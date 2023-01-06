Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Johnson declares for NFL DraftThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Unusual Facts About ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, OH
Music mania: Spring semester concert guideThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: Seniors look to take team to national heightsThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Burgers in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
What Cade Stover's return to Ohio State means for the Buckeyes
Ohio State had an opportunity in the transfer portal over the last several weeks to go out and add a proven tight end. While the decision of a player like CJ Dippre, who announced he was transferring from Maryland to Alabama on Dec. 27 but also heavily considered the Buckeyes, may not have been entirely in the Scarlet and Gray's hands, perhaps it was a hint of things to come.
Ohio State's Dawand Jones declares for 2023 NFL Draft
Ohio State right tackle Dawand Jones has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. This did not come as a surprise as Jones walked at the Buckeyes' Senior Day, and considered turning pro after last season. The 6-foot-8, 360-pound Jones is widely projected as a second-day pick (rounds 2-3). He has...
Purdue offer 'means a lot' for TCU quarterback commit Marcos Davila
New Purdue offensive coordinator and quarterback coach Graham Harrell offered three quarterbacks back offers last Friday and all three were four-star prospects, two of which.
Counting down Top 8 Ohio 2025 prospects and where Ohio State stands with each
Ryan Day, Mark Pantoni and the Ohio State staff assembled a very good 2023 recruiting class. The Buckeyes have been and are also working on their 2024 class which will of course include some Ohioans. And they are working ahead on the 2025 class too. Day has said recruiting Ohio...
Reports: Ryan Walters to hire Illinois director of football operations to the same position at Purdue
Purdue head coach Ryan Walters has made a second key hire to his off-the-field coaching staff in West Lafayette. According to a report by John Brice by FootballScoop, Walters is expected to hire Illinois director of football operations Pete Roley to the same position at Purdue. Roley, a North Aurora,...
Ohio State Buckeyes Live: Comings, goings on O-line; talk on early 2023 contenders
Bucknuts.com's Steve Helwagen participated once again in Ohio State Buckeyes Live on Wednesday. This is a one hour weekly webcast devoted to Ohio State football. He joined host Mark Rogers and fellow panelists Tony Gerdeman and Kevin Noon in discussing the latest headlines of Ohio State football. That included the...
The Boiler Sports Report: Looking at the Purdue recruiting footprint under Ryan Walters
Every college football program has a recruiting footprint which consistents of the primary state they recruit along with the secondary and tertiary states they recruit.
247Sports
69K+
Followers
417K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0