ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Meet ShElvis, Australia's leading female Elvis Tribute Artist

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GcUOg_0k5p6xss00

PARKES, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Among the hundreds of Elvis tribute acts wandering the Australian country town of Parkes, one stands out: Sheryl Scharkie, also known as ShElvis.

Parkes, 350 km northwest of Sydney, is home to a 64-meter telescope and an annual Elvis Festival, now in its 30th year. Over five days in early January, some 24,000 fans descend on a town normally home to about 14,000.

A nurse by day, the 64-year-old Scharkie is Australia’s most prominent Elvis Tribute Artist (ETA), as they are known, and for most of her nearly decade-long career, the country's only female one.

She still enjoys surprising audiences with her deep voice and impressive vocal range.

“As soon as I open my mouth, their jaws just drop and then they start getting into it,” Scharkie told Reuters in Parkes on Friday.

“Once you see them get involved in the music, gender disappears. It's no longer male or female ETA, gender just goes.”

Scharkie has been an Elvis fan since childhood and remembers watching his movies at her grandmother's house. In high school, her deep voice and talent for music often landed her male parts.

After a bad breakup in 2008, her friends encouraged her to get on stage and perform at a local recreational club, launching her music career. A few years later, she became Elvis.

Recently inducted into the ETA International Hall of Fame, Scharkie says it hasn’t been easy getting to where she is now, especially as a woman.

“They don't know what to do with me,” she said. “That’s the biggest challenge.”

Scharkie said her dream is to one day perform in a "ladies of Elvis" show, with women from around the world. But for now, she hopes she’ll inspire more women to join her in the community.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand

A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
OK! Magazine

'They Dragged Him Through The Mud': Prince William Likely To Ban Prince Harry From King Charles' Coronation In May, Expert Claims

It looks like Prince Harry and Prince William might never resolve their issues. With King Charles' coronation coming up in May, it sounds like William, 40, might ban his younger brother from attending after he spilled more details about their relationship on the Netflix series, Harry & Meghan. "You can't have people like this going to the King’s coronation," expert Angela Levin said. “It’s an important occasion and it can't just be all about them — and if they do come it will be all about them. I think William will say, ‘Absolutely not you can not come.'"“He is the...
TheDailyBeast

Actor and Little Person Advocate Matt Gogin Dead at 40

Matt Gogin, an actor and advocate for little people in entertainment, has died of COVID at the age of 40. Gogin’s credits include roles in the 2002 comedy The New Guy and Tiptoes the same year. More recently, he appeared in the 2019 short film Stalls and 2009’s Made for Each Other. His father, the actor and little-person advocate Michael Gogin, announced his Dec. 13 death on Facebook, writing that “he had become very ill with the covid and died suddenly of pneumonia complications.”
Popculture

Rock Band Breaks up After 41 Years Together

Influential Japanese hardcore punk band Gauze, which first formed in 1981, is breaking up after 41 years. The band – comprised of vocalist Fugu, guitarist Momorin, bassist Shin, and drummer Hiko - announced the news to fans in a post to their official Twitter account back on Nov. 26. The announcement came just hours after the band performed the 176th edition of their Disinfection GIG live shows at the Shinjuku ANTIKNOCK in Tokyo on Nov. 25 in what is now believed to have been their final performance as a band.
TheDailyBeast

Actress Mauled by Crazed Seal on South African Beach

An actress from HBO’s Raised by Wolves wound up in the hospital after she and several others soaking up the sun on a South African beach were attacked by a rampaging seal this week. Loulou Taylor, who plays Cassia in the series, shared photos of her battle wounds in a story on Instagram. “I’m on the mend,” she wrote, holding up her bandaged figures. She said she was bitten by the fin-footed menace six times during the attack at Capetown’s Clifton Beach, adding that “they have big teeth!” Video of the encounter shared on social media shows onlookers initially thrilled to spot the seal in the water—with one woman heard saying, “Aww, cutie”—before it suddenly opens its jaws and lunges for a young boy’s leg. Onlookers can be heard screaming in horror as they urge swimmers to “get out of the water!” Taylor, who was farther out in the water, apparently missed the commotion and became the seal’s next target. She can be heard shrieking as she struggles with the pinniped before bystanders come to her rescue and hurl the bloodthirsty creature back into the sea.Read it at The Citizen
iheart.com

Watch: Two-Legged Fox Filmed in England

A couple in England could not believe their eyes when they spotted a bizarre two-legged fox frolicking in their backyard. According to a local media report, the curious creature appeared outside the home of Philip and Jane Carter in the community of Ilkeston last month as they were setting up their Christmas tree. "My wife shouted to me to come to the window quick because I wouldn't believe" what was in their backyard, he recalled, musing that her assertion proved to be correct when he saw a two-legged fox that was remarkably adept at moving in a bipedal fashion.
msn.com

Love tragedy for Princess Amalia

Slide 1 of 26: Striking news: Princess Amalia is no longer together with Isebrand. Love is over and out, writes the German magazine 'Freizeit König'. The magazine even mentions the word 'drama'. Perhaps people in Germany were pleased that a fellow countryman could be at the side of the future queen of the Netherlands.
New York Post

I was a celibate nun for 24 years — then fell in love with a Catholic monk

Hallelujah! They found love while serving the Lord. An English nun who remained celibate for 24 years broke her streak, walking away from her convent — and into the arms of a monk. Sister Mary Elizabeth — who was in an ancient order of the Roman Catholic church called the Carmelite order — had been a nun for more than two decades in Lancashire when she met Carmelite monk Robert in 2015 while he was visiting from a monastery in Oxford. Sister Mary Elizabeth, born Lisa Tinkler, told the BBC she knew they had something special from the moment Robert’s sleeve touched hers...
Reuters

Reuters

678K+
Followers
372K+
Post
318M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy