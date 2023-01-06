Dean Factor, a great-grandson of Hollywood cosmetics mogul Max Factor, has placed his home for sale with an asking price of $40 million. The main house and a detached guest house at at 23816 Malibu Road comprise six bedrooms and six bathrooms. The estate pencils out to $9,800 per-square foot, with space summing to 4,100 square feet of home. The listing includes 46 feet of beach frontage, according to media reports. The 0.3-acre grounds include mature trees, a barbecue island and bar and an outdoor shower.

MALIBU, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO