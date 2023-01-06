These Viral ‘Snoga Pants’ Are the Sculpting Snow Leggings We’ve All Been Waiting for—Get ‘Em Before They Sell Out

Read full article on original website
The Most Convenient and Comfortable Chelsea Boots Happen To Be Podiatrist-Beloved
So, you’re looking to add a versatile new pair of boots to your wardrobe, but you want to make sure they're actually comfortable. We get it. Given the looks of the many, many ankle, calf-high, and knee-high silhouettes that are saturating the shoe market, it’s safe to say that boots are top of mind this time of year—but as with any footwear, not all boots are created equal.
This ‘Cushion-Coating’ Retinol Hand Cream Sold Out Twice Already—But It’s Finally Back
I'd say, "'tis the season for hand cream," given the cold, dry winter weather—but 'tis *always* the season for hand cream. Since our hands are so exposed to the elements year-round, it's really important to protect and nourish them. The skin on our hands is especially delicate, and doesn't produce as much oil as the rest of our body does.
‘I’m a Dermatologist, and Here’s Why Your Skin Is Begging for Probiotic Body Washes This Winter—These Are the 4 Best’
From gut-boosting properties to inhibiting the overgrowth of yeast, probiotics have a flurry of benefits for your digestive system, vaginal health, and mood. But there are more benefits to probiotics than meets the eye. According to Anna Chacon, MD, a double board-certified dermatologist based in Miami, Florida, topical probiotics offer a slew of benefits for the skin.
‘Underpainting’ Is the Latest Makeup Artist Hack That Promises Sculpted, Natural-Looking Skin—And You Don’t Even Need Foundation
There's nothing quite like an understated, lit-from-within radiance. And makeup allows you to get that look even on days when you feel anything but glowy. A great way to fake it while keeping your makeup looking as natural as possible is to try out the latest trend on TikTok—underpainting. It's when you put on bronzer, blush, contour, and concealer either in lieu of or before foundation.
This Brightening Eye Cream Combines Two Derm-Fave Ingredients—Caffeine and Vitamin C—To Make You Look Instantly More Awake
We all do our best to get enough sleep, but when getting those eight hours in isn't an option, reaching for a brightening eye cream can help you fake a well-rested look. And the Wake Up Honey Eye Cream—new from Farmacy—is made with caffeine and vitamin C, two ingredients dermatologists love for perking up the skin around your eyes.
Shoppers Call This Tinted Moisturizer a ‘Pot of Magic,’ and I Can’t Stop Getting Compliments When I Wear It
“Wow, your skin is glowing,” one of my friends said to me on a recent trip back to my hometown of Mumbai, India. They hadn’t seen me in several months, and if we’re being completely honest, this isn’t a compliment I would’ve received a few years ago, or even a couple of months ago. But all that has since changed…thanks to the Chantecaille Sheer Glow Rose Face Tint ($79).
‘I’m an Esthetician, and These Are the 3 Facial Exercises I Always Recommend for Staving Off Tech Neck and Sagging Skin’
Your face is made up of 40 major muscles, and—much like your glutes, core, and other muscles in your body—they go slack when they're neglected. “The face is unique in that it's the only area of the entire body where the skin and muscles are directly attached to one another,” says Shelly Marshall, a holistic esthetician based in New York City and the founder of Beauty Shamans.“This means that where the muscles go, the skin goes too.”
This Affordable Rolling Rack From Amazon Helped Me Streamline My Home Gym—And It’s 25% Off Now
When I moved into my new home in July, one of the things I was most excited about was my expansive utility room, which housed my washer and dryer, extra fridge and freezer, and seemed like the perfect place to set up my first-ever home gym. After years of fitness experimentation and being a health and fitness writer, I had accumulated an awful lot of equipment, ranging from jump ropes, resistance bands, and yoga mats, to trendy Bala Bangles, dumbbells, and boxing gloves.
I Tested Over a Dozen Liquid Eyeliners, and This One From the Drugstore Has Them All Beat
If beauty history has taught us anything, it’s that makeup trends come and go, but winged liner is forever. Despite this, liquid eyeliner remains, in my opinion, one of the trickiest makeup products to master. I myself have been wearing winged liner off and on since I was in the seventh grade (humble brag), and I still hold my breath in anxiety every time I apply it. And sure, my questionable cat-eye technique could definitely take some of the blame, but the liquid eyeliners you’re using can really make or break the experience.
I’m a Beauty Writer, and This Hyaluronic Acid Shampoo and Conditioner Revived My Natural Waves in One Wash
As a beauty writer, I’ve covered haircare products for nearly a decade and, in that time, have tried dozens upon dozens of shampoos and conditioners. While some barely got the job done, others worked wonders, reviving my ultra-dry strands with a dose of much-needed moisture. With that said, nothing quite compares to how one shampoo and conditioner completely transformed my hair this year.
Professional Stylists Say These 7 Air-Dry Products Are the Secret to Healthier Hair
Despite countless hours and many, many failed attempts, I’ve never been able to successfully heat-style my hair at home. I’ve tried curling wands, flat-iron waves, and those blow-dry brushes that are supposed to simplify the process for newbies like me–but air drying my hair will always be the easiest (and healthiest) solution.
Moving? Here’s Exactly What It Means When People Say To ‘Lift With Your Legs’
Whether I’m carrying two-pound bag of groceries or a 20-pound box, I can always hear my grandma’s voice saying, "Lift with your legs, not your back." The advice may sound familiar, but what does it really mean? When you commit to heavy lifting, either in the gym or IRL, like helping a friend move, it's crucial to do so with proper form and mechanics in order to reduce the risk of hurting yourself.
The One Thing This Fitness Trainer Always Does During Her Morning Routine
You know the scenario well: You set out your workout clothes the night before and swear that tomorrow is the day you become a morning workout person... But then your alarm goes off and your groggy brain decides that maybe having a morning fitness routine just isn't for you. So...
Your Hair Hydration Routine Starts in the Shower—Here’s How Maximize Moisture During Dry-Strands Season
When your hair is super dry in the winter, it's easy to want to pile on creams, serums, and oils day after day. But, this can actually lead to product buildup that makes strands drier in the long run. Instead of overdoing it with moisturizing styling products, you need to make the most of your wash-day routine to ensure your hair is soaking in and retaining the ingredient it needs most—water.
There Are 5 Different Ways Your Lips Show Signs of Aging, and This Hydrating Balm Addresses Them All
One of the biggest changes to happen in our skin as we age is the loss of moisture. This natural dehydration causes the skin to appear dull, and makes fine lines and wrinkles more pronounced. Although we often focus our attention on these signs of aging around our eyes and foreheads, they can also show up on our lips. And the latest Perricone MD lip balm is here to change that.
