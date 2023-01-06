ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don't sweat it; still a chance to win $940M Mega Millions

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
The estimated $940 million jackpot has been growing for more than two months and now ranks as the sixth-largest in U.S history .

Friday's winning numbers are 3, 20, 46, 59, 63 and 13.

Even as the prize grows larger, the odds of winning remain the same at one in 302.6 million.

The $940 million jackpot is for winners who choose an annuity , paid annually over 29 years. Winners usually want cash, which for Friday night's drawing would be an estimated $483.5 million.

If there is no winner, the next drawing will be held Tuesday night.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

