Long wait times for motorists in need of car repairs
The Voyageurs National Park visitors center is set to receive over $80,0000 in clean-up funds. The Duluth Fire Department is taking steps to stamp out cancer among their ranks for Firefighter Cancer Awareness month.
New parking regulations aim to encourage more buildings in Duluth
DULUTH, MN -- A newly proposed plan from the city of Duluth aims to increase development by removing parking regulations. “One of the things that’s been talked about is the high cost of constructing parking and some of the ways in which the regulations do and don’t serve the community,” said Adam Fulton, the deputy director of Planning and Economic Development for the city of Duluth.
Duluth airport turns to city council for project funding support
DULUTH, MN. -- The Duluth City Council hit the ground running for 2023 with its first meeting of the New Year Monday night. “There will be a lot of projects coming forward this year that the council will weigh in on that folks will want to pay attention to,” said former City Council President, Arik Forsman.
Minnesota DFL leaders push PRO Act to guarantee abortion rights
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Guaranteeing the right to an abortion is the number one priority for both the DFL-controlled Minnesota House and Senate this session. In the wake of last summer’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, the party is pushing for the Protect Reproductive Options Act to enshrine reproductive rights into statutory law.
Glensheen Mansion celebrates ‘Community Day”
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A popular Duluth attraction officially said goodbye to the holiday season Sunday. Glensheen Mansion hosted its free “Community Day. All guests who visited the mansion Sunday received a free self-guided tour in honor of Community Day. It was also the last day the...
DPD: 3 teens accused of shooting pellet gun in Duluth skywalk
DULUTH, MN -- Duluth Police arrested three teenagers Wednesday morning after reports they were allegedly shooting at people with what appeared to be a pellet gun. According to Duluth Police, officers responded to a stairwell in the skywalk system around 9:45 a.m. An original report called in to dispatchers claimed...
Twin Cities woman dies in Iron Range snowmobile accident
MORCOM TOWNSHIP, MN. (Northern News Now) -- A 55-year-old Twin Cities woman died in a snowmobile accident north of Hibbing Saturday afternoon. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were dispatched to a report of a personal injury snowmobile accident at approximately 1:15 p.m. The accident...
CEC shocks Superior in overtime, GRG earns victory over Marshall
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Tuesday night in the Twin Ports there were a pair of High School Girl’s hockey battles with two winning streaks on the line. The Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers went into Tuesday’s game against Grand Rapids/Greenway with an eight-game winning streak, but the Lightning snapped that winning streak, 3-1. As for the Superior Spartans, they visited the home of the Cloquet Lumberjacks riding an eleven-game winning streak, but in overtime, CEC secured the upset victory 4-3 over the Spartans.
Police: 2 Duluth men charged for stabbings, assault over stolen phone charger
DULUTH, MN -- Two Duluth men have been charged with attempted murder and assault for allegedly stabbing several people after an argument police say started over a phone charger. Tristan St. Clair, 22, and Dustin St. Clair, 27, were each charged in St. Louis County Court Tuesday morning. According to...
Duluth East boys and Superior girls pick up big conference wins
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Big Tuesday night hoops matchups in the Northland with Duluth East and Superior picking up big conference wins. Duluth East beat unbeaten Hermantown 65-58, while Superior gets their 10th in a row by beating Duluth Marshall 77-39. Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights...
Police: 20-year-old woman stabbed by boyfriend in Duluth
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth Police arrested a man after he allegedly stabbed his girlfriend in the Lincoln Park neighborhood early Monday morning. Around 4:15 a.m. Monday, Duluth Police were called to the area of N. 24th Ave. W. and located a 20-year-old woman who had been stabbed.
Driver killed in crash with train in St. Louis County
HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Authorities in northeastern Minnesota are investigating a fatal collision on Thursday between a pickup and a Canadian National train northwest of Hermantown. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said the truck didn’t stop for the stop sign at the rail crossing and was struck broadside by...
Police: Minnesota man killed 2 people, himself in Arizona
BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. — Authorities say a Minnesota man has fatally shot his fiancée and cousin in northwestern Arizona.The bodies of 64-year-old Timothy Wayne Albright, 64-year-old Karee Pauline Rowell and 58-year-old Trisha Lynn Wallin were discovered Sunday night at Wallin's home in Bullhead City.Rowell and Wallin lived in Cromwell, Minnesota, but were staying with Wallin.Police were alerted to the killings by neighbors who were supposed meet up with Albright, Rowell and Wallin. When the three failed to show up and didn't respond to texts, the neighbors went to Wallin's home and discovered the bodies when looking through the window.Investigators say they didn't know Albright's motive for the killings.
