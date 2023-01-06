ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culture Maven review: "Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song"

 5 days ago

Film Review & Podcast by c d kaplanOf popular music’s greatest modern song-crafters, Leonard Cohen is probably the least understood and the most unheralded.It was not until late in his life, when he toured globally and incessantly, that he got his due.Much of Cohen's acclaim was fostered by the universal popularity of his genius song, “Hallelujah.”What sets this most excellent music documentary apart from most is how it examines in depth Cohen’s years long creative process with this masterpiece of songwriting.There is just enough about Cohen’s fascinating life to inform that scrutiny.For more about this incisive bit of cinema, including where it can be seen, listen to my podcast below.

