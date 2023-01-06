Read full article on original website
Bikerumor
Interview: Tracy Moseley on Athlete Mentorship & Future of eBike Racing
Support us! Bikerumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Several months ago, we were treated to an eMTB Skills Session with none other than Tracy Moseley. That was at the Tweedlove Festival, where Tracy took the top step at the Bosch eMTB Challenge, and where we were later introduced to the new Bosch Performance Line CX Race Motor with its exclusive 400% assistance Race Mode. Tracy Moseley is a legend of the sport who hardly needs an introduction. However, for the benefit of those new to the sport, here’s a quick one.
RideApart
Wheels Through Time Receives Super-Rare Harley Peashooter Engine
The American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) introduced 21-inch (350cc) racing in 1925. The small-capacity category quickly gained traction, with Indian and Excelsior fighting for board and dirt track supremacy. It’s safe to say that Harley-Davidson immediately felt left out, joining the new class just one year later, in 1926, with its iconic “Peashooter” racer.
Top Speed
Here's An Insane Lambretta Scooter With More Horsepower Than A Kawasaki Ninja 650
When you think of scooters, you think of two-wheelers that get you from point A to point B effortlessly and comfortably, but going fast is almost never a priority. That’s just how scooters have always been marketed, and there’s no real problem with this approach. However, this doesn’t mean scooters can’t be fast. For proof, this 1960 Lambretta scooter shows scooters can be plenty quick, too. In fact, this custom scooter belts out 76 horsepower on the dyno, which, by the way, is more than a Kawasaki Ninja 650!
Bikerumor
Acer eKinekt Bike Desk uses pedal power to charge your laptop
Shown at CES 2023, the upcoming Acer eKinekt Bike Desk converts power from the integrated stationary bicycle to charge your laptop, phone, tablet, and more. The combined bike trainer plus desk has integrated USB-C (1) and USB-A (2) ports to power up multiple devices at once, turning last night’s pasta dinner into electrons to feed your electronics. A cup holder keeps your coffee or water bottle from toppling off should you juice things up with intervals.
topgear.com
Watch Carlos Sainz wallride a dune in his Audi RS Q e-tron
Want to see 'El Matador' surf an electrified Dakar car across a giant lump of sand? Then head this way... The 2023 Dakar Rally route is the longest since 2014. With more than 3,000 miles of special stages – and a marathon stage in the Empty Quarter – spread over two weeks of intense racing, Saudi Arabia is currently throwing its gnarliest terrain at the competitors of the jewel in the crown of rally raid racing.
