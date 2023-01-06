I will admit to there being an element, and not a light one, of loser-dom watching video of Bears fans at Soldier Field cheering wildly watching as the Indianapolis Colts’ final pass was knocked down, locking in the No. 1 pick for the Bears. It’s not meant as a criticism, or not an outward one, as I was doing the same thing with my football-watching buddy on my couch. But when cheering for today isn’t available, cheering for tomorrow will have to do.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO