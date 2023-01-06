ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindsay Lohan reveals she loves her red hair and 'beautiful freckles'

By George Costantino
 5 days ago

What would Lindsay Lohan say to her younger self? The " Falling for Christmas " star answered that question in a video posted to her Instagram on Thursday.

In the clip, titled, " Conversations with Little Me ," the 36-year-old actress shares current and past photos and videos of herself, along with the answers to questions her younger self would want to know, adding that she loves her red hair.

Additionally, Lohan reveals that her freckles used to make her "feel uncomfortable as a kid," but she now realizes "how beautiful they are."

The "Mean Girls" star, who used to model as a child, notes she hasn't lost the fashion bug, adding that she still loves to "dress up and be girly."

In response to whether or not she still likes to dance, Lohan's answer is yes, explaining, "I dance to celebrate life."

Lohan also says that she's "still silly" and still "best friends" with her siblings, adding that they "love to laugh and spend time together." She also describes herself as "a mommy and daddy's girl."

In response to the question "Am I still smiling?" Lohan writes that "life is beautiful" and that she's "so grateful for my husband" and "everything life brings."

Lohan announced her engagement to now-husband Bader Shammas in November 2021. In July 2022, a rep confirmed she and Shammas tied the knot after she referred to him as her "husband" in a heartfelt Instagram post.

