Uptown Fashion House Now Open In Downtown Lufkin, Texas
Uptown Fashion House located at 522 East Shepherd Avenue in downtown Lufkin is open for business. Now you won't have to fly all the way to New York to get trendy styles in East Texas. The owners have taken all of the guesswork out of what you should be wearing...
When and Where Will Freddy’s Be Opening in Lufkin, Texas?
The dirt work and construction are underway for a highly anticipated restaurant soon to open its doors in Lufkin, Texas. Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers will be opening a location at 4103 South Medford Drive, next to Chili's. When Is The Big Day?. Kim Huynh, Assistant Public Relations Manager with...
KLTV
Structure fire in Sabine ends with mobile home destroyed
SABINE, Texas (KLTV) - On the morning of January 8, Sabine Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire. Upon arrival the firefighters noted that the structure was a mobile home and was more than half engulfed in flames. Sabine firefighters were able to put the fire out without any injuries.
Dog Attacked With Machete In Lufkin, Texas Recovers
Lufkin man, Jesus Aguilar, is currently in the Angelina County Jail after he allegedly attacked a dog with a machete. On Friday, January 6, 2023 a complaint was made to the Sheriff's Office in reference to animal cruelty. The owner of the dog stated that the suspect arrived at their...
Palestine mother tries to recover after Monday night fire
PALESTINE, Texas — Dispatch confirmed a fire broke out at a Palestine low-income affordable housing complex on Monday night, leaving a mother of two children without a home. Woodside Village Apartments has offered another “ready to move-in” unit that the resident refuses to move into because of multiple issues.
New Hobby Shop To Open In Lufkin, Texas
If you are in Lufkin and you love all things Pokemon, you might have already heard about the Chadderbox Hobby Shop. It is the brainchild of local Lufkin voice actor, veteran, and store owner, Chad Fischer. After selling Pokemon cards and other hobby items in a booth at the Angelina...
Optimum Opens New Retail Store In Lufkin, Texas
The Suddenlink store in Lufkin on South First Street permanently closed back in the summer of 2020. Since then one of our only local options for Cable TV and Internet has gone through many changes. If you were a Suddenlink customer you are now an Optimum customer. I stopped in...
Man arrested after high-speed chase through Panola, Rusk counties
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A man is behind bars after allegedly leading Panola County deputies on a chase into Rusk County Tuesday morning. Randall Croes, licensed out of Wisconsin, was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle, tampering with physical evidence and aggravated assault against a public servant. According to Panola […]
Used Book Store Opening January 31st In Nacogdoches, Texas
A month ago I did a story about Dead Tree Dreams. They are currently a local, online, used book reseller. They bill themselves as the place in Nacogdoches to buy and sell used books. The owners are now getting closer to opening up the brick-and-mortar store, and things are happening fast.
KTRE
Convicted killer Matthew Edgar transferred to TDCJ prison in Houston County
HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A week after his 99-year prison sentence was formalized, convicted murderer Matthew Edgar has been assigned to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s Wainwright Unit in Lovelady. The 26-year-old from Sabine County was convicted of the 2020 murder of his 19-year-old girlfriend Livye Lewis...
Comedy Round Up Star is Bringing His Show to Lufkin, Texas
If one of your resolutions for the new year was to laugh more, make your plans to be at The Pines Theater in Downtown Lufkin on Saturday, January 14. The historic venue will be hosting William Lee Martin. The story-telling stand-up comedian from the Dallas/Fort Worth area will be in East Texas for one show only.
KLTV
Lufkin man pleads guilty in accidental shooting death
January is National Braille Literacy Month and KLTV 7's Kristine Guevara is bringing awareness to the legally blind and visually impaired. Nathaniel Williams, 19, of Tyler, was arrested in July 2021 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon when he crashed a 2016 Toyota 4-Runner through the front living room wall of a house.
Texas Department of Criminal Justice Gib Lewis Unit inmate accused of killing cellmate
WOODVILLE, Texas — An investigation is underway following the death of a Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmate, and officials believe his cellmate is the killer. It happened on January 6, 2023. Staff at the Gib Lewis Unit in Woodville saw Danny Luken injured in his cell at 2:41 a.m., according to a Texas Department of Criminal Justice release.
National Championship Game Will Feature Several Lufkin Graduates
Monday night, the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs will battle for college football's national championship. Many in East Texas will be hoping that TCU can pull off a major upset, not just because the school is from the Lone Star State, but also because there will be several folks on the field at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California that graduated from Lufkin High School.
KLTV
Suspect arrested after pursuit ends in Henderson
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A pursuit from Panola County ended with the arrest of a suspect in Henderson. According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit started in Panola County following a traffic stop initiated by a deputy. The suspect is said to have sped off as the deputy approached the vehicle. Officers pursued the suspect and the pursuit headed down U.S. 79 into Henderson. The suspect had warrants, according to the sheriff’s office. Panola County Sheriff Cutter Clinton said during a recorded statement that deputies observed the suspect tossing contraband out the window of the vehicle.
East Texas man arrested after being accused of impersonating police officer
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested after being accused of impersonating an East Texas police officer, authorities said. A person called law enforcement on Jan. 7 after a man flashed their blue and red lights and made a hand signal at them to pull over, said Andy Erbaugh, the Tyler Police Department Public […]
Help Solve This Christmas Burglary In Nacogdoches, Texas
Christmas Day is a time to spend with family and friends, not a time to be out stealing property. Some crooks took advantage of this downtime and broke into the CAB Worldwide Manufacturing Division at 2306 South Rayburn Drive in Nacogdoches. Sometime in the nighttime hours between Christmas Day on...
Rumor Confirmed: Michaels Coming To Lufkin, Texas
A little over a week ago we posted a very credible rumor. There are some changes going on at 4505 South Medford Drive, Suite 203 in Lufkin. That's where Best Buy used to be. Locally they finally succumbed to the ever-changing world of online buying, much like Circuit City did years ago across the loop.
Strong Tornadoes With 111+ MPH Winds At Risk in East TX on Monday
Q: What's a sure sign that you live in East Texas during the winter?. A: When your load of laundry for the same day includes shorts, t-shirts, sweaters, and jackets. That's how quickly the weather can go from frigid to warm and right back to freezing. The East Texas Winter/Spring...
