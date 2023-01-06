people tend to make comments about everything except the true elephant in the room. Why is it that racist cops that have had to resign or quit under racist circumstances allowed to just go to a different police department and be hired on as if their past indiscretions shouldn't follow them? these men shouldn't be allowed to be officers, let alone a high ranking officer and expect them to act any differently than they've been acting? when you are a police officer and you are found guilty of any crime or anything that will prohibit you from being an officer of every person, regardless of race, color or creed, you should not be allowed to wear a badge! 🤦🤬🤬💯👊👊
This is what black people have been protesting . There is a culture of anti blackness in policing. He is just one of many all over this country. This has been going on for many years. Thank God are video cameras to catch police brutality when it occurs. Before then, there were no consequences or convictions.
Also his racist views should barr him from ever holding a position of public trust ever again especially one in any type of law enforcement!!!!!!!!!!! he's a danger to everyone in any community even other racist because everyone with common sense know racist don't possess common sense!!!!!!!!!!!!!
