ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Lake, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
My Magic GR

Fish Finder Apparently Mistook For Bomb Recently At UPS Store In Muskegon

There is a post that was just made on the Muskegon Informed Facebook page clearing the air about a potentially scary situation that had a lot of people wondering what had happened at a local UPS store on Holton Rd in Muskegon. which is located across the street from Meijer. There was a heavy police and bomb squad presence and people were worried something terrible had happened. It turns out people floundered their time over something that ended up turning into a funny mistake. The anonymous poster explained how the UPS store couldn't fathom her husband's package:
MUSKEGON, MI
My Magic GR

My Magic GR

Grand Rapids, MI
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

My Magic GR plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mymagicgr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy