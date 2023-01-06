Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
The Los Angeles billionaire giving away her fortuneAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
Coachella's 2023 lineup has been revealedEveryday EntertainmentLos Angeles, CA
New Jersey witness says shape-changing object 150 feet over neighbor's homeRoger MarshLong Beach, CA
Archeon Group to join 180 apartments and grocery store in South LA
Archeon Group is poised to buy a city-owned lot in South Los Angeles to build 180 apartments tied to a grocery store. 94B, an affiliate of the Koreatown-based development and architecture firm, will buy the 2.8-acre property at 9402 South Broadway for an undisclosed price, Urbanize Los Angeles reported. The...
Dean Factor lists Malibu home for $40M
Dean Factor, a great-grandson of Hollywood cosmetics mogul Max Factor, has placed his home for sale with an asking price of $40 million. The main house and a detached guest house at at 23816 Malibu Road comprise six bedrooms and six bathrooms. The estate pencils out to $9,800 per-square foot, with space summing to 4,100 square feet of home. The listing includes 46 feet of beach frontage, according to media reports. The 0.3-acre grounds include mature trees, a barbecue island and bar and an outdoor shower.
Geoff Palmer lands $260M loan on Temple Street project
Geoff Palmer rang in the new year with a brand new $260 million loan on his largest multifamily complex in Los Angeles. The developer and landlord, who runs G.H. Palmer Associates, secured the financing on 1000 West Temple Street, a newly built complex on the outskirts of Downtown L.A., according to property records filed in December with L.A. County. Palmer’s firm did not respond to a request for comment.
MGR Real Estate buys office building in Ontario for $39M
MGR Real Estate has bought a 147,700-square-foot office building in Ontario for $38.5 million. MGR, based in the city, bought the Ontario Airport Tower, a six-story building at 2855 East Guasti Road, the Inland Valley Daily Bulletin reported. The seller was undisclosed. The Class A offices, built in 2008, were...
Arcadia mall tops list of LA’s big retail sales in 2022
As interest rates rose and optimism dipped, Greater L.A.’s commercial real estate market hit slumped in 2022. But despite the headwinds, it was a banner year for major retail sales as investors looked to capitalize on the post-pandemic economy. The retail sector’s top two deals in 2022 matched or exceeded the biggest purchases from the past several years, even pre-pandemic 2019.
Cypress Equity to build 176 apartments in Echo Park
Cypress Equity Investments has been cleared to build a 176-unit apartment complex in Echo Park. The Brentwood-based developer has received a construction permit to build the seven-story building at 2225 Sunset Boulevard, just west of Alvarado Street, Urbanize Los Angeles reported. Plans call for studio, one-, two-, three-, four- and...
LG Development exits unfinished Lincoln Park overhaul for $5M
LG Development’s exit from a Lincoln Park home renovation project came earlier — and at a lower price— than initially expected even as Chicago’s luxury housing market is staying strong amid rising interest rates straining buyers unable to pay all cash. Chicago-based LG Development, headed by...
New house listings plunge in L.A. County during December
The number of new house listings has slid downward in Los Angeles County for months, but there was a marked decrease in the last month of the year. In December, there were 1,151 new residential listings in Los Angeles County, compared to 1,794 new listings in November, a decline of nearly 36 percent, according to a new signed contracts report from Douglas Elliman.
Buchanan Street pays $28M for Laguna Niguel office building
Buchanan Street Partners has picked up a 120,300-square-foot office building in Laguna Niguel for $28.1 million. The Newport Beach-based real estate investor bought the four-story Oakbrook Plaza at 24422 Avenida de la Carlota with plans to convert it into a medical building, the Orange County Business Journal reported. The seller was Lincoln Property, based in Dallas.
Tyler Rose of Kilroy Reality to retire after 26 years
Tyler Rose, president of Kilroy Realty, has called it quits after a quarter century of major projects. The president and secretary of the Los Angeles-based real estate investment trust will step down March 1, the San Francisco Business Times reported, citing a regulatory filing. He will be replaced as president...
