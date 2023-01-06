ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa County, OK

KTUL

Man arrested after burglarizing business in north Tulsa, police say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has been arrested after burglarizing a business in north Tulsa, according to the Tulsa Police Department. TPD says it responded to a burglary call at a business near Pine and Harvard at 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. The business owner watched on their security cameras as the suspect ransacked the business, stealing money and other items from around the store.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Skiatook police searching for missing 33-year-old man

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Skiatook Police Department is attempting to locate a missing person. Andy Russell, 33, was last seen on Dec. 9, 2022, according to police. Russell is described as a white man, approximately five feet and eleven inches, and 165 pounds. SPD says he has brown...
SKIATOOK, OK
KTUL

Hominy police arrest convicted felon allegedly in possession of gun, burglary tools

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Hominy Police Department arrested a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and other burglary tools on Tuesday, according to police. Hominy police pulled over Colton Gaskey at 3 a.m. near Pettit and Pine in Hominy for a traffic stop. During the stop, officers noticed a gun in the car and asked Gaskey to stop the car.
HOMINY, OK
KTUL

Man arrested after allegedly snatching elderly women's purses

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a man who is suspected of preying on the elderly and snatching two women's purses. On Jan. 10, around 9 a.m., Officers responded to a Walmart near Admiral and Memorial for a purse snatching. TPD learned that the suspect, Matthew...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police trying to identify man suspected of using stolen credit card

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Financial Crimes Unit is seeking help in identifying this person of interest. TPD says this person is suspected of using a stolen credit card at a local department store on Dec. 30, 2022. If anyone has information on the pictured individual's...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Oklahoma inmate pleads guilty to running drug ring from prison

TULSA, Okla. — Attorney Clint Johnson announced an Oklahoma inmate has pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy after using contraband cellphones to operate a meth distribution ring. Richard Dale Deeter, Jr., 45, admitted he directed members of the conspiracy to get ahold of kilogram amounts of meth and distribute it...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Four defendants face felony charges after alleged gunfight leads to teen’s death

TULSA, Okla. — Four defendants face felony charges due to a deadly July shooting. An alleged gun fight caused the death of 18-year-old Serenity McAdoo. Taylon Orr, Ronyelle Overstreet and Isaac Harvey will head to district court facing murder charges. The judge said that could be any degree of murder and will be decided later after an intense review of evidence, including security video.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

New Details in Osage Co. Murder Investigation

We are learning new details about an Osage County Murder investigation after a man was found dead in a pasture. Six people are already behind bars for killing Corey Sequichie, but Sheriff Eddie Virden said more arrests are coming. Dacia Dorris, Justin Jordan, Robert McCully, Randy McDonald, Nolan Osten and...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Nowata Co. Sheriff’s Office Warns of New Scam

Local law enforcement is warning residents of a scam going around Nowata County. The Nowata County Sheriff's Office is alerting the public that someone is calling people and telling them that they have a warrant. The same caller is then telling people to go to Homeland to obtain money to send to the NCSO to release the warrant.
NOWATA COUNTY, OK
KTUL

No injuries after fire at south Tulsa apartment complex

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department said there are no injuries after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in south Tulsa. TFD says the fire at Newport Shores Apartment complex began at 10 a.m., and when crews arrived on scene they found a side of the building on fire.
TULSA, OK

