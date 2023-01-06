Read full article on original website
mississippifreepress.org
Jim Hill High School Choir Sings at Mississippi State Capitol
The Jim Hill High School mass choir began singing at 10 a.m. on Jan. 3, 2023, at the Mississippi State Capitol rotunda on the second floor, as people gathered around to watch the 22 students perform. It was the first day of the 2023 legislative session. Jim Hill High School...
vicksburgnews.com
Private Mark Dave recognized for 10 years of service to community
Private Mark Dave was recognized on Tuesday for 10 years of service to Vicksburg and Warren County. The Vicksburg Fire Department took to social media to express their gratitude to have Dave on their team. Dave was also recognized during Tuesday’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting and presented with...
vicksburgnews.com
Lakesha Batty announced as 2022-23 Administrator of the Year
On Friday, Vicksburg Warren School District took to social media to announce Vicksburg Intermediate School Principal Lakesha Batty as the 2022-23 Administrator of the Year. In the photos posted by the district, Batty is shown smiling as she is recognized for the award. Congratulations Principal Batty. Thank you for all...
vicksburgnews.com
“Jester” nominees announced for second annual Jesters Ball
The Vicksburg Convention Center (VCC) has announced the nominees for the title, “Jester” of the annual Jesters Ball, Mardi Gras Masquerade. The planning committee has nominated six people for the community at large to vote. The nominees were selected for their involvement in philanthropies, community events and their love of Vicksburg.
WAPT
New director of Mississippi's officer training academy named
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell on Friday announced the appointment of Anthony Carleton to director of the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officer Training Academy in Pearl. Carleton has more than 20 years of experience in law enforcement from various branches. Previously, Carleton served as a training...
WAPT
Black female country music group honored at Mississippi State Capitol
JACKSON, Miss. — Country music trio "Chapel Hart" was honored Wednesday at the Mississippi State Capitol. The state House and Senate presented resolutions to Danica and Devynn Hart, who are sisters, and their cousin, Trea Swindle. The women are from Poplarville. That's about 75 miles northeast of New Orleans.
vicksburgnews.com
MDOC shuttles women inmates from metro facility to Delta prison
Incarcerated women are being moved from the state’s designated women’s prison in central Mississippi to a formerly decommissioned prison in the Delta more than a hundred miles away. Nearly 300 women at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl have been relocated to the Delta Correctional Facility in Greenwood....
vicksburgnews.com
2023 Vicksburg Town Hall Meeting for citizens announced
Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. will be holding a Town Hall Meeting for citizens regarding 2023 City of Vicksburg plans, projects and more. The meeting will be on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Catfish Row Museum from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 913 Washington Street. If you cannot attend in...
Rally in support of prayer in schools held in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A rally in support of bringing prayer to schools took place in Jackson on Saturday, January 7. The Youth Rally, which is hosted by a prayer time period of quiet, took place at Thalia Mara Hall in support of a Senate Bill pushing for prayer in public schools. The bill would […]
vicksburgnews.com
Hinds County Election Commissioner guilty of embezzlement, false representation
On Tuesday State Auditor Shad White announced former Hinds County Election Commissioner Toni Johnson pled guilty to two counts of Embezzlement and one count of False Representation & Statements to Defraud the Government. Special Agents from the Auditor’s Office arrested Johnson in February of 2022. The guilty plea was recorded in Judge Dickinson’s courtroom on Monday evening.
WAPT
Funeral arrangements set for former JPD officer
JACKSON, Miss. — The visitation and funeral for murdered former JPD Officer James Thomas have been set. Visitation is this Friday at New Horizon Church on Ellis Avenue. The funeral is also Friday, immediately following visitation at 2 p.m. The Jackson native was killed in Atlanta two weeks ago...
WLBT
2-year-old, 15-year-old shot near University Boulevard in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Capitol Police Department is investigating after a two-year-old and a fifteen-year-old were shot on University Blvd. in Jackson on Sunday. Bailey Martin with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety says the incident may be connected to a South Jackson shooting that occurred last week. If...
Toni Johnson pleads guilty in Hinds County Election Commission fraud scandal
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Election Commissioner Toni Johnson pled guilty on Monday, January 9, 2023, to two counts of embezzlement by a public official. Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said Johnson also pled guilty to one count of making false representations to defraud the government. The charges were related to misuse […]
vicksburgnews.com
Two new Queens crowned in Vicksburg
A contest was held at the Vicksburg Theater Guild to crown the new Miss Vicksburg and Miss Vicksburg Outstanding Teen. Maddie Snow, daughter of Stephen and Cheri Snow, took home the Teen Crown winning the evening gown and talent portions of the event. A technical glitch delayed the beginning of Snow’s dance routine and she stood in position for the opening bar for over 2 minutes. When the music finally started Snow performed flawlessly and with a winning smile. Her grace under pressure undoubtedly impressed the judges.
WLBT
‘It hurt me to my soul’: 2-year-old left paralyzed after being shot on University Blvd. in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The family of the 15-year-old and 2-year-old, who were shot on University Boulevard Sunday night, are heartbroken as the 2-year-old remains in critical condition at UMMC. The family of 2-year-old Kingston McClain said he will be paralyzed for the rest of his life after being shot...
Demand Answers: Jaylen Lewis’ Family Pushes For Transparency After Being Killed By Mississippi Capitol Police
We hope and pray that we see a real decrease in Black people being gunned down by police but we’d be lying to tell you that we are optimistic about that ask. According to Yahoo! Sports, Jaylen Lewis’ family is demanding transparency from law enforcement officials about the 25-year-old’s shooting death back in September of last year. Lewis was sitting a red light with another woman when a member of the Mississippi’s Capitol Police shot him in the head. Numerous officers were placed on administrative leave following the incident but the family has not gotten any information about what progress has been made.
WLBT
Water leak creates massive sink hole in yard, damaging foundation
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The water problems for south Jackson residents range from no water to in some cases, water flowing in the streets. One homeowner blames a city leak for destroying her yard and much more. The hole in the front yard of a home on Monticello Drive is...
WLBT
Retired JPD officer escapes fire but loses everything
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A retired Jackson Police officer, who served the city for nearly two decades, is now homeless after fire destroyed his residence. During his struggle to recover, he warns others about their use of extension cords and the importance of having insurance. “I heard some popping sounds,...
WLBT
Analysis: For second straight year, Jackson’s homicide rate ranks highest in U.S. among major cities
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Despite a drop in killings last year, the capital city’s homicide rate still managed to surpass every other major city in the U.S. for the second straight year, according to a 3 On Your Side analysis of dozens of municipalities across the country. Jackson ended...
WLBT
Teen shot in the leg at apartment complex in Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A teen was shot at an apartment complex in Vicksburg on Tuesday evening. The Vicksburg Police Department says the 17-year-old was shot in the leg at the Carr Central Apartments on Cherry Street at 6:49 p.m. According to the department, the victim drove to a convenience...
