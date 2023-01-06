Read full article on original website
wvia.org
State funds for women post-prison awarded to local groups
Twenty-one organizations will receive grants of up to $100,000 dollars from the state to assist women when they return home from prison. Some of those groups, based in Northeast Pennsylvania, want to use the money to stop cycles of incarceration. In December, the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD)...
Pennsylvania Department of Human Services warns of EBT card scam
Meg Snead, the acting secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services is advising Pennsylvanians of a potential scam in which people, regardless of whether they are receiving Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, receive texts saying their EBT card is about to expire.
WOLF
Shapiro appoints Lackawanna County's Jason Kavulich as new Secretary of Aging
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Governor-elect Josh Shapiro has appointed Scranton's Jason P. Kavulich - the man known for promoting Lackawanna County's COVID-19 response - as the new Secretary of Aging, effective January 17. The older adults in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania will soon learn what Lackawanna County residents...
WOLF
Pennsylvanians are Urged to Radon Test in Homes
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Departments in Pennsylvania are urging homeowners to test their homes for radon. FOX56’s Jake Sarwar learned more about the toxic gas and ways to prevent exposure. “The health risks for long-term exposure to radon gas is something all Pennsylvanians need to be aware...
Meetings to focus on changes in rules for disabled students
Delaware’s Department of Education will hold two public meetings this week to discuss changes in rules that extend public education to students with disabilities until they turn 22 years old. House Bill 454, which became law in July 2022, bumped the age up from 21 to 22 starting in August 2022. The two hearings – required for all changes in ... Read More
WOLF
Getting an education on agriculture
PA (WOLF) — More than one million dollars is going to help kids in PA access fresh, healthy foods and agriculture education. Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced the $1.5 million in awards to schools and other agriculture programs created from the PA Farm Bill. Redding explains young people are...
newsfromthestates.com
Pa.’s criminal legal system increases overdose deaths and makes recovery impossible | Opinion
In 2021, over 5,300 Pennsylvanians lost their lives to a preventable drug overdose. Pennsylvania policy makers and local government officials have led the charge in fueling this historic public health crisis. While there are many factors contributing to this horrific toll, Pennsylvania’s criminal legal system stands alone in its failed...
Police looking for missing Pennsylvania mother
The Montgomery County District Attorney and the Limerick Township Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing mother.
Delaware prison, parole unit receive national accolades
(The Center Square) – A pair of justice divisions in Delaware have earned national accreditation. The James T. Vaughn Correction Center earned national accreditation from the American Correctional Association, and Delaware Probation and Parole also earned reaccreditation, the state’s Department of Corrections announced. The unanimous accreditations were received in the summer of 2022 at the organization’s national conference in New Orleans, according to the department. ...
WOLF
Man stopped with gun at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Int. Airport
AVOCA, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — TSA officers at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport prevented a New Milford man from bringing his handgun onto his flight on Monday. The .380 caliber gun, which was not loaded, was tucked into the man’s laptop bag and was detected when the bag entered the checkpoint X-ray machine.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Covid still filling hospital beds, claiming lives
Coivid-19 is still filling hospital beds and claiming lives in Delaware, the Delaware Division of Public Health reported. In an early January report, 12 new deaths were recorded after a review of vital statistics for the month of December. The individuals ranged in age from their 60s to 90s. All...
Liquor Control cites local business for violations
Williamsport, Pa. — Liquor Control Enforcement officers issued 22 warning letters and 7 violations to restaurants, convenience stores, and fire companies over alleged liquor law infractions recently. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement released its list of citations last week that included the following: Clinton County • Keystone Hotel, Renovo: Aug. 1-2,...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania offering better tax benefits for these programs
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity has announced better tax benefits for those contributing to PA 529 and PA ABLE accounts in 2023. According to the treasurer’s office, PA 529 account owners may deduct up to $17,000 (previously $16,000) of contributions to their accounts, or $34,000 (previously $32,000) for couples filing jointly, provided both spouses have at least $17,000 of income.
WOLF
Pennsylvania wines on full display at the Farm Show
Harrisburg, PA — Besides food and animals, Pennsylvania wines are playing a major role at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show. “The Farm Show is just full of great people who want to help local wineries and support PA agriculture in general. People are looking for the great Pennsylvania wine,” said Lynn Day, President of the Vineyard at Hershey.
WGMD Radio
DSP & OHS “Operation Braking Point” 1/9 – 1/23
With the support of the OHS and DelDOT, DSP is initiating “Operation Braking Point,” a zero-tolerance high-visibility campaign enforcement in response to the alarming increase of traffic fatalities that occurred on Delaware roadways in 2022. This campaign will run from January 9, 2023, through January 23, 2023. This short-term high-visibility enforcement will take place along I -95, I-495, and SR 1, where 27 traffic fatalities occurred last year; of those fatalities, 37% were speed-related. DelDOT will provide public education with variable/overhead message boards. This campaign will also carry directly into the kick-off of a seatbelt and distracted driving campaign.
delawarepublic.org
State lawmaker proposes stricter penalties for landlords who neglect key repairs
One of the first bills Delaware’s General Assembly will see this session would pressure landlords to repair dangerous defects in rental housing by allowing tenants to pay rent to the court until repairs are made. Delaware’s landlord-tenant act sets the basic principle that landlords shouldn’t receive full rent payments...
WOLF
National Blood Donor Month
PA (WOLF) — As we kick off 2023, the need for blood and platelets hasn’t faded with the holiday season. The American Red Cross and Hall of Famer Peyton Manning are teaming up for National Blood Donor Month. The team will try to rally participants to give blood...
WDEL 1150AM
3 major routes targeted in Operation: Braking Point speed enforcement campaign
A two-week speeding enforcement campaign has begun on portions of I-95, I-495 and Delaware Route 1. According to Delaware State Police and the Delaware Office of Highway Safety, 27 traffic fatalities occurred on those three roadways in 2022, and 37% were speed-related. They called last year's increase in Delaware traffic fatalities "alarming."
abc27.com
Experts speak on coping with seasonal depression
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Millions of Americans are dealing with seasonal depression, a disorder that can have a major impact on someone’s everyday life. Experts say it’s common in Pennsylvania, especially during the winter months, but that it’s rarely talked about. “You can have thought patterns...
WOLF
Suspect wanted for retail theft at local Target and other locations
Wilkes-Barre Township Police are trying to identify a suspect wanted for retail theft from Target in Wilkes-Barre Township and other Target locations in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. According to police, a female suspect stole over $300 in merchandise from the Target located in the Wilkes-Barre Commons then fled in a...
