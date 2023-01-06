Read full article on original website
Related
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer To Be At Royal Rumble After Making Up With Triple H
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has confirmed that he will be in San Antonio, Texas for the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event. The highly anticipated show will air from the Alamodome on January 28. Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Flair noted that he and Triple H...
wrestleview.com
Roman Reigns to defend the WWE Universal Title at the Royal Rumble
Kevin Owens challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble is official. During Friday night’s episode of SmackDown, it was confirmed that Owens will challenge for title at the Royal Rumble on Saturday, January 28 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Friday night’s...
wrestleview.com
WWE reportedly hires major bank to help advise on a potential sale; Who could be the buyer?
CNBC is reporting JPMorgan Chase has been hired by WWE to help advise the professional wrestling company on a potential sale. The report notes that a people familiar with the matter said “WWE has hired JPMorgan to help the company advise on a potential sale. JPMorgan declined to comment. A WWE spokesman couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.”
CNBC
Vince McMahon is back at WWE to ensure a smooth sale process. Here's who might want to buy it
Vince McMahon rejoined the WWE board Friday to begin a potential sale process for his company. WWE has hired JPMorgan to advise on a sale, sources say. Legacy media, streaming giants and entertainment holding companies could all end up submitting bids to buy WWE. A deal would likely happen before...
wrestleview.com
Peacock and WWE Network adds Best of Raw from the last 30 years
Peacock and the WWE Network has added a new special called “Best Of WWE: 30 Years Of Raw.”. The three hour special is hosted Matt Camp, features John Cena, Shawn Michaels, Trish Stratus, The Undertaker, Rey Mysterio, and, Stone Cold Steve Austin and more. Below is a synopsis of...
Major Bidder Has Emerged To Potentially Buy WWE
If WWE goes up for sale in the near future, there'll be at least one investment group ready to pounce. According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has emerged as a potential bidder for the WWE. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund reportedly controls...
wrestlinginc.com
Teddy Long Says Top WWE Star Doesn't Take Pro Wrestling Seriously
On the year-end edition of "WWE SmackDown," Charlotte Flair made her return to the company after being gone for most of 2022. Flair successfully defeated Ronda Rousey for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship, rolling up Rousey for the pinfall victory. Some fans were happy about this, as they had grown tired of Rousey during her title reign — with Rousey putting on a performance at Survivor Series: WarGames against Shotzi that drew jeers.
PWMania
Latest News on Current “Front Runners” to Potentially Buy WWE
As PWMania.com previously reported, Vince McMahon was reinstated to the WWE Board of Directors shortly after it was reported that McMahon planned to return to WWE. Several companies are being discussed as potential suitors as McMahon investigates the sale of WWE. Regarding the frontrunner, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com pointed out that there are “a lot of people theorizing that Comcast, which owns NBC Universal, would be the most likely candidate to buy the company outright given their long standing relationship.”
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Champion Claims There Wouldn’t Be An Attitude Era Without Him
The Attitude Era is remembered fondly by fans who lived through it and the era provided many memorable moments that fans still talk about to this very day. Part of what made the Attitude Era special was WWE going head to head with WCW and things really started to change when the NWO formed.
wrestleview.com
AEW star provides health update, says he has been “dealing with a post-surgical issue”
AEW star Kyle O’Reilly took to Instagram to provide an update on his recovery. O’Reilly mentioned he has been dealing with a post-surgical issue, that he will disclose at a later date, which has caused him a lot of frustration and spent the last few months of 2022 with anger and confusion.
wrestleview.com
WWE reportedly interested in current IWGP Champion
According to Fightful Select WWE has interest in NJPW’s new IWGP NEVER Openweight Champion Tama Tonga. The report also notes that WWE made him an offer seven years ago. It was said that he turned down the offer so he could continue to compete in NJPW with his brother, Tanga Loa.
wrestleview.com
Current lineups for next week’s AEW Dynamite and Rampage
Below are the current lineups for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage. -Toni Storm & Saraya vs. Jamie Hayter & Britt Baker. -Big Bill & Lee Moriarty vs. Jungle Boy & Hook (JungleHook) -Best of Seven for the AEW Trios Championships: The Elite vs. Death Triangle (series is tied...
wrestleview.com
IGN announces AEW Fight Forever will be part of their Fan Fest, AEW stars to be on hand to answer questions
IGN announced on Twitter the AEW Fight Forever video game will be a part of their 2023 Fan Fest next month. It was also noted AEW stars Danhausen, Nyla Rose and Evil Uno will be on hand to answer fan questions. AEW Fight Forever, when released will be available for...
Comments / 0