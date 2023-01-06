Read full article on original website
‘Sounds Effects Lady, do I have 5 numbers right?’: IU great Jared Jeffries wins a car on ‘The Price Is Right’
As a star basketball player at Indiana University, Jared Jeffries helped drive the Hoosiers to the 2002 national title game. Now, he’ll drive a Toyota Corolla (if he keeps it). Jeffries, the prep star at Bloomington North who spent 11 seasons in the NBA after leaving IU, was invited to “come on down” in an […]
WATCH: Daimion Collins, Chris Livingston Speak Ahead of South Carolina Matchup
Kentucky basketball forwards Daimion Collins and Chris Livingston spoke to reporters on Monday afternoon, ahead of the Wildcats' next SEC matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Cats are looking for a major rebound after taking a 26-point loss in Tuscaloosa against Alabama over the ...
Flanagan scores 16, Wichita State tops South Florida 70-66
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Melvion Flanagan scored 16 points off of the bench to help lead Wichita State over South Florida 70-66 on Sunday. Flanagan was 5 of 9 shooting (4 for 6 from distance) for the Shockers (8-8, 1-3 American Athletic Conference). Kenny Pohto scored 14 points and added 10 rebounds and five assists. James Rojas shot 4 of 8 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding eight rebounds.
Michigan All-America RB Blake Corum returning for senior year
Michigan All-America running back Blake Corum is staying in school for his senior season and putting his NFL dreams on hold.
ECHL Glance
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs. Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m. Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m. Iowa at Indy, 7 p.m. Orlando at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m. South Carolina at Atlanta, 7...
K.J. Osborn has big day as Vikings beat Bears in finale
CHICAGO (AP) — With Justin Jefferson commanding his usual attention, K.J. Osborn stepped up for Minnesota. The Vikings are hoping it’s a sign of things to come. Osborn had a game-high five catches for 117 yards during Sunday’s 29-13 victory over the Chicago Bears, sending the NFC North champions into the playoffs on a high note. Osborn closed his third NFL season with 30 receptions for 388 yards and three touchdowns over his last five games.
