Buffalo, NY

Deadspin

Damar Hamlin’s injury could have a major effect on youth football participation

23.6 million people tuned into Monday Night Football between the Bengals and Bills this past week. 23.6 million people saw Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin nearly lose his life. That kind of image sticks with people, and I wouldn’t be surprised if several parents think of that moment in the future when considering signing their children up for youth football programs.
CINCINNATI, OH
Deadspin

These are the biggest flops of the 2022 NFL season

The NFL regular season has ended, and while there was lots of excitement and big plays from these gladiators, there were also plenty of decisions worthy of being called flops that happened throughout the year. From coaching decisions and offseason moves to questionable calls by medical staff, this National Football League season had it all mistakes and flops.
SB Nation

Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements

I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
GEORGIA STATE
Deadspin

What the internet is mad about today: Davis Mills, Lovie Smith changed the trajectory of the offseason

Nobody could have seen Davis Mills’ throw for the ages coming. But we should have known the Texans would put up a fight in their regular season finale. Lovie Smith’s team tickled all the right keys in the final weeks of the regular season. In Week 14, Houston nearly upset the Dallas Cowboys. In Week 15, the Texans led the Kansas City Chiefs with five minutes remaining in regulation. They lost in overtime when Pat Mahomes locked in, but for a rudderless roster, it was a tenacious effort.
HOUSTON, TX
Deadspin

Chris Ballard, Paul Riley blame cancel culture for self-manufactured problems

There’s an increasing trend of people in power, mostly white men, using cancel culture as a rallying cry to garner support for whatever their cause may be. Indianapolis Colts GM Chris Ballard said he didn’t want to be “canceled” because he “failed” the organization, and banned NWSL coach Paul Riley offered up “woke, cancel culture” as the reason he’ll never coach pro women’s soccer again. Blaming the current political climate for the appalling treatment of your players/employees, or for bringing in washed-up QBs and ESPN talking heads as the franchise saviors, takes away from your conduct.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Deadspin

Mike Tomlin is a certified Hall of Famer deserving of a statue in Pittsburgh

When the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Cleveland Browns 28-14 at home on Sunday, it capped a season in which they won their last four games despite starting 2-6. And while Pittsburgh just missed out on making the postseason for what would have been the 11th time in Tomlin’s 16 seasons on the sidelines, their valiant effort helped keep their coach’s streak alive — as Steeler fans haven’t suffered a losing season since Bill Cowher went 6-10 in 2003.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Deadspin

Is Georgia football poised to take over from Alabama?

On New Year’s Eve, Georgia experienced — for the first time all season — how hard it can be to repeat as National Champions. On Monday night, the atmospheric river that dumped rain all day on Southern California may have been more of an obstacle for the Bulldogs than TCU was.
ATHENS, GA
Deadspin

Bears fans struggle with an uneasy feeling after securing the No. 1 pick: Optimism

I will admit to there being an element, and not a light one, of loser-dom watching video of Bears fans at Soldier Field cheering wildly watching as the Indianapolis Colts’ final pass was knocked down, locking in the No. 1 pick for the Bears. It’s not meant as a criticism, or not an outward one, as I was doing the same thing with my football-watching buddy on my couch. But when cheering for today isn’t available, cheering for tomorrow will have to do.
CHICAGO, IL
Deadspin

Black Monday: Kliff Kingsbury, Lovie Smith out

Two franchises in complete disarray, the Arizona Cardinals and the Houston Texans fired their head coaches on Monday. The two coaches, Kliff Kingsbury and Lovie Smith, step down at completely different stages of their careers. For Kliff Kingsbury, there were many questions as to if he was ready for his...
HOUSTON, TX
Deadspin

Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins wants out of the desert

Unlike Davante Adams, DeAndre Hopkins has had enough. Following a tumultuous year on the Arizona Cardinals that he’d probably prefer to expunge from his record, Hopkins wants a fresh start. This offseason, Arizona’s All-Pro is expected to demand a trade out of the undetermined level of Hell that has been his Arizona prison for three years, according to Jordan Schultz of theScore. Hopkins is reportedly seeking a new deal, which would garner him more bonus money and extend the two years remaining on his current deal.
Deadspin

Every team in the NFL playoffs, ranked

Aaron Rodgers couldn’t beat the Detroit Lions. Who’d have thought I’d be uttering that statement at the beginning of the season? And with that loss, the NFL playoffs are set. Throughout the regular season, we laughed, cried, held our heads in shock, and Tom Brady endured his first losing season as a starter ever. Some things are just incredible to witness.

