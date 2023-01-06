Read full article on original website
Related
Bikerumor
Fezzari Veyo aero road bike brings lightweight speed to the streets
The all-new Fezzari Veyo is their first fully modern, fully aerodynamic road bike. Built on a very light frame with huge tire clearance, it’s ready for any (fast) ride. Support us! Bikerumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Designed to be a do-it-all road...
Bikerumor
Detroit Bikes Release USA-Made, 32lb eBike That Looks Like a Normal Bike!
Support us! Bikerumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. The Michigan-based Detroit Bikes, the folks that took on the welding of the Limited Edition Schwinn Collegiate frame, has released its first USA-made electric bike: the DB-E (Detroit Bike Electric). This new ebike has a pretty impressive claimed weight of 32 pounds. It’s the DB-E’s all-in-one hub/motor/battery that helps keep the weight down, and the simplicity and fun up.
Bikerumor
Young, Russian Syre Releases the Punkcake Gravel Bike
Support us! Bikerumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. According to the Urban Dictionary, the word Syre means “blunt, straightforward, and independent” or “when boys act silly on Facebook Chat”. Either way, I get the sense from their website that Syre, a new bike company hailing from Saint Petersburg, Russia, fits both definitions. Introducing the Syre Punkcake Gravel Bike.
Bikerumor
The New BH Bikes Core Cross is Another Do-It-All eBike, Without eBike Looks
Support us! Bikerumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Spanish bicycle manufacturer, BH Bikes, has what they call a “lightweight, compact, quiet, powerful and pedal-friendly motor” in the 2EXMAGII. And they are adding a new bike to the generation of ebikes built around this drive unit. Introducing the Core Cross Urban ebike, a bike they say is capable of going outside the city to serve double-duty as an everyday, all-around bike – a bike for commuting to going on weekend recreational rides.
Bikerumor
Pas Normal’s Ninja-like Hooded Windproof Merino Baselayer Will Help Defeat Winter
Support us! Bikerumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Pas Normal Studios calls their latest Thermal Long Sleeve Windproof Base Layer their ‘warmest and most protective’ starting point for braving winter weather on the bike. And while a single baselayer doesn’t often warrant a tech story, this looks like one to nerd out on for riders either struggling to stay cozy on colder winter rides, or for cyclists looking to brave even harsher weather than normal.
Bikerumor
Hope F22 Flat Pedal Widens with Concavity for Better Shoe-Pedal Connection
Support us! Bikerumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. 10 years on from the release of the F20 Flat Pedal, Hope Technology is replacing it with a new design said offer an improved shoe-pedal connection and a stronger axle to boot. Having spent the last few months riding the F20 Pedals, we can’t say we felt they were particularly lacking in either of those qualities; all the same, Hope saw fit to increase the width of the platform, add more height-adjustable pins, and introduce a concavity for a “superior planted feel”. Here’s a closer look at the new Hope F22 Flat Pedals.
Bikerumor
The Kona Sutra is a Gateway Bike to Gravel Grinding
Support us! Bikerumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Since writing for Bikerumor I’ve been primarily focused on gravity MTB riding. This year though, Kona offered me an opportunity to ride their Sutra touring/gravel/commuter bike. This was my chance to try out gravel firsthand, and while it’s not tempting me to give up on MTB, I truly enjoyed some exploratory rides on the reasonably priced, and capable Sutra.
Review: This Aesop Body Scrub Will Have Your Skin Feeling New
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. It’s no secret we like to enjoy a little utilitarian luxury every now and then; for me, it’s using Aesop products. When it comes to skincare, this minimalist brand shines bright, residing in a lane of its own. As fans of the Aesop face masks and their botanically-infused face serum, the brand has found itself in nearly every corner of my bathroom — which brings me to the Aesop body scrub. I first laid eyes on the Aesop Geranium Leaf Body Scrub, packaged...
Bikerumor
Belgian Waffle Ride Adds Three More Events For Fall 2023
Support us! Bikerumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Good news, gravel lovers! The latest announcement from the organizer of Belgian Waffle Ride means you have three more chances to join its growing list of tour stops. Last year, cycling events producer Monuments of Cycling...
Bikerumor
Cane Creek Introduces Steering-Stabilizing Hellbender 70 Visco Headset
Support us! Bikerumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Cane Creek has expanded use of its steering stabilizing headset technology to a new line of press-fit headsets; Hellbender 70 Visco, available in ZS44 Top-Only and ZS56 Bottom-Only configurations. By damping steering inputs, the idea is to eliminate the “speed wobble” phenomenon that can occur on any bicycle given the right conditions. Cane Creek markets the Hellbender 70 Visco Headset as a beneficial upgrade for riders of most bikes, including cargo bikes, commuter bikes, gravel bikes, backpacking bikes, mountain bikes, as well as children’s bikes where the rider is likely to be a less experienced bike handler.
Bikerumor
7mesh Expands Their Stash System Lineup of On-Bike Stowable Layers
Support us! Bikerumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. With on-bike storage becoming the norm many riders are looking to ditch their packs and ride lighter, but on rides that require a rain shell or insulating layer, it’s tough to avoid carrying a pack. 7mesh came up with a convenient option in the Spring of 2022, introducing their Northwoods Windshell that packs into its own pocket and straps to your frame. Now, they’ve added this feature to several more outer layers and created the Stash System.
Bikerumor
Acer eKinekt Bike Desk uses pedal power to charge your laptop
Shown at CES 2023, the upcoming Acer eKinekt Bike Desk converts power from the integrated stationary bicycle to charge your laptop, phone, tablet, and more. The combined bike trainer plus desk has integrated USB-C (1) and USB-A (2) ports to power up multiple devices at once, turning last night’s pasta dinner into electrons to feed your electronics. A cup holder keeps your coffee or water bottle from toppling off should you juice things up with intervals.
Bikerumor
White Industries buys Rolf Prima & Astral, combining rim, hub & wheel brands
White Industries has purchased long-time “partner” brands Rolf Prima and Astral Cycling, bringing rim and wheel expertise under the same roof as their legendary hubs and headsets. Well, technically, they’ll still be under separate roofs, as White Industries will remain in Petaluma, CA, and Rolf Prima/Astral will keep...
Comments / 0