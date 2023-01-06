Read full article on original website
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral
Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
NBC Sports
Damar Hamlin texted teammates to say, “I’m sorry that I did that to y’all”
The Bills capped a difficult, emotional, and unprecedented week with a win over the Patriots. After the game, cornerback Tre’Davious While spoke about moving past witnessing a teammate suffer cardiac arrest on the field. And White made it clear that the situation with Damar Hamlin continues to play in the mind of White and his teammates.
Bills honor Damar Hamlin, then score on opening kickoff
On Buffalo’s first play since Bills safety Damar Hamlin needed to be revived on the field to save his life, Nyheim Hines returned the opening kickoff from the New England Patriots 96 yards for a touchdown on Sunday. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after making a tackle in the...
49ers best, worst-case scenarios for NFL Wild Card round opponent
The NFL season is coming down to the wire, so every result can seriously affect the postseason picture. That is the case for the San Francisco 49ers, who will close out the regular season by hosting the Arizona Cardinals at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday. At 12-4 and already owning...
Joe Burrow's Bold Postgame Quote Is Going Viral
Joe Burrow led the Cincinnati Bengals to a convincing 27-16 win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18. It was just the latest feat of a dominant 2022 campaign for the LSU product, as Burrow went 25-for-42 on passing for 215 yards and a touchdown. The victory set up a playoff rematch against ...
CBS News
Steelers players deliver toys, books, and supplies to daycare Damar Hamlin supports
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Since Monday night, when Bills' safety and McKees Rocks native Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in the Bills-Bengals game, the football world has rallied together to support and pray. Since then, Hamlin's GoFundMe charity which helps his mother's daycare center "Kelly & Nina's Daycare Center" has raised...
Bills’ John Brown goes viral for awesome gesture after TD catch
Buffalo Bills receiver John Brown had a very cool gesture during the team’s first game since safety Damar Hamlin’s collapse. Brown had an excellent diving catch for a touchdown in the third quarter of Sunday’s contest against the New England Patriots. He got behind the New England secondary and came down with the rocket throw... The post Bills’ John Brown goes viral for awesome gesture after TD catch appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: NFL World Furious With Missed Penalty On Sunday
The officiating crew in Buffalo missed an easy offsides penalty during the Patriots-Bills game. Bills star defensive tackle Ed Oliver jumped offsides before the ball snapped and the officials somehow didn't see it. It should've been five free yards for the Patriots but instead, they lost yardage on that play....
Ravens news: Lamar Jackson’s ‘hopeful’ injury status for Wild Card game isn’t all good news
The Baltimore Ravens are headed to the playoffs regardless of what happens to their regular-season finale matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on the road this Sunday. They will be playing in the Wild Card round whether they win or lose to the Bengals, but the Ravens are also not seemingly sure whether they would have star quarterback Lamar Jackson back in action once it’s time for them to hit the field for the playoffs.
Lamar Jackson gets massive Ravens NFL Playoffs injury update
Lamar Jackson has been ruled out for the Baltimore Ravens’ Week 18 clash against the Cincinnati Bengals. However, a league source reportedly told Adam Schefter that Jackson has a “strong chance” of playing in the Ravens’ Wild Card game next week. Jackson is reportedly still dealing...
Mac Jones responds to critics of Patriots’ offense
The New England Patriots were eliminated from playoff contention Sunday after a tumultuous season, which included significant criticism toward the team’s offense. Quarterback Mac Jones admitted that the criticism was not necessarily unjustified. Jones spoke after the Patriots’ 35-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday and readily accepted criticism of himself and the offense.... The post Mac Jones responds to critics of Patriots’ offense appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bills, Patriots players show support for Damar Hamlin before matchup
Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots players and the fans who were at Highmark Stadium showed support for Damar Hamlin before the game on Sunday.
Rex Ryan breaks down in tears talking Damar Hamlin: ‘Guy is a legend’
When Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in Monday night’s game against the Bengals, a wave of concern and emotion swept through the NFL. Nearly a week later, that’s still the case for some. Saturday, ESPN analyst and former NFL coach Rex Ryan broke down in tears on the network’s “NFL Countdown” show while discussing Hamlin and the frightening incident. “When he came out [and said] ‘Did we win?'” Ryan, choking up, said, referring to Hamlin’s first question shortly after waking up from sedation on Wednesday night. “We needed that. As fans, we needed it,” Ryan continued. “This guy is...
Old Quote From Robert Kraft Goes Viral Following Loss
The New England Patriots failed to make the playoffs this season. They had a win-and-in scenario heading into Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills but weren't able to secure it. They ended up losing by 12, 35-23, and were eliminated from playoff contention when the Miami Dolphins beat the New York Jets, 11-6.
Buffalo Bills RB Nyheim Hines returns kickoff for TD in first play since Damar Hamlin injury
The Buffalo Bills took the field Sunday for the first time since safety Damar Hamlin’s harrowing incident against the Cincinnati Bengals. It is safe to say that the Bills are giving Hamlin, who tweeted that he is watching the game from his hospital bed, plenty to cheer about. Running back Nyheim Hines took the game’s opening kickoff for a touchdown to give the Bills a quick 7-0 lead against the New England Patriots, their AFC East division rival.
Damar Hamlin watches Bills vs Patriots from hospital bed as team take FIRST play for touchdown in emotional scenes
BUFFALO BILLS scored on their first play of the game against the Patriots - with Damar Hamlin watching on from hospital. The star safety, 24, updated his fans just before kick-off to confirm he was taking in the action from his hospital bed. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the...
Luke Bryan Among Biggest Donors to Damar Hamlin’s Fundraiser
Damar Hamlin’s GoFundMe campaign earnings have skyrocketed as fans, such as Luke Bryan, look to support the Buffalo Bills player... The post Luke Bryan Among Biggest Donors to Damar Hamlin’s Fundraiser appeared first on Outsider.
msn.com
'A real hero': Buffalo Bills trainer Denny Kellington has master's degree from Ohio State
Over the past week, Denny Kellington has become a household name. The Buffalo Bills assistant athletic trainer was one of the primary caregivers to safety Damar Hamlin during his cardiac arrest in the middle of the first quarter of the team's Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Kellington...
WGMD Radio
Damar Hamlin’s college teammate recovers fumble right where Bills safety’s number is painted on field
Sports sometimes have a bizarre, yet beautiful way of honoring and remembering, and that’s what’s happened after Damar Hamlin’s on-field cardiac arrest. The day after the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed on the field during a game, the Buffalo Sabres‘ Tage Thompson scored an overtime winner, his third goal of the night exactly three minutes into the overtime period.
