Nowata deputies arrest man after methamphetamine, fentanyl found on person, deputies say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Nowata County Sheriff's Office arrested a man after they found methamphetamine, fentanyl, and a gun on his person, deputies say. On Monday, deputies pulled over 56-year-old Jerry Anderson in northwest Nowata County for a traffic violation. Deputies found a substance believed to be methamphetamine...
'Collecting items that could be relevant': OSBI issues update on missing 4-year-old Athena
CYRIL, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) provided additional information about the disappearance of four-year-old Athena Brownfield. While there were not a lot of updates that the OSBI could provide at this time, they did say they had been gathering what they call "relevant items" throughout the process of searching for Athena.
Man arrested after burglarizing business in north Tulsa, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has been arrested after burglarizing a business in north Tulsa, according to the Tulsa Police Department. TPD says it responded to a burglary call at a business near Pine and Harvard at 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. The business owner watched on their security cameras as the suspect ransacked the business, stealing money and other items from around the store.
Skiatook police searching for missing 33-year-old man
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Skiatook Police Department is attempting to locate a missing person. Andy Russell, 33, was last seen on Dec. 9, 2022, according to police. Russell is described as a white man, approximately five feet and eleven inches, and 165 pounds. SPD says he has brown...
Hominy police arrest convicted felon allegedly in possession of gun, burglary tools
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Hominy Police Department arrested a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and other burglary tools on Tuesday, according to police. Hominy police pulled over Colton Gaskey at 3 a.m. near Pettit and Pine in Hominy for a traffic stop. During the stop, officers noticed a gun in the car and asked Gaskey to stop the car.
Man arrested after allegedly snatching elderly women's purses
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a man who is suspected of preying on the elderly and snatching two women's purses. On Jan. 10, around 9 a.m., Officers responded to a Walmart near Admiral and Memorial for a purse snatching. TPD learned that the suspect, Matthew...
Man arrested after stealing cigarettes, running from officers on bike, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a man after he stole cigarettes and assaulted a clerk at a gas station in south Tulsa before fleeing from officers on a bike, police say. TPD says it responded to a convenience store near 71st and Riverside for an...
Wagoner County Sheriff's Office warns parents about rise in sextortion cases
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office says they are seeing a rise in sextortion cases. Deputy Chris Elliot is wanting to warn parents about a social media scam circulating that targets children through direct messages. These scams are said to often come from a direct message...
Tulsa police trying to identify man suspected of using stolen credit card
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Financial Crimes Unit is seeking help in identifying this person of interest. TPD says this person is suspected of using a stolen credit card at a local department store on Dec. 30, 2022. If anyone has information on the pictured individual's...
Family pleads for answers after Sand Springs teen dies from gunshot wound
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A Sand Springs family wants to know what led up to their 18-year-old son's death. The Sand Springs Police Department said Matthew Levi Smith died around 10:30 p.m. on December 28, 2022. "He was caring," said a family member. "He was just this happy 18-year-old...
14-year-old Bartlesville student arrested after alleged threats made to middle school
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bartlesville Police Department was notified of a threat made to the Central Middle School by a student on Tuesday. Officers pursued an investigation and the juvenile suspect was taken into custody this afternoon. The 14-year-old boy was arrested and charged with a terroristic hoax.
Flock Safety System assists police with finding stolen car, arresting suspect
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing a car after Tulsa's Flock Safety System alerted police officers of the car's location, according to the Tulsa Police Department. Sunday afternoon around 3:20 p.m., Tulsa police received a notification from the Flock Safety System that a...
Oklahoma inmate pleads guilty to running drug ring from prison
TULSA, Okla. — Attorney Clint Johnson announced an Oklahoma inmate has pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy after using contraband cellphones to operate a meth distribution ring. Richard Dale Deeter, Jr., 45, admitted he directed members of the conspiracy to get ahold of kilogram amounts of meth and distribute it...
Second alleged threat made in 2 days to Central Middle School, student arrested
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bartlesville Police Department is investigating another threat to the Central Middle School. Officers said they received information about the threat and a search warrant was served at the suspect's residence. A 13-year-old boy was taken into custody during the search and charged with a...
Four defendants face felony charges after alleged gunfight leads to teen’s death
TULSA, Okla. — Four defendants face felony charges due to a deadly July shooting. An alleged gun fight caused the death of 18-year-old Serenity McAdoo. Taylon Orr, Ronyelle Overstreet and Isaac Harvey will head to district court facing murder charges. The judge said that could be any degree of murder and will be decided later after an intense review of evidence, including security video.
New Details in Osage Co. Murder Investigation
We are learning new details about an Osage County Murder investigation after a man was found dead in a pasture. Six people are already behind bars for killing Corey Sequichie, but Sheriff Eddie Virden said more arrests are coming. Dacia Dorris, Justin Jordan, Robert McCully, Randy McDonald, Nolan Osten and...
Nowata Co. Sheriff’s Office Warns of New Scam
Local law enforcement is warning residents of a scam going around Nowata County. The Nowata County Sheriff's Office is alerting the public that someone is calling people and telling them that they have a warrant. The same caller is then telling people to go to Homeland to obtain money to send to the NCSO to release the warrant.
No injuries after fire at south Tulsa apartment complex
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department said there are no injuries after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in south Tulsa. TFD says the fire at Newport Shores Apartment complex began at 10 a.m., and when crews arrived on scene they found a side of the building on fire.
Tulsa Tech students meet with Tulsa County deputies to discuss careers in law enforcement
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Teach and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office partnered to host "Dream Out Loud: Career Strategies for Success" in honor of upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The career event hosts around 150 local 10th through 12th grade students from Union, Central and McLain public...
Search For Suspect Begins In Turley Double-Homicide
The search is on for a killer after two people were found dead behind a mobile home. The Tulsa County Sheriff's office said both victims were shot but they do not believe this was a murder-suicide. The victims are a woman and her landlord who were both found with gunshot wounds in a shed behind their mobile home.
