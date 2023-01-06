ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus County, NC

Comments / 244

NuttinNyceOne
5d ago

people tend to make comments about everything except the true elephant in the room. Why is it that racist cops that have had to resign or quit under racist circumstances allowed to just go to a different police department and be hired on as if their past indiscretions shouldn't follow them? these men shouldn't be allowed to be officers, let alone a high ranking officer and expect them to act any differently than they've been acting? when you are a police officer and you are found guilty of any crime or anything that will prohibit you from being an officer of every person, regardless of race, color or creed, you should not be allowed to wear a badge! 🤦🤬🤬💯👊👊

Terrence
5d ago

This is what black people have been protesting . There is a culture of anti blackness in policing. He is just one of many all over this country. This has been going on for many years. Thank God are video cameras to catch police brutality when it occurs. Before then, there were no consequences or convictions.

Donald Smith
5d ago

Also his racist views should barr him from ever holding a position of public trust ever again especially one in any type of law enforcement!!!!!!!!!!! he's a danger to everyone in any community even other racist because everyone with common sense know racist don't possess common sense!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Related
columbuscountynews.com

Party Calls for Removal of David

The Columbus County Republican party plans to pursue a petition for removal of District Attorney Jon David. Sammy Hinson told a party gathering in Tabor City on Tuesday that the executive committee is forming a new group to pursue David’s ouster through the courts. David is the elected prosecutor for Columbus, Brunswick and Bladen counties.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
whqr.org

CFR: Jody Greene is over, right? and PodLab updates!

Welcome back to the Cape Fear Rundown! 2023 has officially begun! On to new and better things, right? Hopefully... This week, we talk to Ben Schachtman about the Jody Greene case in Columbus County, and what the future holds for the Sheriff’s office there. Then Kelly Kenoyer give us an update on PodLab, and what WHQR is teaching New Hanover County students. Stay tuned!
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
carolinajournal.com

Racist sheriff, fake resignations, and greenouts: outrageous stories of the week

This week, the slow-motion trainwreck at the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office may have finally ended, as the embattled sheriff decided he’d had enough and resigned. Jody Greene had been under scrutiny and pressure to step down over comments he made in a recorded phone call where he stated he wanted an underling to fire all the black sheriff’s office employees, calling them “black bastards” because he suspected many of them supported his opponent.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

One dead in suspected homicide in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - According to a Columbus County Sheriff’s Office incident report, a 31-year-old man was killed on Monday, Jan. 9. The incident report lists the weapons as “Personal Weapons (Hands, Feet, Teeth, etc.)” and “Handgun,” and the location as the 2500 block of M M Ray Road in Clarendon.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
whqr.org

The fallout from Sheriff Jody Greene's resignation, plus red-light camera redux

On this episode, we’re taking a look at the fallout for Jody Greene, the former Columbus County Sheriff who resigned on Wednesday of this week. The move came after a petition from the district attorney Jon David asking a judge to remove him and disqualify him from serving following the release of racist recordings of Greene caught making statements about his own deputies. We also look into the questions as to why the recordings, which were made in 2019, were released in 2022 and what’s next for Columbus County — as well as Jody Greene.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WCBD Count on 2

Hemingway man accused of burglarizing hotel room

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 24-year-old man was arrested this week in connection with a December burglary at a Hemingway hotel. Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported burglary at the Coachman Inn Hotel off N. Main Street on Dec. 17. Once there, deputies were told an unknown man entered […]
HEMINGWAY, SC
WLOS.com

Driver hits more than 8 cars, 2 people at Walmart in Florence

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A driver crashed into eight cars and hit two women Saturday afternoon at the Neighborhood Walmart on South Cashua Drive in Florence, according to witnesses. The witnesses said one of the women was taken to the hospital by Florence County EMS. No word on her...
FLORENCE, SC
WECT

One dies after suffering cardiac arrest at Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel; officials unsure if death is related to ammonia release

TAR HEEL, N.C. (WECT) - Smithfield Foods has announced that their plant in Tar Heel was evacuated after an ammonia release in a refrigerated section at about 1 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. According to Bladen County Emergency Management, one person died after suffering cardiac arrest on the site, but they are not sure if it was related to the incident.
TAR HEEL, NC
