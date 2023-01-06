ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donovan Smith, Vita Vea, Carlton Davis likely out for Bucs

By Rick Stroud
Tampa Bay Times
 5 days ago
Bucs left tackle Donovan Smith, who is battling a foot injury, likely will not play in the regular-season finale Sunday in Atlanta. [ PETER JONELEIT | AP ]

TAMPA — Tom Brady is insistent on playing Sunday’s regular-season finale at Atlanta despite the Bucs being already locked into the No. 4 playoff seed in the NFC.

He will do so with the Bucs’ third left tackle protecting his blind side against the Falcons.

Left tackle Donovan Smith (foot), defensive tackle Vita Vea (calf), cornerback Carlton Davis (shoulder) and safety Logan Ryan (knee) missed a third straight day of practice Friday and are not expected to play in the game. Davis worked with trainers on a side field.

Backup left tackle Josh Wells went on injured reserve a couple of weeks ago with a torn patellar tendon. That means the Bucs will be down to their third tackle, former Seminole High and Florida Atlantic star Brandon Walton.

The Bucs got some good news, as well, as receiver Julio Jones (knee/illness), who missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, returned on Friday.

Cornerback Jamel Dean (toe), safety Mike Edwards (hamstring/hip), outside linebacker Carl Nassib (pectoral) and right tackle Tristan Wirfs all practiced Friday.

Tampa Bay Times

Todd Bowles has no update on status of Bucs centers Robert Hainsey, Ryan Jensen

TAMPA — If second-year center Robert Hainsey’s hamstring injury lingers, Sunday’s mildly disconcerting site of third-stringer Nick Leverett snapping to Tom Brady might manifest itself again next Monday night. Bucs coach Todd Bowles had no update on Hainsey, who exited in the first half of Sunday’s 30-17 loss to the Falcons, forcing Leverett to switch from left guard to replace the former Notre Dame captain. No MRI is planned at this time, though Bowles indicated that could change.
Tampa Bay Times

