Donovan Smith, Vita Vea, Carlton Davis likely out for Bucs

Bucs left tackle Donovan Smith, who is battling a foot injury, likely will not play in the regular-season finale Sunday in Atlanta. [ PETER JONELEIT | AP ]

TAMPA — Tom Brady is insistent on playing Sunday’s regular-season finale at Atlanta despite the Bucs being already locked into the No. 4 playoff seed in the NFC.

He will do so with the Bucs’ third left tackle protecting his blind side against the Falcons.

Left tackle Donovan Smith (foot), defensive tackle Vita Vea (calf), cornerback Carlton Davis (shoulder) and safety Logan Ryan (knee) missed a third straight day of practice Friday and are not expected to play in the game. Davis worked with trainers on a side field.

Backup left tackle Josh Wells went on injured reserve a couple of weeks ago with a torn patellar tendon. That means the Bucs will be down to their third tackle, former Seminole High and Florida Atlantic star Brandon Walton.

The Bucs got some good news, as well, as receiver Julio Jones (knee/illness), who missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, returned on Friday.

Cornerback Jamel Dean (toe), safety Mike Edwards (hamstring/hip), outside linebacker Carl Nassib (pectoral) and right tackle Tristan Wirfs all practiced Friday.

This story will be updated.