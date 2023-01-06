With the support of the OHS and DelDOT, DSP is initiating “Operation Braking Point,” a zero-tolerance high-visibility campaign enforcement in response to the alarming increase of traffic fatalities that occurred on Delaware roadways in 2022. This campaign will run from January 9, 2023, through January 23, 2023. This short-term high-visibility enforcement will take place along I -95, I-495, and SR 1, where 27 traffic fatalities occurred last year; of those fatalities, 37% were speed-related. DelDOT will provide public education with variable/overhead message boards. This campaign will also carry directly into the kick-off of a seatbelt and distracted driving campaign.

