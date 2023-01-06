Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Meridian Police: Man wanted for questioning in Money Now robbery
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police are looking for a man wanted for questioning in the Monday afternoon armed robbery of Money Now, a check cashing/payday loan business at 8th Street and 45th Avenue. Detective Chanetta Stevens said Travis Burkes, 40, is wanted by police. No arrests have been made...
WTOK-TV
Meridian teen injured in shooting airlifted to Jackson
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police said detectives are investigating a Monday night shooting of a teenager, who was struck in the head. MPD Detective Chanetta Stevens said dispatch received a call at 8:14 p.m. for the shooting in the 2200 block of 30th Avenue. The 17-year-old was airlifted to...
kicks96news.com
Child Neglect and Multiple Possession with Intent to Distribute Arrests in Neshoba
GARALD JOHNSON, 42, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, No Insurance, Suspended Driver’s License, NCSO. Bond $2,500, $800, $800. BRIANNA DELAINE KENNEDY, 28, of Lena, Hold for Other Agency, MDOC. Bond $0. LUIS RAUL OROZCO, 43, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. LAWANDA SMITH, 47, of Philadelphia,...
WTOK-TV
MPD investigating two armed robberies
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police are investigating what officials say are two unrelated armed robberies around midday Monday. One happened shortly before noon at Meridian Mutual Federal Credit Union, on 26th Avenue at 8th Street. News 11 was on the scene shortly after it happened. Detective Chanetta Stevens said...
kicks96news.com
DUIs and Disorderlies in Leake and Attala
ANTHONY J HENRY, 28, of Carthage, Trespass After Notice of Non-Permission, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, CPD. Bond $389.25, $639.25. CODI D HERRINGTON, 20, of Pearl, Possession / Sale of Alcohol, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Profanity in Public Place, CPD. Bond $389.25, $639.25, $239.25. And, then, less than four hours after bonding out, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, CPD. Bond $399.25.
kicks96news.com
DUIs, Disorderly, Domestic, and Felony Bad Check in Neshoba Arrests
MICHAEL BRAZIL, 47, of North Charleston, NC, DUI – 1st, Suspended Driver’s License, Felony Bad Check, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $800, $7,500. RICHARD CHAD CUMBERLAND, 34, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, Improper Equipment, Seat Belt Violation, NCSO. Bond $0, $300, $60. ERROL BRICE FARMER, 35, of Philadelphia,...
WTOK-TV
Former daycare employee arrested, charged for biting toddler in Laurel
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman is behind bars in Jones County after being accused of biting a toddler while in her care at a Laurel daycare center in December. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Haley Rozek, 26, was arrested Monday and has been charged with felony child abuse.
breezynews.com
Receiving Stolen Property and Contraband in Prison in Leake and Attala Arrests
HOWARD GENTRY, 64, of Kosciusko, Shoplifting, KPD. Bond $1,800. KORY M GIBSON, 29, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0. LACI K GOVE-HOVAS, 33, Contraband in Prison, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond N/A, N/A, N/A, N/A. CODI HANCOCK,...
WTOK-TV
Plans for old E.F. Young Hotel announced
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It has been over a year since The Ruins closed its doors due to a ‘collapse zone’ warning issued by the City of Meridian for 25th Avenue between 5th and 6th streets. The Young family discussed in a city council work session that it...
kicks96news.com
Burglary, DUIs, and Multiple Public Drunk Arrests in Attala and Leake
FREDY R LOPEZ, 25, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Motor Vehicle Lighting Requirements Violation, Hold for ICE, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $500, N/A. AJ LUCKETT, 54, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500. JALANTA MHOON,...
WTOK-TV
Representative Charles Young, Jr. shines light on Meridian at State Capitol
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The East Mississippi Business Development Corporation held the first Council of Governments meeting of 2023 Monday. The monthly meeting features many of the top leaders from Meridian and Lauderdale County, as well as law enforcement and elected officials. State Representative Charles Young, Jr. said now that...
kicks96news.com
DUIs and Dope, Trespassing and Shoplifting, in Attala and Leake
TERRI L ARMSTRONG, 45, of Kosciusko, Trespass After Notice of Non-Permission, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance in Public Place, KPD. Bond $1,000, $800. JOSEPH ATKINSON, 59, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, CPD. Bond $1,331. DREVONTAE T BARNES, 32, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to...
WTOK-TV
Meridian chosen to host 2023 Fall Rail Passengers Association Conference
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian has been chosen to host the 2023 Fall Rail Passengers Association Conference. “We found out and we were just as shocked as everybody else was. Like whoah, San Antonio, they chose Meridian so we are just excited to welcome them with open arms,” said the President of the Meridian Rails Historical Society, Lucy Dormont.
utv44.com
Mobile woman killed in Mississippi crash
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, a Mobile woman died following a crash in George County on Thursday. Police say 25-year-old Louanntha M. Macarilla of Mobile was traveling west on Highway 98 when she collided with two vehicles driven by 50-year-old Johnathon Brantley of Forest, MS, and 47-year-old Damian Cunningham of Mobile.
WTOK-TV
Phase two of the East Mississippi Veterans Memorial Park is now under way
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Phase two of the East Mississippi Veteran’s Memorial Park is now underway. With the jet now in place, the East Mississippi Veterans Foundation is looking forward to getting the job done. This next phase is called the Wall of Remembrance, which measures over fifty feet wide...
WTOK-TV
Marion’s mayor eyes town improvements
MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - The Town of Marion considers itself a small community with big intentions. And with that, Mayor Larry Gill has announced some improvements on the way. Gill said projects and infrastructure upgrades, as well as dressing up the four-way stop, are on the horizon.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Marion man arrested by Lauderdale County SWAT on drug charges after Wednesday warrant
A Marion man is behind bars after the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team served a search warrant early Thursday. A release from the Lauderdale County Sheriff said the warrant was served in coordination with the Marion Police Department in the 6600 block of Rose Lane. The warrants were...
WTOK-TV
Historic Wechsler School building renovations underway
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The old Wechsler School building in Meridian is now being renovated after years of fundraising and planning. The building is historically important to the City of Meridian. It was the first brick school for African-American children built with public funds in 1894. Renovating Wechsler School is...
WTOK-TV
Flight delayed at Meridian Regional Airport
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Shortly after 8 a.m., travelers almost ran into a bit of trouble as they prepared to take flights. One flight at the Meridian Regional Airport was delayed because of the national FAA computer outage. Only one flight was delayed in Meridian due to the glitch that...
