Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The 1901 Rains Brothers Building in Joplin, Missouri was destroyed by fire in 2012, but new buildings are going upCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
The 1883 Middle West Hotel now known as the Middle West Building in Webb City, Missouri is a well-preserved buildingCJ CoombsWebb City, MO
Related
republictigersports.com
Lady Bulldogs Nip Republic in COC Opener
Carl Junction fought off a furious rally by Republic in the second half to escape with a win on its home floor, 50-48, in the Central Ozark Conference opener for both teams. Kylie Scott drove the right side of the line and scooped in a shot with her right hand with 10 seconds left to deliver a 50-48 win for the Lady Bulldogs. A shot by Kaemyn Bekemeier at the buzzer was off the mark.
republictigersports.com
Nixa Invitational Schedule Set for Lady Tigers
Republic will open the Nixa Invitational Tournament January 18 against West Plains. The Lady Tigers will tip off against the Lady Zizzers at 6:00 pm on Wednesday, January 18. West Plains is ranked #2 in Class 5 with losses to Nixa (twice) and Columbia Rock Bridge. The tournament will be...
northwestmoinfo.com
Neosho Woman Hurt In Atchison County Accident
A Neosho, Missouri woman was left with moderate injuries in a one-vehicle accident on I-29 in Atchison County Monday evening. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 74-year-old Neosho resident Lillie B. Smith was driving a 2009 Honda Fit northbound on I-29 about four miles west of Rock Port at 5:05 P.M. Monday when the vehicle went off the left shoulder of the interstate.
myozarksonline.com
A late afternoon traffic accident Thursday on westbound I-44, seven miles west of Doolittle
A late afternoon traffic accident Thursday on westbound I-44, seven miles west of Doolittle sent a Greene County man to Phelps Health in Rolla for treatment of minor injuries. The highway patrol says 51-year-old Marc K. Stephens of Springfield was injured when his 2005 Chevrolet Express Van traveled off the Interstate, struck an embankment, and overturned.
koamnewsnow.com
Have you seen this missing teen?
CARTERVILLE, Mo. — The Carterville Police Dept release details Sunday, January 8, 2023 regarding a missing teen from their city. Morgan Moore, 15, is believed to be on foot and could be headed towards the Springfield area. Jasper County Emergency Services release an image of Moore and state if...
koamnewsnow.com
Last Ride for retired K9 "Hondo"
CARTHAGE, Mo. - Friday morning, January 6, 2023, was the Last Ride for retired Lamar Police Dept/Barton County K9 "Hondo". K9 Hondo had served the Lamar Police Dept with Deputy Toby Luce, now a Barton County Deputy, from 2012 to 2021. Upon Hondo's retirement in June 2021 he remained with the Luce family.
KYTV
Republic, Mo. man dies; several in serious condition after morning three-car crash on James River Fr
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Fair skies & above normal to start this week. Meteorologist Nick Kelly sees fair skies and temperatures staying above normal as we get the new work & school week underway. However, our next storm system will change things up by the time we work into Thursday. Three...
fourstateshomepage.com
Human remains identified in Colorado as former Joplin resident
KSNF/KODE — Officials confirm skeletal remains found in Colorado are those of a former Joplin man, who went missing back in 2021. Here is a link to our previous coverage of this case. Hikers in Colorado discovered the remains on September 25th of last year in the area of...
KTTS
One Dead, 6 Hurt In South Springfield Crash
(KTTS News) — A man from Republic is dead after a crash involving three pickups in South Springfield. It happened Sunday morning around 8:45 a.m. near James River and Farm Road 135 (Golden). The Highway Patrol says a pickup cross the median into the wrong lanes and hit a...
koamnewsnow.com
$2,000 Reward: Man wanted in Jasper County, Mo. on Active Felony Warrants
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A $2,000 reward is being offered for information to locate Geoffrey Allen Ramsey, 35. He is wanted on Active Felony Warrants in Jasper County, Mo. Ramsey is being sought by authorities related to charges of DWI-CHRONIC OFFENDER. Ramsey is known to work for cash in...
koamnewsnow.com
Police search for suspects in Riverton Quick Stop burglary
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. - The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate and identify suspects involved in a Riverton Quick Stop burglary. Authorities indicate that the incident occurred at a Quick Stop located at 7037 SE Highway 66 in Riverton, Kan. The report indicates that two suspects entered the...
KYTV
Aurora, Mo. man charged for armed robbery of a Wheaton gas station
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Aurora is being charged in connection to an armed robbery that occurred at a Wheaton gas station this week. According to court records, 38-year-old Jonathan Worthington of Aurora has been charged with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri’s “Yellowstone Ranch” nestled in the Ozarks
CASSVILLE, Mo. — You’ve heard of “Yellowstone,” the incredibly popular television show on Paramount Network, featuring the “Dutton Family’s” beautiful, equestrian style home and the secluded property that surrounds the ranch. Even if you don’t watch the cowboy-themed program, you’ll still appreciate this Missouri ranch, with amenities that one could argue, trump its TV equivalent — and it could all be yours.
fourstateshomepage.com
Search for Casey’s robbery suspect underway
JOPLIN, Mo. — Jasper County authorities are still searching for a suspect after an evening robbery over the weekend. The robbery happened around 9:45 p.m. when a man entered the Casey’s General store at 5869 N Main St. Airport Drive, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. The man demanded cash with a gun in hand.
koamnewsnow.com
ATM burglary in Missouri with stolen truck from Arkansas
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — Early Saturday morning, January 7, 2023, the Barry County Sheriff’s Office release details regarding a white Ford One-Ton stolen in nearby Rogers, Benton, County, Arkansas. Then that same stolen pickup was used by three adult males about 2:15 a.m. to break open the ATM...
koamnewsnow.com
Armed Robbery at Lamarti’s Truck Stop in Barton County
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — The Barton County Sheriff’s Office release details regarding an Armed Robbery that occurred in Lamar Heights late Sunday night, 10:27 p.m., January 8, 2023. The Armed Robbery occurred at Lamarti’s Truck Stop, 71 US-60, in Lamar Heights, which is adjacent to I-49 and the...
fourstateshomepage.com
More shoplifting charges levied against former Galena school resource officer
MIAMI, Okla. – Prosecutors file more shoplifting charges against a former Kansas school resource officer. Christopher Bailey Corbit, 44, of Commerce, is facing eight citations for multiple shoplifting incidents at a Miami Walmart since September. Corbit does not have a published telephone number. Efforts to reach Corbit by social...
KTLO
Former owner of MH pizza store killed in plane crash
The former owner of Papa John’s Pizza in Mountain Home was killed in a plane crash Friday evening in northwest Arkansas. According to a Facebook post from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Lewis Brant Barnes of Tontitown was the lone occupant of a Beech M35 fixed-wing, single-engine aircraft when it crashed off North Smokey Bear Road southeast of Fayetteville.
fourstateshomepage.com
Girl Scout Cookies go on sale today
JOPLIN, Mo. — Hungry for Girl Scout cookies?. This year’s Girl Scout Cookie Season kicks off today, January 6th. The new cookie this year is the Raspberry Rally cookie. The thin, crispy cookie is a “sister” cookie to the favorite Thin Mints. The cookie is infused with raspberry flavor instead of mint and dipped in the same delicious chocolaty coating.
fourstateshomepage.com
79 nurses honored in Freeman Health System ceremony
JOPLIN, Mo. — Friday marked a very special milestone for several nurses at Freeman Health System. Seventy-nine nurses were honored for their genuine compassion and professionalism. Every month, nominations from patients and their loved ones are sent in – to truly thank a nurse who went above and beyond.
Comments / 0