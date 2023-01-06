ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

KLTV

Structure fire in Sabine ends with mobile home destroyed

SABINE, Texas (KLTV) - On the morning of January 8, Sabine Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire. Upon arrival the firefighters noted that the structure was a mobile home and was more than half engulfed in flames. Sabine firefighters were able to put the fire out without any injuries.
SABINE COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Palestine mother tries to recover after Monday night fire

PALESTINE, Texas — Dispatch confirmed a fire broke out at a Palestine low-income affordable housing complex on Monday night, leaving a mother of two children without a home. Woodside Village Apartments has offered another “ready to move-in” unit that the resident refuses to move into because of multiple issues.
PALESTINE, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

New Hobby Shop To Open In Lufkin, Texas

If you are in Lufkin and you love all things Pokemon, you might have already heard about the Chadderbox Hobby Shop. It is the brainchild of local Lufkin voice actor, veteran, and store owner, Chad Fischer. After selling Pokemon cards and other hobby items in a booth at the Angelina...
LUFKIN, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

Optimum Opens New Retail Store In Lufkin, Texas

The Suddenlink store in Lufkin on South First Street permanently closed back in the summer of 2020. Since then one of our only local options for Cable TV and Internet has gone through many changes. If you were a Suddenlink customer you are now an Optimum customer. I stopped in...
LUFKIN, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

BUDGET BUSTER: Enter to Win a $500 Visa Gift Card

Spend a little more than you wanted to last holiday? Trying to pay your electric bill for December's Clark Griswold-style decor? Need a few more bucks to break even?. We're here to help with our $500 Budget Buster! You could win a $500 prepaid Visa gift card that can be used for gas, groceries, bills, and so much more thanks to our friends at Pilgrim's Nacogdoches -starting wages up to $19.75 and a sign on bonus of $2500. Apply online or in person today!
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KLTV

Lufkin man pleads guilty in accidental shooting death

January is National Braille Literacy Month and KLTV 7's Kristine Guevara is bringing awareness to the legally blind and visually impaired. Nathaniel Williams, 19, of Tyler, was arrested in July 2021 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon when he crashed a 2016 Toyota 4-Runner through the front living room wall of a house.
LUFKIN, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

National Championship Game Will Feature Several Lufkin Graduates

Monday night, the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs will battle for college football's national championship. Many in East Texas will be hoping that TCU can pull off a major upset, not just because the school is from the Lone Star State, but also because there will be several folks on the field at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California that graduated from Lufkin High School.
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Suspect arrested after pursuit ends in Henderson

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A pursuit from Panola County ended with the arrest of a suspect in Henderson. According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit started in Panola County following a traffic stop initiated by a deputy. The suspect is said to have sped off as the deputy approached the vehicle. Officers pursued the suspect and the pursuit headed down U.S. 79 into Henderson. The suspect had warrants, according to the sheriff’s office. Panola County Sheriff Cutter Clinton said during a recorded statement that deputies observed the suspect tossing contraband out the window of the vehicle.
HENDERSON, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

Rumor Confirmed: Michaels Coming To Lufkin, Texas

A little over a week ago we posted a very credible rumor. There are some changes going on at 4505 South Medford Drive, Suite 203 in Lufkin. That's where Best Buy used to be. Locally they finally succumbed to the ever-changing world of online buying, much like Circuit City did years ago across the loop.
LUFKIN, TX
