Trickles Of Optimism As China’s Borders Reopen But Caution Remains Amid Cost-Of-Living Crisis
China drops more travel restrictions boosting sentiment among investors. FTSE 100 opens higher following rises in Asia and on Wall Street. Brent crude creeps up again amid expectations of higher demand. US jobs report buoys hopes that Federal Reserve may soon drop its aggressive stance. Hopes rise about the prospects...
The Upcoming Earnings Season Will Be Important
In his Daily Market Notes report to investors, Louis Navellier wrote:. Optimism about softer inflation continues, and stocks are higher. Stocks went out on a high yesterday and continued the upward trend this morning, approaching the midday high of last Friday. The NASDAQ is on its way to the first 4-day run-up since September. Investors are encouraged by a strong start in January which historically has led to strong years.
S&P 500 – Bad Is The New Good
Fitting summary of S&P 500 rally – we‘ve seen one of the largest 2y yields daily declines on slowing wage inflation. ISM Services PMIs also added to the Fed hawkishness reappraisal. Squeezing the bears, credit markets were confirming with a risk-on turn likewise. Daily market breadth was really...
Delays in direct payments between $200 & $1,050 for 460,000 Americans leave people enraged by ‘endless loop of futility’
THOUSANDS of Americans have still not received their direct payments of up to $1,050, leaving them enraged by the "endless loop of futility." A total of 460,000 California residents have been encountering delays in their Middle Class Tax Refund. The California Franchise Tax Board previously said that the majority of...
Fed Pricks The Housing Bubble
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. As you have repeatedly heard, the Fed never fights market rates, so if Treasury yields continue to moderate, then the FOMC has to stop raising key interest rates. January has been characterized by weak economic news, like...
Americans Have $43 Billion In Cash Hiding In Their Homes From Unused Tech Alone
The new year means a fresh start. Whether it’s a new-year-new-you resolution or a Marie Kondo moment to get rid of what no longer brings you joy, a deep purge can be a therapeutic experience to help you reflect and start the new year with a fresh perspective. But...
December Employment Report Exceeds Expectations
Below is commentary by John Lynch, Chief Investment Officer for Comerica Wealth Management (Charlotte, NC) – “D.C., Jobs & EPS”. After just one week into the new year, investors have had an awful lot to digest – political tensions in Washington, a stronger than expected December Employment Report, along with expectations for a decline in fourth quarter earnings for the S&P 500® Index.
Reap Leverages Fireblocks to Enable Crypto Repayments with the Reap Card
New York, United States, 11th January, 2023, Chainwire. Reap, the global fintech company powering expense management through the industry first Reap Visa Corporate Card (“Reap Card”) platform, launches industry-leading innovation by including cryptocurrency repayments functionality for the Web3 industry. Together with the Reap Card, Reap is offering expense management software that will enable web3 companies to settle their fiat payments with cryptocurrencies.
These 10 Stocks Had The Most Insider Buying Activity During The December Quarter
Highlights US companies with the strongest insider sentiment score. The Fintel Insider Sentiment quant model identifies US stocks that have experienced significant insider buying activity over the last 90 days. There is significant academic research that suggests corporate insiders outperform the market when buying shares in their own companies. Find...
Social Security Cheat Sheet 2023: Keep Up to Date on Your Benefits This Year
Some Social Security beneficiaries and Supplemental Security Income recipients have already seen their cost-of-living adjustment increase arrive in their bank account, while others will see their checks arrive later this month. Thanks to the 8.7% increase, Social Security beneficiaries can stretch their checks a little farther in 2023. This increase will give recipients more spending power this year as more than half of Americans are suffering hardship due to inflation.
What Is Capital Gains Yield
DG Value Slumps -23.4% In 2022 But Sees Room For Optimism And Opportunities In 2023. Dov Gertzulin's DG Capital struggled last year. The firm's flagship strategy, DG Value Partners, returned -2.6% net in the month of December and -23.4% net in 2022 overall, according to a copy of the firm's December investor update that ValueWalk has been able to review. Meanwhile, the concentrated class of the strategy returned -35.2% in.
Paul Tudor Jones: Your Company’s Stock Performance Will Be Rewarded If You Do What Americans Want
Following is the unofficial transcript of a CNBC interview with Tudor Investment Corporation Founder & JUST Capital Co-Founder Paul Tudor Jones and T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) CEO Mike Sievert on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” (M-F, 6AM-9AM ET) today, Tuesday, January 10th. Paul Tudor Jones: Your Company’s Stock Performance...
These Are The Top 10 Holdings Of Paul Tudor Jones
Paul Tudor Jones is one of the most respected names in the hedge fund industry. He is the founder and Chief Investment Officer of Tudor Investment Corporation, and is known for his macro trades, especially his bets on interest rates and currencies. Prior to founding Tudor Investment Corporation in 1980,...
Data Reveals The Top 10 Countries With The Highest Number Of Crypto ATMs Per Capita
Due to the fact that cryptocurrencies have been around for a while and have quickly grown in popularity in recent years, they are now regularly seen in the portfolios of both individual and institutional investors. Тhe number of crypto ATMs around us is evidently increasing and they are becoming more widespread and accessible in many countries.
Are Stocks In A New Uptrend?
UK Housing Slowdown Causes Uncertainty For Barratt Developments
Barratt Developments PLC (LON:BDEV) saw its net private reservations per week fall to 155 the first half of the year, compared to 259 last year. This reflects the slowdown in the UK housing market caused by “significant” changes in mortgage rates which reduced not only affordability, but also homebuyer confidence and reservation activity through the second quarter.
Tesla investors argue Musk can receive fair 'funding secured' trial in San Francisco
Jan 11 (Reuters) - A lawsuit alleging Elon Musk manipulated Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) stock in 2018 should go to trial next week and he will be able to find unbiased jurors in San Francisco, despite local animosity, said a court filing by shareholders who are suing him for billions of dollars.
These Were The Five Best And Worst Performing Mid-Cap Stocks In Dec 2022
Mid-cap companies are fast-growing, young companies that are not as volatile as small-cap and not as stable as large-cap companies. Thus, they present a good opportunity for investors seeking a mix of growth and stability. To get an idea of the returns you could make (or lose) in the short...
Long-Duration Investing – Not The Cool Kids
As we start the year 2023, we are reminded of the profound poetry from the band, Echosmith, in the song, “Cool Kids.” It can teach us about what it takes to succeed in long-duration common stock investing currently. Black Bear Value Fund Up 13% In 2022. Black Bear...
