Supervisors Select Aaron Peskin As Board President After 17 Rounds Of Voting

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) The San Francisco Board of Supervisors on Monday selected Aaron Peskin as its new board speaker following 17 rounds of voting. The process to select a new board president in San Francisco, the American city perhaps most associated with left-wing politics, echoed the days-long saga involving politicians on the other side of the aisle in the U.S. House of Representatives last week.
Silver Alert Deactivated, After Missing At-Risk Senior Man Found

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) The California Highway Patrol deactivated a Silver Alert for 71-year-old Sean Murphy, of San Francisco, after the man was found, according to a CHP tweet at 1:44 a.m. Wednesday. Murphy had been reported missing Tuesday after being last seen Monday in the Richmond District near 43rd Avenue...
Judge: DA need not recuse self from mayor’s brother's case

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A judge in San Francisco on Monday ruled that the San Francisco district attorney’s office doesn’t have to recuse itself from a case involving Mayor London Breed’s brother. Breed's brother, Napoleon Brown, has served more than half of a 44-year sentence for...
