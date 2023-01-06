ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ValueWalk

The Upcoming Earnings Season Will Be Important

In his Daily Market Notes report to investors, Louis Navellier wrote:. Optimism about softer inflation continues, and stocks are higher. Stocks went out on a high yesterday and continued the upward trend this morning, approaching the midday high of last Friday. The NASDAQ is on its way to the first 4-day run-up since September. Investors are encouraged by a strong start in January which historically has led to strong years.
ValueWalk

S&P 500 – Bad Is The New Good

Fitting summary of S&P 500 rally – we‘ve seen one of the largest 2y yields daily declines on slowing wage inflation. ISM Services PMIs also added to the Fed hawkishness reappraisal. Squeezing the bears, credit markets were confirming with a risk-on turn likewise. Daily market breadth was really...
ValueWalk

Fed Pricks The Housing Bubble

In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. As you have repeatedly heard, the Fed never fights market rates, so if Treasury yields continue to moderate, then the FOMC has to stop raising key interest rates. January has been characterized by weak economic news, like...
ValueWalk

December Employment Report Exceeds Expectations

Below is commentary by John Lynch, Chief Investment Officer for Comerica Wealth Management (Charlotte, NC) – “D.C., Jobs & EPS”. After just one week into the new year, investors have had an awful lot to digest – political tensions in Washington, a stronger than expected December Employment Report, along with expectations for a decline in fourth quarter earnings for the S&P 500® Index.
ValueWalk

Reap Leverages Fireblocks to Enable Crypto Repayments with the Reap Card

New York, United States, 11th January, 2023, Chainwire. Reap, the global fintech company powering expense management through the industry first Reap Visa Corporate Card (“Reap Card”) platform, launches industry-leading innovation by including cryptocurrency repayments functionality for the Web3 industry. Together with the Reap Card, Reap is offering expense management software that will enable web3 companies to settle their fiat payments with cryptocurrencies.
ValueWalk

These 10 Stocks Had The Most Insider Buying Activity During The December Quarter

Highlights US companies with the strongest insider sentiment score. The Fintel Insider Sentiment quant model identifies US stocks that have experienced significant insider buying activity over the last 90 days. There is significant academic research that suggests corporate insiders outperform the market when buying shares in their own companies. Find...
CNET

Social Security Cheat Sheet 2023: Keep Up to Date on Your Benefits This Year

Some Social Security beneficiaries and Supplemental Security Income recipients have already seen their cost-of-living adjustment increase arrive in their bank account, while others will see their checks arrive later this month. Thanks to the 8.7% increase, Social Security beneficiaries can stretch their checks a little farther in 2023. This increase will give recipients more spending power this year as more than half of Americans are suffering hardship due to inflation.
ValueWalk

What Is Capital Gains Yield

DG Value Slumps -23.4% In 2022 But Sees Room For Optimism And Opportunities In 2023. Dov Gertzulin's DG Capital struggled last year. The firm's flagship strategy, DG Value Partners, returned -2.6% net in the month of December and -23.4% net in 2022 overall, according to a copy of the firm's December investor update that ValueWalk has been able to review. Meanwhile, the concentrated class of the strategy returned -35.2% in.
ValueWalk

These Are The Top 10 Holdings Of Paul Tudor Jones

Paul Tudor Jones is one of the most respected names in the hedge fund industry. He is the founder and Chief Investment Officer of Tudor Investment Corporation, and is known for his macro trades, especially his bets on interest rates and currencies. Prior to founding Tudor Investment Corporation in 1980,...
ValueWalk

Data Reveals The Top 10 Countries With The Highest Number Of Crypto ATMs Per Capita

Due to the fact that cryptocurrencies have been around for a while and have quickly grown in popularity in recent years, they are now regularly seen in the portfolios of both individual and institutional investors. Тhe number of crypto ATMs around us is evidently increasing and they are becoming more widespread and accessible in many countries.
ValueWalk

Are Stocks In A New Uptrend?

ValueWalk

UK Housing Slowdown Causes Uncertainty For Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments PLC (LON:BDEV) saw its net private reservations per week fall to 155 the first half of the year, compared to 259 last year. This reflects the slowdown in the UK housing market caused by “significant” changes in mortgage rates which reduced not only affordability, but also homebuyer confidence and reservation activity through the second quarter.
ValueWalk

These Were The Five Best And Worst Performing Mid-Cap Stocks In Dec 2022

Mid-cap companies are fast-growing, young companies that are not as volatile as small-cap and not as stable as large-cap companies. Thus, they present a good opportunity for investors seeking a mix of growth and stability. To get an idea of the returns you could make (or lose) in the short...
ValueWalk

Long-Duration Investing – Not The Cool Kids

As we start the year 2023, we are reminded of the profound poetry from the band, Echosmith, in the song, “Cool Kids.” It can teach us about what it takes to succeed in long-duration common stock investing currently. Black Bear Value Fund Up 13% In 2022. Black Bear...

