WDAM-TV
Sumrall restaurant reflects on first weeks of alcohol sales
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - While some businesses and restaurants are waiting for their permits, one Sumrall restaurant is getting accustomed to alcohol sales. The Local Eatery, an American grill restaurant, has been selling alcohol since the new year. “Last week was our second week selling, and it is getting a...
How Jacksonians would spend $1.1B Mega Millions jackpot
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With no claim on the Mega Millions jackpot, the pile of cash continues to grow. The Mega Millions lottery is now up to $1.1 billion, one of the largest prizes ever. With all that money, you can do a lot. For some, helping the city is at the top of the […]
After 90 years, Mississippi club goes in new direction, splits from Pilgrimage tradition
The Natchez Garden Club is breaking from tradition and going its own way this spring by beginning its own Spring Pilgrimage of Historic Homes. Donna Sessions, president of the Natchez Garden Club, said members wanted to make changes to the typical Pilgrimage experience, offering more homes on tour and more things to do for tourists to the city, as well as extending Pilgrimage from the typical one-month time frame into May.
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Jackson
Jackson might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Jackson.
wessonnews.com
Myra Morgan: landmark store owner
Back in the 1990s when you wanted to find out what was going on in the Wesson area, you would start your day with a morning trip to the lake store across from the entrance to Lake Lincoln park on Sunset Road for coffee and maybe a small or big breakfast, but mostly for conversation and sharing news with other locals also seeking to keep up on happenings.
WAPT
2 big lottery jackpots remain unclaimed in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. — Two Mississippians may be lottery winners without even knowing it. Winning lottery tickets worth $4 million and $500,000 that were sold in Mississippi remain unclaimed, according to state lottery officials. The winning $500,000 Powerball ticket was sold on Aug. 13 at the Broadway Mart in McComb....
wessonnews.com
Library veteran in new Co-Lin job
Bryon Conville of Magee has been named Co-Lin’s District Director of Learning Resources. Conville has served as the Librarian for Co-Lin’s Simpson County Center since the campus opened in 2005. In his new role, he will oversee library and learning resources for all three of Co-Lin’s campuses, maintaining digital resource access for state consortia and institutional resources, serving as the administrator of the Integrated Library System, maintaining the college archives, acquiring and cataloging library resources, supervising Wesson Campus library staff and representing the college at local, state, and national library activities.
Officials: More than quarter million people visit Mississippi small-town Christmas celebration
Officials with one of Mississippi’s grandest Christmas celebrations report that more than a quarter-million people visited Marion County during its “Experience Columbia” event. Organizers are busy dismantling the temporary ice skating rink that was built for the event and taking down the Christmas decorations that covered most...
mississippifreepress.org
Jim Hill High School Choir Sings at Mississippi State Capitol
The Jim Hill High School mass choir began singing at 10 a.m. on Jan. 3, 2023, at the Mississippi State Capitol rotunda on the second floor, as people gathered around to watch the 22 students perform. It was the first day of the 2023 legislative session. Jim Hill High School...
WAPT
New director of Mississippi's officer training academy named
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell on Friday announced the appointment of Anthony Carleton to director of the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officer Training Academy in Pearl. Carleton has more than 20 years of experience in law enforcement from various branches. Previously, Carleton served as a training...
Leading discount supermarket chain set to open another new location in Mississippi
A leading discount supermarket chain is hosting a grand opening event for another new store location in Mississippi this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the well-known and rapidly-expanding discount grocery store chain Aldi will be holding a grand opening event for its new Mississippi supermarket location in McComb, according to the company's website.
WDAM-TV
Two businesses open for ‘Columbia Christmas’ remaining open permanently
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Two businesses that opened in downtown Columbia for this year’s “Experience a Columbia Christmas” now will be open permanently. Joe Rocco’s Brooklyn Pizzeria and Frosty’s Sweets & Eats both are located on Main Street at Second Street. Both did such good...
KLTV
Escaped Mississippi inmate who dumped van in Wood County recaptured in Dallas
(KLTV) - An inmate who escaped from the Raymond Detention Center in Mississippi on Christmas Day has been recaptured. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says that Tyler Charles Payne was picked up by authorities in Dallas County, Texas, on Monday. He was arrested following a string of violent crimes and a pursuit, according to a tweet by the sheriff.
Natural gas pipeline being replaced in Rankin County
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Gulf South Pipeline Company LLC is working to replace sections natural gas pipelines in Pearl and Florence. Company officials said the reason for the replacement is to satisfy the requirements of the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, a division of the United States Department of Transportation which regulates pipeline safety. […]
One of two inmates who escaped Mississippi prison on Christmas captured in Texas. Second inmate remains at large.
One of two inmates who escaped a Mississippi detention center on Christmas Eve has been recaptured. Tyler Charles Payne was picked up by authorities in Dallas County, Texas, on Monday, according to Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones. Payne was reportedly captured after a series of violent crimes and a pursuit...
WLBT
MDOT: Alternating ramp closures to begin Tuesday on I-20 in Warren County
WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - There will be temporary alternating ramp closures in Warren County starting on Tuesday due to mill and overlay operations. The Mississippi Department of Transportation says each Interstate 20 ramp at Flowers/Ceres Boulevard will be closed between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. The closures will last...
MDOC shuttles women inmates from metro facility to Delta prison
Incarcerated women are being moved from the state’s designated women’s prison in central Mississippi to a formerly decommissioned prison in the Delta more than a hundred miles away. Nearly 300 women at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl have been relocated to the Delta Correctional Facility in Greenwood. The Mississippi Department of Corrections plans to […]
darkhorsepressnow.com
County Vehicle Falls Off Ferry Into Yazoo Diversion Canal
According to Vicksburg News, at 7:43 a.m., a county vehicle slipped off the Kings Point Ferry and into the Yazoo Diversion Canal. A county employee was in the vehicle when it fell in and they were trapped inside. Thankfully, the individual trapped was able to free himself from the vehicle,...
MBI investigating death of woman, 3-year-old in Bolton
BOLTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police are investigating an apparent double homicide in Bolton on Saturday, January 7. The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, the Bolton Police Department and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are on the scene at Walter Vincent Memorial Apartments on L.C. Turner Circle. MBI officials said a 38-year-old woman and her three-year-old […]
WLBT
18-wheeler carrying hazardous material runs off road on I-55 in Copiah County
COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - An 18-wheeler carrying hazardous material ran off the road on Monday. The incident happened around 3 p.m. in the northbound lane of I-55 in Copiah County. Kervin Stewart with the Mississippi Highway Patrol says the driver was not injured. Want more WLBT news in your...
