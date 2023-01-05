Read full article on original website
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: January 6-8, 2023
We get to ease into our first weekend of 2023. There are only a few events on the schedule this weekend. The biggest one is the World of Winter Festival that kicks off this weekend in downtown Grand Rapids and runs through March 5th... Friday, January 6-Sunday, March 5, 2023...
Does Grand Rapids Have The Oldest Sewer System In America?
I was talking to my neighbor Brett the other day about all the water backing up near a Grand Rapids city storm drain down the road. After taking a closer look the culprit was a bunch of leaves and sticks that needed to be cleared out. As our conversation was...
New Street-Food Style Taco Joint Opens in Grand Rapids
We recently told you about two new restaurants opening in Grand Rapids - Condado Tacos and Las Carnitas El Cunado - we'll, here's a third!. Tia Juana Tacos, an authentic Mexican street-food taqueria, is now open at 2289 East Beltline Ave. NE at Knapp’s Crossing, near Celebration Cinema North.
Two Michigan Cities Have Been Named ‘Snowiest’ In US Over The Last 30 Years
There's no denying that living in Michigan has to come with some sort of love of the snow, or you're going to be miserable most of the year. And while large amounts of snowfall aren't unique to the mitten state, we're one of the best places in the US to find the white stuff.
Looking For A New Gig? This Michigan City Was Named Worst In America for Jobs
Everybody's working for the weekend, but not everyone has to hate the work they do to get there. And with a new year upon us, you may find yourself looking for an opportunity to start fresh in the new year with a new career. That's why the helpful people at Wallethub decided to crunch the numbers in order to find the best cities in America for jobs.
Grand Rapids Taco Chain Expands with New Carnitas, Breakfast Restaurant
A popular Grand Rapids taco franchise is expanding with a new concept!. The folks behind Tacos El Cuñado are opening a new restaurant breakfast, brunch, an carnitas restaurant this week!. According to the owners Las Carnitas El Cuñado at 315 Burton St SW will open January 6, 2022, at...
West Michigan Mom Gives Birth on Highway Exit Ramp – Hear the 911 Call
It was a snowy night in December when Dannielle Gill's fourth son decided it was time to make an appearance. Hayes was born in the car on a US-131 exit ramp on the way to the hospital, as Dannielle's husband Ryan Gill spoke on the phone with an emergency dispatcher.
Hungry West Michigan Goats Want to Eat Your Christmas Tree
With Christmas done and over with, you may be looking for somewhere to get rid of that tree... Well, why not feed some hungry goats with it?. There are multiple farms across West Michigan accepting Christmas tree donations to feed their animals!. Can Goats Eat Christmas Trees?. Yes, goats can...
Kent District Library Wants To Reward Readers Who Stay Inside and Warm this Winter
Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow... If you're a snow lover, this winter has already been a treat for you. Lots of time to cuddle up with a hot chocolate, a blanket, and possibly a new book. It's the best way to wait out the winter months until we can get outside again here in West Michigan.
Fish Finder Apparently Mistook For Bomb Recently At UPS Store In Muskegon
There is a post that was just made on the Muskegon Informed Facebook page clearing the air about a potentially scary situation that had a lot of people wondering what had happened at a local UPS store on Holton Rd in Muskegon. which is located across the street from Meijer. There was a heavy police and bomb squad presence and people were worried something terrible had happened. It turns out people floundered their time over something that ended up turning into a funny mistake. The anonymous poster explained how the UPS store couldn't fathom her husband's package:
Great Concerts and Events Coming to West Michigan in January
Kick off the new year with plenty of concerts and sporting events. There is music from the past, music from today, and everything in between. Plus there is dancing, bull riding, basketball, and hockey. Saturday, January 7, 2023 - 8 pm - The Intersection, Grand Rapids, MI. A favorite band...
This Michigan City Is The WORST At Keeping New Year’s Resolutions
When you think of the start of a new year, you immediately think of new beginnings. You may even start to worry about your New Year's resolutions. People love making a goal to stick to at the beginning of the year. However many people do not stick to them at all.
