Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale developer rolls out plans for $3.6B master-planned community

By Angela Gonzales, Phoenix Business Journal
 3 days ago
Scottsdale-based El Dorado Holdings Inc. has plopped down $82.7 million for 4,150 acres of vacant land at a time when the economy has caused land deals to come to a screeching halt.

Plans call for developing a master-planned community that will include 12,000 homes as well as commercial space, including industrial and retail, on the site that's an hour's drive southeast of Phoenix.

Currently called Merrill Ranch, the project represents between $600 million and $700 million in infrastructure costs and $3.6 billion in home sales, said Jim Kenny , a partner with El Dorado Holdings.

The two parcels are within the town of Florence, near growing employment hubs in the area, including Procter & Gamble's manufacturing plant and Nikola's factory in Coolidge as well as Lucid Group Inc.'s (Nasdaq: LCID) campus and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s semiconductor suppliers in Casa Grande.

YMBFKM
3d ago

The state, county, and local governments should publicly release the developer's mandated-by-law plan as to how they're going to guarantee their required 100-year water supply.

Cindi
3d ago

There's no water in this part of the country to support that growth. Arizona, Colorado and New Mexico need to stop this madness.

hackersbeware
2d ago

what the actual ef.... people come here for the desert... the views and a simple life... all there developers do is bring more city... flipping enough already....

