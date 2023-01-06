ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Giants' Leonard Williams on playing through pain: 'It's all been worth it'

By John Fennelly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Asfup_0k5p1Pxf00

New York Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams has had a tough season. The usually reliable veteran missed three games earlier this year with a knee injury and has been playing through a neck injury of the past month that has limited him from being his dominant self.

All of that has been made tolerable for Williams now that the Giants are headed to the NFC Playoffs.

“The winning makes it better, for sure,” Williams told reporters on Thursday as the Giants prepare for their season finale against the Eagles this Sunday.

The game means nothing to the Giants and everything to the Eagles. It is a rare position the Giants — and Williams — find themselves in.

“It’s all been worth it. The pain has been — I’ve been dealing with it (the pain) and playing. It’s paid off the fact that we have a playoff spot. It’s worth it,” Williams said.

Williams was drafted sixth overall by the New York Jets in the 2015 NFL draft and was traded to the Giants midway through eh 2019 season. He went from one bad situation to another.

Williams has played 124 games in his eight seasons as a pro, all in the regular season. He has yet to play in a postseason game. That will change next week when the Giants play in the wildcard round against either Minnesota or San Francisco.

That aside, Williams may be one of the key starters the Giants choose to sit to give them extra rest for the postseason. That would be fine with the former USC star.

“I’m really willing to do whatever is best for the team at this point, which I’ve been doing all year. Whatever is going to get our team to the best position to — at the end of the day our goal, every team’s goal in the beginning of the season, is to get a championship. That’s our goal at the end of the day. Whatever is going to be the best for us to get to that point, I’m going to do it.”

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michael Strahan seemed to rip Skip Bayless during Fox's NFL pregame show

Fox Sports continues to employ Skip Bayless and the morning TV shouter continues to show why it’s embarrassment that they do. The latest example of this came last Monday night when Bayless fired off a soulless tweet about the Bills-Bengals game and the NFL playoffs while Damar Hamlin’s life was in jeopardy after suffering cardiac arrest in what was one the scariest scenes we’ve seen in professional sports.
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers WR George Pickens on winning the game and missing the playoffs: 'It's like a birthday party without the cake'

One of the best stories of the 2022 season has been the remarkable impact rookie wide receiver George Pickens has had on the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pickens propensity for highlight-reel-worthy catches is newsworthy and his future with quarterback Kenny Pickett looks bright. After the Steelers 28-14 win over the Cleveland Browns,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aaron Rodgers loves creating drama and he's already doing it again

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers had their season come to an end Sunday night with a loss at home to the Detroit Lions (who crushed Rodgers in an amazing video after the win) which prevented them from going to playoffs.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

9 teams that could be calling Bears about No. 1 pick in NFL draft

The Chicago Bears have the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, which means they essentially control the draft. Typically, teams sitting at No. 1 are in search of a quarterback and choose to remain put. But the Bears aren’t in the market for a quarterback after finding their guy in Justin Fields. Which means they stand to gain substantial compensation from a quarterback-needy team(s) looking to trade up and get a top prospect like Alabama’s Bryce Young or Ohio State’s CJ Stroud.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lions RB Jamaal Williams had the most hilarious 'SNF' intro and NFL fans loved it

One of the fun parts about the Sunday Night Football broadcast each week is that we get to hear players do their little introductions on the first drives of the game. Most of them usually just say their name, position and where they went to college but every now and then a player will have some fun with it and show off their personality. We’ve seen a bunch of great ones over the years.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Justin Jefferson breaks another NFL record

Another game, another record set by Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson. This time, it was for receptions in the first three years of his career. With a 23 yard reception in the first quarter, Jefferson passed New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas with his 322nd reception in the first three seasons of a NFL career.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

202K+
Followers
253K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy