Support us! Bikerumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Several months ago, we were treated to an eMTB Skills Session with none other than Tracy Moseley. That was at the Tweedlove Festival, where Tracy took the top step at the Bosch eMTB Challenge, and where we were later introduced to the new Bosch Performance Line CX Race Motor with its exclusive 400% assistance Race Mode. Tracy Moseley is a legend of the sport who hardly needs an introduction. However, for the benefit of those new to the sport, here’s a quick one.

2 DAYS AGO