Latest Amazon Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Proposes a Novel Human-in-the-Loop Framework for Generating Semantic-Segmentation Annotations for Full Videos

Read full article on original website
Related
marktechpost.com
Meet DiffusionDet: An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Model That Uses Diffusion for Object Detection
Object detection is a powerful technique for identifying objects in images and videos. Thanks to deep learning and computer vision advances, it has come a long way in recent years. It has the potential to revolutionize a wide range of industries, from transportation and security to healthcare and retail. As the technology continues to improve, we can expect to see even more exciting developments in the field of object detection.
marktechpost.com
Check Out This Legal NLP Dataset Called ‘MAUD’ With Over 39,000+ Examples Released
Although large language models have made great strides in recent years, their ability to comprehend legal material still falls short of expectations. The length and intricacy of legal clauses make it difficult and laborious to understand the legal text. Furthermore, there are few expert-annotated legal datasets because curating them costs a fortune. These difficulties have had a significant impact on legal NLP research.
marktechpost.com
Google AI Introduces Muse: A Text-To-Image Generation/Editing Model via Masked Generative Transformers
In recent years, there has been significant progress in developing generative image models that produce high-quality images based on text prompts. This has been made possible through advances in deep learning architecture, novel training techniques such as masked modeling for language and vision tasks, and new generative model families such as diffusion and masking-based generation. In this work, they present a new model for text-to-image synthesis that uses a masked image modeling approach based on the Transformer architecture. Their model is composed of several sub-models, including VQGAN “tokenizer” models that can encode and decode images as sequences of discrete tokens, a base masked image model that predicts the marginal distribution of masked tokens based on unmasked tokens, and a T5-XXL text embedding, and a “superres” transformer model that translates low-resolution tokens into high-resolution tokens using a T5-XXL text embedding. They have trained a series of Muse models with varying sizes, ranging from 632 million to 3 billion parameters. They have found that conditioning on a pre-trained large language model is crucial for generating photorealistic, high-quality images.
marktechpost.com
Researchers at Stanford have developed an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Model, SUMMON, that can generate Multi-Object Scenes from a Sequence of Human Interaction
Capturing and synthesizing realistic human motion trajectories can be extremely useful in virtual reality, game character animations, CGI, and robotics. We need large datasets to help push machine learning research in this field. Still, the catch is constructing such high-quality datasets annotated with human motions and 3D object placements is very costly and constrained. The data generation pipelines used for creating such datasets involve expensive devices like MoCap systems, structure cameras, and 3D scanners; hence are limited to laboratory settings which is a bottleneck on scene diversity.
marktechpost.com
Microsoft’s New AI Model, VALL-E, Can Generate Speech From Text Using Only A Three-Second Audio Sample
Through the advancement of neural networks and end-to-end modeling, the field of voice synthesis has made significant strides during the past ten years. Currently, vocoders and acoustic models are frequently used in cascaded text-to-speech (TTS) systems, with mel spectrograms serving as the intermediate representations. Advanced TTS systems can synthesize high-quality speech from a single speaker or a group of speakers. However, they still need clean, high-quality data from the recording studio. Large amounts of Internet-crawled material cannot meet the criterion, which inevitably results in performance reduction. Because of the small training data, existing TTS systems still need better generalization.
Fact check: No evidence of negative health effects from airplane contrails
Contrails are made of water vapor and are more likely to form in cooler temperatures, experts said.
marktechpost.com
Meet Med-PaLM: A Large Language Model Supporting the Medical Domain in Providing Safe and Helpful Answers
Language facilitates crucial interactions for and between physicians, researchers, and patients in the compassionate field of medicine. But the use of language by current AI models for healthcare and medical applications has mostly fallen short of expectations. Although useful, these models lack expressivity and interactive capabilities and are primarily single-task systems. Because of this, there is a gap between what current models are capable of and what they might expect in actual clinical operations.
Comments / 0