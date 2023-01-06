ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Volunteers sought for Day of Service

KATC News
KATC News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DsxMa_0k5ozEtw00

In recognition of the MLK National Day of Service, Lafayette Habitat for Humanity is hosting a volunteer day of service on January 14, and is seeking people to help.

The projects will be hands-on service projects throughout North Lafayette, including corridor clean-ups, building garden beds, tree-planting and more. Individuals, businesses and organizations are invited to lend a hand, and volunteers can select their project and register online at www.habitatlafayette.org.

Funding for all service projects was obtained through a Beloved Community Volunteer Engagement Grant from Habitat for Humanity International, which was designed to challenge communities to create new and innovative ways of mobilizing more diverse groups of volunteers to take action.

Habitat is working with Coteries in the Freetown, LaPlace, McComb-Veazey, Oasis and Quiet Town neighborhoods for the project.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kadn.com

Iberia Crime Stoppers 2023 Most Valuable Patrolperson Awards

Sgt. Rustin Comeaux (New Iberia Police Department) & Dty. Joel Leleux (Iberia Parish Sheriff Office) are this year's L. Albert "Bud" Forrest Memorial M. V.P. nominees. Ibertia Crime Stoppers President Rob Cowan discusses the award, plus how the community can help the organization keep the community safe.
NEW IBERIA, LA
West Side Journal

Funeral arrangements finalized for Maggie Dunn

Funeral arrangements are set for the second Brusly High teen killed in the crash with an Addis Police officer during a police pursuit on New Year's Eve. Caroline Gill and Margaret "Maggie" Dunn were killed in a crash in West Baton Rouge where an Addis Police Officer was assisting Baton Rouge Police in pursuit of a stolen car.
BRUSLY, LA
KATC News

KATC News

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy