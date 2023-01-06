Immediately after showering, I’ll apply a thin layer of First Aid Beauty KP Smoothing Body Lotion with 10% AHA to areas where I have textured keratosis pilaris and body acne, across my arms and around my shoulders. I love how the formula is unscented, so I can use it right before bed without carrying a strong scent into bed with me. The lotion is also formulated with a 10 percent concentration of lactic acid — a gentle chemical exfoliant that hydrates, too — so it is great for smoothing coarse, dry, or bumpy skin on the body (I use it specifically to target areas of keratosis pilaris and body acne). It also has soothing colloidal oatmeal and moisturizing ceramides, which keep the formula gentle and help calm my sensitive skin. It's been two weeks of consistently using the body lotion every night before bed, and I always apply it right after using a quarter-sized amount of a body exfoliator with glycolic and lactic acids from the same line (First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub with 10% AHA) on my arms and shoulders. (I use the scrub in the shower, let it sit for a few minutes before rinsing, and then use the lotion on clean skin after the shower after patting my skin dry.) The combo works so well, the textured keratosis pilaris (KP) across my arms and body acne around my shoulders have smoothed out and almost fully diminished. I can't wait to see the results in another month or so.

1 DAY AGO