Carl Junction fought off a furious rally by Republic in the second half to escape with a win on its home floor, 50-48, in the Central Ozark Conference opener for both teams. Kylie Scott drove the right side of the line and scooped in a shot with her right hand with 10 seconds left to deliver a 50-48 win for the Lady Bulldogs. A shot by Kaemyn Bekemeier at the buzzer was off the mark.

REPUBLIC, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO