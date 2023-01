Pitt continues to add high level talent via the transfer portal as former four-star and Top 100 recruit Derrick Davis from announced his commitment to the Panthers. The former Gateway High School star and LSU safety became the third former four-star WPIAL recruit that has signed with Pitt this offseason, joining former Pine-Richland quarterback Phil Jurkovec and Peters Township safety Donovan McMillon. Pitt has also brought in former Penn State quarterback Christian Veilleux, who’s a highly skilled player with a tremendous future.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO