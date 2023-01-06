Read full article on original website
Monday Night Playoff Games Could Put Dallas Cowboys at DisadvantageLarry LeaseDallas, TX
I Interviewed 3 Tampa Residents About DeSantis Banning China From Buying Florida LandMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
Florida's Smaller Cities are Becoming More Attractive to Relocators, Study ShowsL. CaneFlorida State
I Interviewed 5 Tampa Parents About U.S. Schools Forcing Mask Mandates; Mandates Are Illegal for Florida SchoolsMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys StarOnlyHomersDallas, TX
995qyk.com
This City Has The Best Rental Prices In Tampa Bay
This city has the best rental prices in Tampa Bay. Tampa area rents are up 2.1% over last year. But, down a little bit since December. ApartmentList showed the median cost of rentals in 100 of the largest cities in the US. Here in Tampa we priced in at Number 27. The national average for a one bedroom came in at $1,153, and $1,321 for a two bedroom. That puts average rent for all types at $1,344. In Tampa Bay the same average for all types came in much higher at $1,700 a month! It did show Tampa had a slightly slower rent increase than other Florida cities, and in the US. That’s where the 2.1% comes in. If you want to pay the cheapest rent in the US move to Cleveland! LOL. No really. Lowest rent among our 100 largest cities was Cleveland, Ohio, where rent costs don’t even hit the $1,000 mark. I know it’s cold, but Cleveland residents’ median rents are closer to $781 bucks.
8 Tampa Bay developments to watch out for in 2023
Keep up with Tampa and St. Pete's ever-changing landscape.
Florida's Smaller Cities are Becoming More Attractive to Relocators, Study Shows
It's no secret that Florida was a hot spot for those looking to relocate after the pandemic. As more employees were able to work remotely and live virtually anywhere, many took interest in Florida cities. In fact, according to the real estate website Redfin, some periods of 2022 saw Miami and Tampa as the most popular destinations in the United States, both of which are larger cities in the sunshine state.
Tampa councilman’s paycheck garnished for unpaid business debt
A court ruled that Tampa should hold 25% of Joseph Citro’s paycheck— which is funded by taxpayers—until the debt is paid back to a bank
Tampa’s Most Romantic Restaurants for Valentine’s Day
Over the years, we’ve discovered quite the assortment of romantic locales throughout Tampa Bay worthy...
thatssotampa.com
Tampa Riverwalk nominated for Best Riverwalk in America
Voting is now open for Best Riverwalk in the US, and of course the Tampa Riverwalk is in the running. Our beautiful Riverwalk is set to expand over the next three years, so its notoriety is only going to grow. Other nominees include Louisville’s Waterfront Park, Smale Riverfront Park in Ohio, The Canal Walk in Indiana, the San Antonio River Walk, among other prestigious pedestrian havens.
The soul of St. Pete is on the line, and only one Tropicana Field developer's proposal is most worth considering
In terms of meeting the principles, not profit, the bid should go to Sugar Hill.
Best Boutique Hotels Across Tampa Bay for a Romantic Valentine’s Day
businessobserverfl.com
Parrish community slated to bring over 4,600 residences
New homes will become available in north Manatee County by the end of the year in a newly announced master-planned community. The Parrish community, Oakfield, was announced by Tampa-based real estate firm Eisenhower Property Group. The firm has about 17,000 residential units currently under development across Florida. “Our vision of...
Community pushes to revamp North Greenwood area in Clearwater
Members of the Clearwater Urban Leadership Coalition want to revamp the North Greenwood area in Clearwater through a Community Redevelopment Agency.
wild941.com
Here Are The Best Thrift Stores In Tampa
I use to go thrifting all the time, but now I think my obsession is back. There are some great thrift stores here in the Tampa Bay Area with awesome deals. Do you get excited when you find something unique for a good price? Well, you have came to the right article. According to Yelp, these are the 5 best thrift stores in Tampa! I have been to one of these locations, but plan on check out the rest.
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
fox13news.com
Weekend gun violence: 3 dead after 5 shootings around Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla. - At least five people were injured, including several children, and three lost their lives during five separate shootings around the Bay Area over the weekend. A domestic dispute in Clearwater, a disagreement on a basketball court in St. Petersburg and a fight between relatives in Riverview all escalated due to the presence of firearms.
mor-tv.com
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Announces Event Lineup for 2023
From family-friendly offerings like Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends and Spooktacular to seasonal events such as Bier Fest and Christmas Town, Busch Gardens is brimming with options for guests to return all year. Headlining artists at the Food & Wine Festival include 38 Special, Dustin Lynch, El Gran Combo, Flo...
I Interviewed 3 Tampa Residents About DeSantis Banning China From Buying Florida Land
In case you haven't heard, Florida Governor DeSantis is recently considering banning China (yes, the country) from buying any land in Florida. I interviewed three Tampa residents to get their opinion on this important issue.
Longboat Observer
Five Sarasota news stories to watch in 2023
Eventful in its own right, the year 2022 also set the stage for news in Sarasota in 2023. Among significant developments in the year prior were the start of restoration of the Bobby Jones Golf Course, completion of the roundabout at Gulfstream Avenue and U.S. 41, the opening of the first phase of The Bay, the launch of the Bay Runner trolley and the approval of comprehensive plan amendments designed to incentivize workforce and attainable housing.
fox13news.com
Items found possibly linked to disappearance of Timothy Braddy
It's been one month since Timothy Braddy's family reported him missing. The 34-year-old father was driving from Oregon to Tampa for a new construction job when his truck broke down in Hernando County.
Mysuncoast.com
New features coming to SRQ
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There are big changes coming to Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. According to the CEO and President, Rick Piccolo, SRQ is adding a feature enhancing employee safety, and another for aviation enthuisasts. The fast-growing airport announced it has purchased a lightning detection system. This system warns the...
fox13news.com
St. Pete man builds business based on passion for Polynesian culture
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A St. Pete man’s passion for collecting Tiki mugs has gone from a hobby to a full-blown business. Twenty years ago, John Mulder and his wife Janet were in a thrift store and found a Tiki mug that kicked off his collection. "I've always been...
