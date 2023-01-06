Read full article on original website
electrek.co
A colossal 18 MW wind turbine is about to debut in China
A Chinese manufacturer is on the brink of launching what will become the largest offshore wind turbine when it’s complete. GE Renewable Energy announced in December that its Haliade-X, the first wind turbine capable of more than 12 megawatts (MW), received a full type certificate for operations up to 14.7 MW from DNV, the world’s largest independent certification body. That officially made it the world’s most powerful wind turbine – but the Haliade-X won’t get to wear that crown for long.
rigzone.com
Ten Factors That Will Shape Offshore Wind In 2023
Intelatus Global Partners has looked at ten factors that will shape the offshore wind sector in 2023. — Intelatus Global Partners has looked at ten factors that will shape the offshore wind sector in 2023. The sector is forecast to grow to 240 GW by 2030 and over 410...
rigzone.com
KOC Tags Technip Energies for Five-Year PMC Deal
Kuwait Oil Company has awarded a five-year contract for project management consultancy to Technip Energies. Technip Energies has secured a five-year project management consultancy (PMC) deal for Kuwait Oil Company (KOC). The framework agreement covers front-end engineering design (FEED), project management, and associated services for KOC’s major projects. The award...
rigzone.com
Equinor Mulling Buy Of Suncor UK North Sea Assets For $1.5Bn
Equinor is considering whether to buy UK North Sea assets currently owned by Suncor, reports claimed. — Norwegian oil major Equinor is considering whether to buy UK North Sea assets currently owned by Suncor, reports claimed. Dagens Naeringsliv – commonly known as DN, a Norwegian newspaper specializing in business...
PV Tech
Atlas Renewable Energy secures US$210 million loan to fund 438MW solar project in Brazil
Latin America-focused solar developer Atlas Renewable Energy has secured a US$210 million loan from the Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES) to finance its 438MW Boa Sorte solar project in Brazil. The financing marks the first time BNDES executed a loan using the dollar as a reference to a renewable energy project,...
CNBC
Planned wind farm told it will need to shut down for five months a year to protect parrots
Project approval is subject to a range of conditions, including one related to the Orange-bellied Parrot, which the Australian government says is critically endangered. The interaction of wind turbines with the natural world is likely to become an area of major debate and discussion going forward. The U.S. Energy Information...
Gizmodo
Manchin's Favorite Federal Offshore Fossil Fuel Lease Sale Flops
A massive federal offshore drilling lease sale in Alaska has, once again, proven wildly unpopular among fossil fuel companies. Despite at least one lawsuit and fierce opposition from environmental groups, almost a million federally owned acres of Alaska’s Cook Inlet were put up for auction for oil and gas drilling at the end of 2022. That lease sale, numbered 258 and previously canceled, was revived by Joe Manchin.
Government announces plans for £400 energy support for 900,000 households
Close to one million households who initially slipped through the cracks of a programme designed to help people with their energy bills will be able to apply for support from the start of next year.Care home residents, people who live on houseboats or in park homes and those who live off-grid will be able to get £400 in support – matching what is being paid out to millions of households with a more traditional energy set-up.The support – which will also allow Travellers access to the cash for the first time – will extend to the 900,000 households in Great...
electrek.co
World’s most powerful wind turbine’s blades arrive for installation
All three blades for the prototype of the Vestas V236-15.0 MW offshore wind turbine have arrived at their final destination, and they’ll now be installed and spinning soon. The 379-foot (115.5-meter) blades were manufactured at Vestas’ blade factory in Nakskov, Denmark. They were transported to Denmark’s national Østerild Test Center on the northwestern coast, where they’ll be installed.
Sand battery: An innovative way to store renewable energy
Polar Night Energy (PNE), a Finnish company, is leading the way in demonstrating that large power storage solutions need not be made using lithium. Instead, the company has turned to a widely available resource: sand. In 2022, the company revealed the world's first sand battery. As the world scales up...
TechRadar
Mini nuclear reactors could soon power data centers
A new report has suggested that nuclear power could be a viable option to provide clean power to some of the world's largest data centers. Analysists at tech research firm Omdia argue that small modular reactors (SMRs) could become prevalent in future years, replacing the need for data centers to draw power from the grid with their very own environmentally-friendly alternative.
US News and World Report
US Department of Energy Rejects Initial Bids to Resupply Oil Stockpile
(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Energy has rejected the first batch of bids from oil companies to resupply a small amount of oil to the nation’s emergency crude oil stockpile in February, according to a DOE spokesperson. The DOE last month had said it would purchase up to...
rigzone.com
Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Prices for Main Market
Saudi Arabia cut oil prices for Asia, signaling that demand in its main market remains sluggish as economies slow and coronavirus cases in China surge. Brent crude futures have slumped from almost $125 a barrel in June to less that $80, with prices dropping 7.5% this week. High interest rates and a strong dollar have hit demand in the US, Europe and China. Kristalina Georgieva, the head of the International Monetary Fund, this week said she expected one-third of the global economy to enter a recession this year.
rigzone.com
U.S. LNG Exports To Break New Records By May 2023
The U.S. Energy Information Administration recently released its annual short-term energy outlook report, but what does that mean for Texas? The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) recently released its annual short-term energy outlook report, but what does that mean for Texas?. The EIA analysis identifies trends such as rising natural...
Record-breaking wind turbine can power 40,000 homes
Engineers in China have unveiled the world’s most powerful wind turbine, capable of powering up to 40,000 homes for an entire year.The 18 megawatt (MW) offshore wind turbine prototype, built by Chinese manufacturer CSSC Haizhuang, features a rotor measuring 260 metres in diameter – equivalent to the height of world’s current most powerful wind turbine.The H260-18MW turbine will be able to produce 44.8 kilowatt hours of electricity per revolution, and up to 74,000 MWh of electricity annually when operational. In a news release, CSSC said it marked a “new milestone” for renewable energy.“The H260-18MW turbine will make a great contribution...
notebookcheck.net
BYD closes in on the world's largest EV maker as buyers flock to cheaper electric cars
Tesla just informed that it has increased its electric vehicle sales by 40% year-on-year, hitting the 1.31 million delivery milestone out of 1.37 million produced, in itself a 47% increase compared to 2021. This number, however, missed Elon Musk's own goal of at least a 50% EV sales increase. Tesla sold 405,278 cars this past quarter, as opposed to the 431,117 units that industry analysts expected, despite the generous year-end incentives it doled out for the December deliveries.
rigzone.com
Top Headlines: Where Will WTI Oil Price Be at End 2023?
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Executives from 150 oil and gas firms offered their opinion on what the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil price will be at the end of this year as part of the fourth quarter Dallas Fed Energy Survey.
UK outlines electricity capacity market reforms, incentivising clean suppliers
LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Britain announced new proposals on Monday aimed at avoiding electricity blackouts and incentivising greater investment in low carbon technologies. The so-called capacity market ensures there is reliable electricity supply to meet peaks in demand, safeguarding against the possibility of blackouts if intermittent sources such as those dependent on weather, are not generating enough.
rigzone.com
Orlen Receives Record Number Of LNG Cargoes In 2022
As many as 58 LNG cargoes were received by Orlen at the Lech Kaczynski terminal in 2022, a new record since the terminal started commercial operation. — As many as 58 LNG cargoes were received by Orlen at the President Lech Kaczyński Terminal in 2022, hitting a new record since the terminal started commercial operation.
Maersk’s New Shanghai Logistics Center Is a Company First
Maersk’s warehouse expansion continues into the new year. Global logistics giant A.P. Moller—Maersk signed a land grant contract with the administrative committee of Lin-gang new area of the Shangai Free Trade Zone just before the end of 2022. This marks the official landing of Maersk’s first green and smart flagship logistics center in China with low greenhouse gas emissions. With a total investment of $174 million, the facility is expected to be open for business by the third quarter of 2024. “Maersk is continuously enhancing its logistics capabilities to offer integrated end-to-end solutions to customers worldwide. Shanghai plays a critical role for Maersk global network,” Caroline Wu, managing director...
