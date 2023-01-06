Read full article on original website
How Selena Gomez's Nail Artist Created Her Crystal-Covered Golden Globes Manicure
The 80th Golden Globes Awards on January 10 were a star-studded night complete with quips from host Jerrod Carmichael as well as plenty of awards presented to Angela Basset, Cate Blanchett, Michelle Yeoh, and many more well-deserving winners. The glitzy night wasn't complete without some eye-catching ensembles including Basset's vintage waves and silver sequin Pamella Roland gown, Laverne Cox's vibrant blue John Galliano dress with chin-grazing curls, and Selena Gomez's strapless duo-toned Valentino gown and crystal-encrusted nude manicure.
Nicola Peltz's "Blizzard French" Manicure Is Making Me Less Cranky About the Cold
The shimmery sheen on each almond-shaped nail is our favorite part of this classic mani. Nicola Peltz celebrated another 365 days around the sun on January 9 surrounded by friends and family. The Last Airbender actor posted several photos from her 28th birthday festivities, which included what looked like a super relaxing spa day with the cutest unicorn-themed birthday cake, for her millions of Instagram fans to enjoy. Judging by Peltz's wide smiles in several photos, we can only assume that the Capricorn had a delightful birthday. Our eyes couldn't help by trail down to her glittery French manicured tips, painted by nail artist Tom Bachik.
Jennifer Lopez Is Already Prepping for Spring With This Butter-Yellow Manicure
It may be January, but if Jennifer Lopez says it's time to think spring, well, it's time to think spring! The actor, musician, and JLo Beauty founder is in an April state of mind with her latest manicure in an unexpected pastel shade. Lopez's manicure comes courtesy of her go-to...
EltaMD Skin Recovery Toner Makes My Skin Super Soft
Like a big vanilla latte for your skin, EltaMD Skin Recovery Toner is comforting and energizing all at once. I especially like to use it during the winter when cold temperatures and indoor heat dry me out — it is just the antidote I need. The multitasker hydrates, and makes skin so soft so quickly that it’s hard not to keep touching your cheeks. The light toner also contains amino acids and antioxidants. I like to shake a little onto my fingertips and pat onto clean skin right after cleansing and before the rest of my routine, morning and night. The alcohol- and fragrance-free formula is great for all skin types, including sensitive and acne-prone.
Sydney Sweeney's Flippy Layered Bob Is Giving '90s Sitcom Mom In the Best Way
Is Sydney Sweeney auditioning for a role in a '90s throwback show? Her latest hairstyle is definitely giving off sitcom vibes in the best way. Sweeney shared a short video of her flippy, layered, '90s-style long bob to Instagram, captioning it, "I wish we wrote more love letters." Well, we're writing a love letter to this look, Sydney!
Lily James's '90s Bombshell Hair Was Golden Globes Gold
Resplendent in a cut-out red Atelier Versace gown complete with a voluminous train, Lily James represented Britain in style at the Golden Globes on the night of January 10. There is a fine art to red-carpet dressing and getting a look just right — a key element of which is the beauty look. If the dress is dramatic, how does one balance it with hair and make-up? James and her team just offered a masterclass.
How First Aid Beauty KP Smoothing Body Lotion with 10% AHA Treated My Keratosis Pilaris and Body Acne
Immediately after showering, I’ll apply a thin layer of First Aid Beauty KP Smoothing Body Lotion with 10% AHA to areas where I have textured keratosis pilaris and body acne, across my arms and around my shoulders. I love how the formula is unscented, so I can use it right before bed without carrying a strong scent into bed with me. The lotion is also formulated with a 10 percent concentration of lactic acid — a gentle chemical exfoliant that hydrates, too — so it is great for smoothing coarse, dry, or bumpy skin on the body (I use it specifically to target areas of keratosis pilaris and body acne). It also has soothing colloidal oatmeal and moisturizing ceramides, which keep the formula gentle and help calm my sensitive skin. It's been two weeks of consistently using the body lotion every night before bed, and I always apply it right after using a quarter-sized amount of a body exfoliator with glycolic and lactic acids from the same line (First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub with 10% AHA) on my arms and shoulders. (I use the scrub in the shower, let it sit for a few minutes before rinsing, and then use the lotion on clean skin after the shower after patting my skin dry.) The combo works so well, the textured keratosis pilaris (KP) across my arms and body acne around my shoulders have smoothed out and almost fully diminished. I can't wait to see the results in another month or so.
Christophe Robin Regenerating Serum with Prickly Pear Oil Protects My Hair and Makes It Extra Shiny
Healthy hair is always my goal — but I highlight my hair and blowdry it often, so some damage is inevitable. Knowing this, the styling products I use play a big part in preventing split ends. A heat protectant like the Christophe Robin Regenerating Serum with Prickly Pear Oil helps minimize the effects of hot tools while adding a boost of hydration to my hair at the same time. On damp hair, I finger comb a few pumps of the lightweight formula (it feels just like a serum for your skin, it’s not heavy which is perfect for my fine hair) through my mid-lengths and ends. Plus, it’s infused with castor oil which leaves my hair looking extra shiny. You can also finger-comb it through dry hair for a quick boost of shine and an easy, polished look.
Ciaté London Fierce Flicks Precision Tip Liquid Liner is One Easy-to-Use Liner
No matter your eyeliner skill level, Ciaté London Fierce Flicks Precision Tip Liquid Liner’s smooth formula and felt tip pen make dramatic eyes a cinch. The rich black liquid liner goes on skip-free and is easy to control, so you can define your eyes in deep black or create wings or cat eyes. Trace your upper lashes, and — if you’re feeling it — add a slight upward flick at the ends to go all in with a cat eye.
