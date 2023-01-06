The Baltimore Ravens are headed to the playoffs regardless of what happens to their regular-season finale matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on the road this Sunday. They will be playing in the Wild Card round whether they win or lose to the Bengals, but the Ravens are also not seemingly sure whether they would have star quarterback Lamar Jackson back in action once it’s time for them to hit the field for the playoffs.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO