Ohio State had an opportunity in the transfer portal over the last several weeks to go out and add a proven tight end. While the decision of a player like CJ Dippre, who announced he was transferring from Maryland to Alabama on Dec. 27 but also heavily considered the Buckeyes, may not have been entirely in the Scarlet and Gray's hands, perhaps it was a hint of things to come.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO