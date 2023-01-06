ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

What Cade Stover's return to Ohio State means for the Buckeyes

Ohio State had an opportunity in the transfer portal over the last several weeks to go out and add a proven tight end. While the decision of a player like CJ Dippre, who announced he was transferring from Maryland to Alabama on Dec. 27 but also heavily considered the Buckeyes, may not have been entirely in the Scarlet and Gray's hands, perhaps it was a hint of things to come.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Ohio State's Dawand Jones declares for 2023 NFL Draft

Ohio State right tackle Dawand Jones has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. This did not come as a surprise as Jones walked at the Buckeyes' Senior Day, and considered turning pro after last season. The 6-foot-8, 360-pound Jones is widely projected as a second-day pick (rounds 2-3). He has...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

247Sports

69K+
Followers
417K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy