Dancing With the Stars’ Witney Carson’s Baby Bump Album Before Welcoming 2nd Child: Pregnancy Pics

Bumping along! Witney Carson is already loving being a mom to two baby boys, eagerly sharing pregnancy milestones as she gears up to welcome her second child with her husband, Carson McAllister .

“Another sweet baby BOY! Cannot wait,” the Dancing With the Stars pro captioned a January 2023 Instagram Story, in which she cradled her growing bump.

Carson and McAllister, who wed in 2016, revealed the previous November that their brood is expanding .

“I’m so excited to finally announce that Carson, Leo and myself are expecting baby No. 2,” the So You Think You Can Dance alum revealed during the November 4, 2022, live show of Disney+’s DWTS , referring to the couple’s eldest son . “I’m so blessed and this just felt like a really, really good time to share it. And I can finally share it! Which is great!”

Carson danced with celebrity partner Wayne Brady during 2022’s season 31, finishing in third place , throughout her early trimesters. “They said I couldn’t, so I went and did it 💪🏼 success is never achieved alone… grateful for this body that let me do what I love, while growing another sweet baby,” she wrote via Instagram on November 28, 2022. “Grateful for an amazing husband @carson.mcallister for being the best [stay-at-home dad], a chef, my rock and my #1 supporter. Also my family who came to help whenever they could.”

The choreographer continued at the time: “For all those who encouraged me to keep going, I cherished those words! & lastly to @mrbradybaby for putting me and my family above all else — I can’t thank you enough. This was a time in my life I’ll always remember for so many reasons 🙏🏼 .”

The Utah native and McAllister later announced during a January 2023 family vacation that they are preparing to welcome their second son . In a video shared via Instagram, they etched “It’s a boy” into sand while they posed on a beach with Leo.

The season 19 mirrorball champ and the mechanical engineer first became parents in January 2021 , welcoming Leo a fter a harrowing C-section . While the couple instantly found a sweet connection with their son, Carson admittedly struggled to accept her changing body .

“It has been difficult,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2021 . “The first day that I got home, I just felt so not like myself. … Obviously, you know, you’re so proud of your body, you’re grateful for your body, but there’s also a part of you that is like, ‘Dang. ’Like, my body will never be the same.”

Sign up for Us Weekly's free, daily newsletter and never miss breaking news or exclusive stories about your favorite celebrities, TV shows and more!

The second time around, Carson is soaking in her pregnancy — and sharing her bump progress along the way. Scroll below to see the DWTS star’s pregnancy photos before welcoming baby No. 2: