who is not yet ranked by 247Sports.com or the 247Sports.com Composite Recruiting Rankings for the 2024 class, was ultra-productive as a junior. He helped DeSoto to a 14-2 record and a state championship, while recording 137 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks. He also had four interceptions, two pass breakups, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown. His junior season highlights are below:
TALLAHASSEE, FL
seminoles.com

Seminoles Fall in Overtime at Boston College

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – A hard-fought, physical contest against Boston College did not go Florida State’s way on Sunday, falling to the Eagles, 77-71, in overtime at Conte Forum. The Seminoles (15-3, 4-1) got the stop they needed in regulation to set up a possible game-winning bucket tied...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

FSU LB signee Blake Nichelson finishes with most overall tackles in All-American Bowl on Saturday

The All-American Bowl took place today inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and Florida State had a few signees playing in the prestigious game. FSU class of 2023 signees Manteca (Calif.) four-star linebacker Blake Nichelson and Fleming Island (Fla.) four-star running back Samuel Singleton both participated in a week of practices and activities leading up to Saturday's All-Star game. Singleton's final statistics were unavailable on a stat sheet given to 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
LSUCountry

Former LSU LB Antoine Sampah Reveals Transfer Destination

Former LSU linebacker Antoine Sampah has announced he will be transferring to Campbell University. A 4-star recruit out of high school, the Camels now reel in one of the highest ranked prospects in program history. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound product of Woolridge, Virginia was listed as the third best player in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
High School Soccer PRO

Tallahassee, January 09 High School ⚽ Game Notice

TALLAHASSEE, FL
LSUCountry

Former LSU LB DeMario Tolan Takes Visit to SEC Rival

Former LSU linebacker DeMario Tolan, who entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Wednesday, is already on the move in search of a new home. The freshman standout for the Tigers is fresh off of a visit to Auburn. Tolan emerged late, becoming a dynamic piece alongside Harold Perkins on LSU’s...
BATON ROUGE, LA
floridapolitics.com

Takeaways from Tallahassee — The Buc stops at FSU

The Bucs’ chief operating officer will share his biggest takeaways with the biggest Seminoles in business. First things first: Happy birthday to lobbyist and all-around good guy Ron Pierce. As we come off a week of celebrations and parties in Tallahassee, RSA is having their own special celebration for Pierce as he turns the big 5-0. Pierce has spent more than half of these years as a fixture in Tallahassee politics and has matured into a strong leader, mentor and confidant to many in the business. His team at RSA spent the day Friday celebrating this milestone birthday with him. Please join us in also wishing Ron a very happy birthday. The best is yet to come!
TALLAHASSEE, FL
fsunews.com

Need some plans? Here are the must-know upcoming events in Tallahassee

Tallahassee’s vibrant nightlife and diverse entertainment scene offer a plethora of different options to change a lazy afternoon into a very exciting evening. In the upcoming Spring semester, both on and off campus, there are many events for everyone to enjoy – regardless of the budget. Concerts showcasing...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WMBB

Chipley picks up road victory over Blountstown

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Chipley boys basketball team won on the road over Blountstown 53-48 Friday night. Chipley improved to 9-0 and will host Jay on Thursday, January 12. Blountstown fell to 9-4 and will visit Liberty County on Monday, January 9.
BLOUNTSTOWN, FL
denisesanger.com

Top Beaches Near Tallahassee Florida What you Need To Know

The Secret’s Out: Exploring the Hidden Gems at the Best Beaches Near Tallahassee Florida. Tallahassee may not be the first city you think of when planning a beach vacation, but this vibrant Floridian capital is actually quite close to some of the best beaches on the Florida Gulf Coast of Mexico. It is actually home to friendly beaches and towns.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famunews.com

FAMU Announces Pastor Quincy Griffin as 2023 MLK Convocation Speaker

Florida A&M University alumnus and Tallahassee pastor Quincy D. Griffin, Sr. has been announced as the 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Convocation speaker. The event will be held at 10:10 a.m. Friday, January 13 in the Al Lawson Multipurpose Center, 1800 Wahnish Way, Tallahassee. “Pastor Quincy Griffin is a gifted...
